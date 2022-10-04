Read full article on original website
Reno Police investigating fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Reno Police say a man who appeared to be homeless was killed after being struck by a commercial vehicle in downtown Reno Friday. The Reno Police Department , Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded at approximately 7:48 A.M. to a crash on East Fifth Street and Elko Ave. A commercial...
Street signs knocked down in Spring Creek
ELKO – Someone has been knocking down street signs with their vehicle in Spring Creek, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding the culprit. The vandalism began sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. “During the morning hours of October...
Camaro crashes into building on College Parkway
ELKO – A late-night car crash resulted in injuries and damage to a building on College Parkway. Elko Police are investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block. “Upon arrival on scene, officers found a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro crashed into a business and...
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Gary W. Green, 71, of Elko was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 2, 2022, at Clover Avenue and Castle Street in Wells for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $25,000.
Plans for Vitality Women’s Residence in Elko move forward
ELKO — Vitality Center is another step closer to having a new women’s residence. Elko City Planning Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 4, conditionally approved a conditional use permit for a new Vitality Unlimited Women’s Residence on Southside Drive. Vitality Unlimited CEO Ester Quilici told the planning commissioners...
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (14) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elko District Court
Dillon Roy Papach, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail. Colton Jay Taylor, 33, pleaded no contest to principal to uttering a forged instrument and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison to be served consecutively with a previous sentence, and was ordered to pay $1,699.42 restitution to the victims.
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Paracord Survival Bracelet workshop Friday, Oct. 7. Open to all ages, participants will learn the importance of paracord bracelets and how to create your very own. Meet at the Elko Peace Park at the gazebo from 4-5 p.m. A Leave No...
Nevada tribes sue county officials over ‘grossly unequal’ voting opportunities
The Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation filed a lawsuit on Sept. 16 against Elko County, Nev., and several county officials alleging “grossly unequal voting opportunities” for the 2022 election. The suit claims Elko County is giving tribal members on the reservation an early voting window...
Police release clearer photos of exposure suspect
ELKO — The Elko Police Department continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying a man who exposed himself in separate incidents in two local businesses. Anyone with information as to his identity or location is asked to call Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300.
Cioppino Feed & Auction set for Nov. 5
ELKO – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko and the Elko Federal Credit Union invite the community to attend the 6th annual Al Bernarda Cioppino Feed & Auction on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Elko Conference Center. The event will include a tasty Italian feast and Cioppino from...
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
