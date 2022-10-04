Read full article on original website
After Hillsborough voters removed him from the bench, Jared Smith seeks a DeSantis appointment
The former judge, who faced heavy scrutiny for his behavior, is eyeing a seat on the 6th District Court of Appeals in Lakeland.
Pasco’s Sheriff Nocco sued again over ‘intelligence led policing’
For the fourth time in about 18 months Pasco County's Sheriff is named in a civil lawsuit aimed at his intelligence led policing program.
Brian Scott announces ‘Stuff the Bus’ drive to aid Hurricane Ian survivors
Scott, president of Escot Bus Lines, is collecting donations at Escot’s office. Pinellas County Commission candidate Brian Scott has announced a “Stuff the Bus” event to provide aid to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The supply drive will provide needed aid and resources to individuals displaced by...
Warren v. DeSantis: Trial date set for suspended Hillsborough state attorney's lawsuit against Fla. governor
TAMPA, Fla. - Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will face off in a federal courtroom next month. Back in September, Warren appeared before U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee, asking to be reinstated to his position after DeSantis suspended him for "dereliction of duty."
Pinellas Supervisor of Elections mails domestic ballots for General Election
The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections has mailed 332,862 ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election to Pinellas County domestic voters. The Supervisor has also mailed 4,480 ballots to absent military and overseas voters. Interested in voting by mail? Mail ballots must be received at one of the three Pinellas...
Local former bank employee sentenced to prison, stole from deceased customers
Elias Israel Roblero Rangel, 27, was sentenced to federal prison for stealing from deceased bank customers.
Caretaker used patient’s credit card to pay for car, Pinellas deputies say
A CNA at a Pinellas County nursing home was accused of using a patient's credit card to make car loan and insurance payments.
'It's a massive, massive loss' family pastor says law enforcement career was fallen Polk deputy's dream
LAKELAND, Fla. — The lead pastor at Together Church said fallen Polk County Deputy Blane Lane made an impact on the community during his 21 years that will long be remembered. What You Need To Know. Polk County Deputy Blane Lane died Tuesday while serving a warrant in Polk...
Residents And Neighborhoods Urged To Be Patient As County Collects Hurricane Ian Yard Debris
Hillsborough County, Fla. (Oct. 4, 2022) — Residents and neighborhood associations across Hillsborough County are urged to be patient as Hillsborough County contract haulers do the meticulous work of collecting and disposing of all the debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. Because of the volume of yard waste generated...
St. Petersburg Police Investigate “Disturbing” Threat In Northeast High School Bathroom
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a “disturbing” threat found in the bathroom of a local high school. According to police, at 11:38 a.m., school officials learned of a disturbing written threat on a bathroom wall at Northeast High School. The
S-19 Developer To Pay County Legal Costs If Settlement Offer Is Approved, Then Challenged. Public Hearing On Oct 11
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – The Pasco County Florida Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will hold a public hearing at the Historic County Courthouse, 2nd Floor Board Room, 37918 Meridian Avenue, Dade City, FL, 33525 at 1:30 P.M. on October 11, 2022, to review/approve/disapprove the SD, LLC S-19 Settlement Offer. You
Central Florida men agree to plea guilty for hate crime in Citrus County
A pair of white men and brothers from Central Florida agreed to be sentenced to up to a decade in federal prison for attacking a Black man in Citrus County during a hate crime. Dunnellon 56-year-old Roy Lashley Jr. and 52-year-old Robert Lashley, of Brandon, respectively signed agreements Sept. 19...
Florida man accused of stealing $100K in hurricane relief funds meant for Moose Lodges
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of stealing $100,000 in relief money meant for Moose Lodges in the state that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, authorities said. According to the Palmetto Police Department, William Andrew Luff, 34, of Palmetto, took the money from the Palmetto Moose Lodge. The organization was preparing to send funds to Moose Lodges in South Florida for disaster relief, WFLA-TV reported.
Holmes Beach Police Chief responds to remarks made by Manatee County Administrator
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Holmes Beach Police Chief has responded to remarks made last week by Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes during a press conference prior to Hurricane Ian striking the area. The remarks were captured in a TikTok video in which Dr. Hopes states " You...
Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found
SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
Tampa City Council thanks staff for Hurricane Ian response, but calls for improvements
The City of Tampa received over 2,400 calls for assistance during the week of Hurricane Ian.
Hillsborough County will ramp up yard debris collection in the coming days
Hurricane Ian left a lot of tree limbs and debris sprawled across Hillsborough County properties. Overall, Hillsborough County solid waste has about 3,000 miles of road to cover as it starts to pick up debris. That’s separate from the cities of Tampa, Temple Terrace, and Plant City, which run their own departments.
Tampa City Council approves over $7 million in Hurricane Ian disaster relief funds
The approval came after some questions from council over exactly where the money will go.
Debris clean up continues in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials are working to help residents clean up after Hurricane Ian made a mess of their yards. More than 5,400 people have dropped by one of four different storm-debris locations opened to the public by Hillsborough County last Friday after Hurricane Ian. Those locations and operation hours are listed here.
Tampa Man Gets 18 Months In Prison After Displaying Gun On Instagram LIVE While Driving
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa man has been sentenced to prison after driving around in Hillsborough County and brandishing a firearm on Instagram Live, as a convicted felon. Antwan Brown, 22, Tampa, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as
