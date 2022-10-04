Dillon Roy Papach, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail. Colton Jay Taylor, 33, pleaded no contest to principal to uttering a forged instrument and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison to be served consecutively with a previous sentence, and was ordered to pay $1,699.42 restitution to the victims.

ELKO, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO