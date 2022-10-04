Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake wins $13.5 million federal magnet school grant. These 4 schools will get the money.
The money is from a federal program designed to help desegregate public schools.
wunc.org
NC virtual charter schools continue to have poor performance yet high demand
North Carolina’s two virtual charter schools have been allowed to expand their enrollment in recent years, despite continually poor student outcomes. That's one of the major themes the State Board of Education heard during an annual report on the schools Wednesday. More than 5,700 North Carolina students attended one...
country1037fm.com
50 North Carolina School Districts Ranked Best To Worst
Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for a private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. Good think Niche.com is here to help with rankings of schools and universities across the country. They recently released their 2023 rankings of schools. This includes K-12 as well as higher education. You can play around with the filters and view the rankings based on a variety of factors. One of the more intriguing, and important levels of schooling is elementary schools. This is often when the path is set for children. So what are the best public elementary schools in North Carolina? Let’s find out.
NC's virtual charter schools are growing, but their test scores lag
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s virtual charter schools are growing fast, though data presented to the State Board of Education on Wednesday shows their test scores aren’t. North Carolina Virtual Academy and North Carolina Cyber Academy enroll 3,013 students and 2,575 students, respectively, with waiting lists of...
Court allows students at UNC, NC State to sue for reimbursement for campus services not delivered during pandemic
A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student and a student from North Carolina State University can continue a lawsuit against the University of North Carolina system over fees they paid for on-campus services not available during the pandemic, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. The lawsuit claims students...
To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees
In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life...
WRAL
NC principals should qualify for jobs with more than just a test, state board says
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina should allow principal candidates to use portfolios—instead of a test—to prove they’re ready to take on the job, the State Board of Education recommended Thursday. After hours of debate this week and following months of meetings, the board voted to...
What are the coolest things made in North Carolina? 2 from the Triad top the list
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two of the coolest things made in North Carolina are in fact products from Greensboro that both took off in 2015. One of them may not surprise you: The HondaJet, that popular personal jet, finished second in competition among Medium-to-Large Businesses. But the city has the winner among Small Businesses: the […]
Here's how a guaranteed $600 per month is changing lives in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Tydricka Lewis is appreciative of the $600 she’s given each month as part of Durham’s guaranteed basic income program. “It has impacted my life tremendously, making it more efficient for me to be a mother [in] a single parent home,” Lewis said. “I’m able to provide reliable decent transportation for my children.”
Durham, Fayetteville see drop in crime reports while Raleigh's increased, FBI data shows
The FBI released its crime data this week and revealed several key findings in the Triangle and Fayetteville areas.. Data showed that violent and property crime reports dropped in Durham and Fayetteville but went up in Raleigh. The annual release tracks crime trends. "What you’re actually seeing is an investment...
'So many memories:' Durham community pushes to save Wheels Fun Park
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham City Council is taking a closer look at the future of the Wheels Fun Park. The city purchased the property in 2020, planning to use it for an aquatic center – but members of the community have been pushing to save the indoor skating rink.
WYFF4.com
Wawa announces plans to open new locations in Georgia, North Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Beloved New Jersey-based gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stations to Southern and Coastal Georgia, as well as North Carolina, by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and, based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years.
cbs17
3 local businesses moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Three local businesses are moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district. Officials said all three businesses—Heat Studios, New Anthem Beer Project, and HUSH Hair Lash Brow—are locally based. “The businesses, all local to North Carolina, will each offer Smoky Hollow patrons a unique experience for...
Raleigh leaders propose nine different concepts to improve safety at Five Points intersection
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh city leaders on Thursday revealed their first concepts for improving the Five Points intersection. Business owners said the area where Glenwood Avenue, Fairview Road, Glenn Avenue and West Whitaker Mill Road meet needs to be safer. In July 2021, a car drove through an art gallery and a restaurants seating area on Glenwood Avenue.
publicradioeast.org
New project will tell the stories of slaves who constructed the North Carolina State Capitol building
The North Carolina State Capitol is holding a series of listening sessions as the historic site prepares to launch a new digital humanities initiative, currently titled “From Naming to Knowing: Uncovering Slavery at the North Carolina State Capitol.”. The project names over 130 enslaved African American workers and craftsmen...
Wake County school superintendent is now using her Hispanic first name. Here’s why.
Listen carefully at board meetings and you’ll hear that it’s now “Catty” Moore instead of “Cathy.” “It’s not a statement,” she says.
Duke Energy Progress files NC rate increase proposal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy Progress formally asked North Carolina utilities regulators on Thursday to let it raise electric customer rates starting next year, with revenues generated used in part to toughen the electric grid and make it more flexible for renewable power. The general rate increase request, if...
Age My Way: NC Summit planning for expected seniors population boom
State leaders now see a trend where older residents in North Carolina may soon outnumber the young. This includes the growing number of seniors migrating to our state. The senior population is expected to increase by 52% by 2040. The 65-74 age group is projected to rise by 25%. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. election workers deal with harassment ahead of midterms
In the aftermath of the 2020 election, North Carolina election workers have been harassed and threatened by those who claim that the presidential election was rigged. Tim Boyum talks with election workers about how this has affected their work ahead of the 2022 midterms. Plus, whistleblowers play an important role,...
North Carolinians hurting financially, pessimistic about economic future, WRAL News Poll shows
RALEIGH, N.C. — A plurality of North Carolina families are worse off financially than a year ago and downbeat about the economic outlook for the year ahead, according to a WRAL News Poll released Thursday. Meanwhile, most in the state are cutting back to offset high prices. The survey...
