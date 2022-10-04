Salem Girls Soccer played host to West Branch on their annual Kick for a Cure event. The Lady Quakers and Warriors did not disappoint the crowd as they played to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Sebo Stadium, with the result guaranteeing Salem at least a share of the 2022 EBC Championship by finishing the regular season 4-0-1. Scoring both goals for the Quakers was Mikaylynn Murphy – one from the penelty spot and the other the match tying goal with 5 minutes left to go. Hanna Gaither provided the lone assist on the night. Kaylee Carlisle had 6 saves in goal while the defense was solid as usual. The Lady Quakers improve to 11-2-1 overall on the season.

