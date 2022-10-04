Biden pledges $625M security aid package for Ukraine, including advanced rocket systems

Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: three killed as huge explosion causes key Crimea-Russia road bridge to collapse
Blast early on Saturday causes road bridge to collapse and engulfs rail bridge in flames
Crimea bridge explosion kills three as Zelensky aide warns blast ‘is the beginning’
Three people were killed in a devastating explosion on a crucial bridge linking Russia and Crimea, Russia says. The blast occurred when a truck blew up on the bridge’s roadway at 6.07am on Saturday, according to Moscow’s investigative committee, and caused seven fuel tanker wagons to catch fire on a train passing on the upper level. At least three sections of the road collapsed into the water below following the explosion, a route through which ships travel between the Black and Azov seas.Kyiv officials said the explosion is “just the beginning” but did not claim responsibility for the blast,...
Trump news - latest: Trump reportedly tried to trade records he took from National Archives for docs about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Comments / 0