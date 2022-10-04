Biden pledges $625M security aid package for Ukraine, including advanced rocket systems

Three people were killed in a devastating explosion on a crucial bridge linking Russia and Crimea, Russia says. The blast occurred when a truck blew up on the bridge’s roadway at 6.07am on Saturday, according to Moscow’s investigative committee, and caused seven fuel tanker wagons to catch fire on a train passing on the upper level. At least three sections of the road collapsed into the water below following the explosion, a route through which ships travel between the Black and Azov seas.Kyiv officials said the explosion is “just the beginning” but did not claim responsibility for the blast,...

