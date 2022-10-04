Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a couple hot days, relief is on the way for the weekend. A cold front will push its’ way through the area Saturday, helping to knock off high temperatures into the mid 80′s. This will also bring a drop in humidity and a pickup in our winds by the late morning. Wind gusts over 20 mph is something to watch if you have boating plans Outside of that, temperatures will be more enjoyable Saturday than the past few days making it a great day for outdoor plans. By Saturday night, we’ll have temperatures fall into the upper 50′s away from the immediate coastline. Sunday looks like an even better day for outdoor activities. High temperatures will continue to fall, peaking in the low-to-mid 80′s. Winds look to relax as well, with low humidity too. Lows Sunday night should be in the upper 50′s along I-10, and a few degrees cooler further to the north thanks to lighter wind and clear skies.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO