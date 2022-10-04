Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Putrid odor sends East Parkway residents inside
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vile smell fills the air in Lake Charles near Contraband Bayou. Something’s causing the odor and the neighborhood is concerned. The horrible odor is hard to miss, especially for the people who live along East Parkway. Taylor Browning is not sure what it...
KPLC TV
Several businesses, projects coming to downtown Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be lots of construction taking place in Lake Charles soon, as Mayor Nic Hunter explained to the Downtown Development Authority more than $100 million is currently invested in downtown projects. Businesses like Gigi’s are returning to downtown, and even more new businesses have...
kalb.com
Family identifies grandmother, 75, as victim in 5th Street house fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The family of a 75-year-old grandmother told News Channel 5 that the woman passed away in a Thursday, Oct. 6 morning house fire on 5th Street in Alexandria. Her name has not yet been publicly released. On Friday morning, the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed that...
kalb.com
One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Alexandria on the morning of Oct. 6, according to Jim Smilie, the city’s public information officer. The fire broke out at a home on 5th Street around 7:45 a.m. The cause of the fire...
KPLC TV
United Way assisting seniors with high Entergy bills through “Power to Care”
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has been added to Entergy Louisiana’s “Power to Care” program which helps senior citizens and those with disabilities who may be struggling with high bills. As a result, United Way caseworkers are now receiving applications from...
KPLC TV
DeQuincy man dies following two-vehicle crash near Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A DeQuincy man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 27 near Sulphur, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. Trooper Derek Senegal says authorities responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m. near Sam Dunham Rd. on October 5, 2022. Authorities say a preliminary investigation...
kalb.com
Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: If my neighbor’s rotten tree falls on my garage, who is responsible?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: My neighbor’s rotten tree is probably going to hit my garage when it falls. I have taken pictures and contacted him, but the tree remains. Is there anything else that can be done?. ANSWER: It...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles church celebrating 150 years
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A downtown Lake Charles church will celebrate a milestone this weekend. Since the 1870s, First United Methodist Church has provided Methodists a place to call home on Broad St. It’s quite an accomplishment to be around for 150 years, especially when you consider what the...
theleesvilleleader.com
Mayor’s Corner: Spare the rod, spoil the child
I have noticed that while in public, children push their parents right to the edge. My mom and dad didn’t have to yell or threaten us in public, they just gave you that look. We understood very well what was fixing to happen, if whatever we were doing didn’t cease immediately. There were no negotiations, no give me a minute and definitely no time outs.
New Horseshoe Lake Charles Casino Now Hiring
The Horseshoe Lake Charles has officially begun their hiring campaign. The Lake Area's newest casino, formally the Isle of Capri, has been rebuilt from the ground up and is getting close to its December 2022 opening date. Now, it's time for them to find employees to help them succeed. According...
kalb.com
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold front brings cooler temperatures Saturday with breezy conditions
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a couple hot days, relief is on the way for the weekend. A cold front will push its’ way through the area Saturday, helping to knock off high temperatures into the mid 80′s. This will also bring a drop in humidity and a pickup in our winds by the late morning. Wind gusts over 20 mph is something to watch if you have boating plans Outside of that, temperatures will be more enjoyable Saturday than the past few days making it a great day for outdoor plans. By Saturday night, we’ll have temperatures fall into the upper 50′s away from the immediate coastline. Sunday looks like an even better day for outdoor activities. High temperatures will continue to fall, peaking in the low-to-mid 80′s. Winds look to relax as well, with low humidity too. Lows Sunday night should be in the upper 50′s along I-10, and a few degrees cooler further to the north thanks to lighter wind and clear skies.
Lake Charles American Press
10/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jethro Dewayne Howard, 53, 522 N. Cherry St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $25,000. Matthew Ryan Jouett, 27, Sulphur — failure to register and notify as a sex...
KPLC TV
Texas man charged with burglarizing 2 Calcasieu pharmacies
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An incarcerated Texas man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing two pharmacies in Calcasieu Parish earlier this year. Brandon M. Hamilton, 29, of Baytown, broke into pharmacies on Hwy 171 and Ryan Street on Feb. 16 and May 11, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He reportedly shattered the glass on the front doors of each store and stole prescription medications.
Student accused of making threat to shoot up school in Evangeline Parish
Evangeline Parish Sheriff's office is investigating a school threat aimed at Evangeline Central.
kalb.com
Eating around the world within city limits: Highlighting international cuisine in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The love of travel and food culture are deeply connected, and as the late Chef Paul Prudhomme once said, “You don’t need a silver fork to eat good food.”. This rings especially true when times are hard, and our lifelong dreams of taking an...
Lake Charles American Press
Ford firing on all cylinders, Runs for five TDs, 380 yards
Xavier Ford ran rampant in the second quarter to give Leesville control of its District 3-4A opener, a 41-18 win over Washington-Marion Thursday night at Robert Lavergne Memorial Stadium. Ford, Southwest Louisiana’s leading rusher, ran wild in the quarter on his way to a five-touchdown, 380-yard night on 32 carries,...
KPLC TV
Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.
