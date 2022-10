DETROIT — Network television star and standout comedian/actress Amanda Seales is set to bring her National stand-up comedy tour to Downtown Detroit, playing at the Fillmore on October 8. The co-star of HBO’s highly successful “Insecure” as well as a familiar face on FOX’s ”The Real” has been touring this summer on her “Black Outside Again” series, which launched back on June 24th in Brea, CA.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO