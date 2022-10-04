ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

KVCR NEWS

Elon Musk calls himself a free speech absolutist. What could Twitter look like under his leadership?

After an on-again, off-again, at times contentious flirtation with the social media platform Twitter, tech billionaire Elon Musk says he is once again interested in buying it. On Thursday, a judge gave Musk and Twitter until October 28 to close their deal and end their months-long legal fight and avoid a high-profile trial. But the latest twist in this ongoing saga has resurfaced questions about what the popular social media site will look like under the leadership of a so-called free speech absolutist. Musk has openly criticized Twitter's policies that monitor hate speech, disinformation and online abuse, and has publicly claimed he would work to undo some of them.
KVCR NEWS

The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects

President Biden is visiting an IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., today. The company is announcing a $20 billion investment. It's part of what the White House calls a boom spurred by a new law that includes big subsidies for semiconductor projects. A team at the White House is working out how to spend this windfall. Here's NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
KVCR NEWS

Yaël Eisenstat: Why we need more friction on social media

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Friction. Facebook profits from being frictionless, says Yaël Eisenstat. But without friction, misinformation can spread like wildfire. The solution, Yaël says, is to build more friction into social media. About Yaël Eisenstat. Yaël Eistenstat is a democracy activist focusing...
KVCR NEWS

When your seatmate on the plane talks about the Fed, you know things aren't right

You know things are getting dicey in the economy when the phrase "Federal Reserve" enters daily conversation. Typically, the "Fed" is a pretty wonky and sleepy corner of America, known for shockingly dull press conferences. When economic sailing is smooth, there's not much news coming out of the central bank that is of even remote interest to people other than economists or journalists.
KVCR NEWS

NPR poll shows Biden's approval rating is up but there are warning signs for Democrats

With just over a month to go in the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats are starting to rally around President Biden, according to the latest NPR/Marist poll. Biden's approval rating is up to 44%, which marks a third straight month of improvement. He had bottomed out in July at about 36%. Democrats are also largely keeping pace with Republicans on enthusiasm about the elections this fall, a continued trend after the Supreme Court's June Dobbs decision, which overturned the guaranteed right to an abortion in this country.
KVCR NEWS

PHOTOS: In this nomadic tribe in Iran, the women persevere despite hardships

No one knows exactly where the Bakhtiari people came from before settling in the Zagros Mountains. But over the past several thousand years, their roots have grown deep into this land — in what is now western and southwestern Iran — alongside the native oak trees that serve as a vital source of their sustenance. In the face of modern forces, they're standing their ground.
MIDDLE EAST
KVCR NEWS

Proposition 29 Explainer

Proposition 29 would add new rules for California's dialysis clinics. If the measure passes, at least one physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant would need to be on site at every clinic location. That's in addition to the registered nurses and technicians already there. Two other similar measures have failed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

