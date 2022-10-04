SCY (25 yards) Indiana University hosted an intrasquad meet over the weekend, seeing Cream down Crimson in the men’s and women’s meets. Of course, the biggest news coming out of the weekend is that Olympic Champion Ahmed Hafnaoui, who is a freshman at IU, has been ruled a partial qualifier, which makes him ineligible to compete this season. A partial qualifier is a designation for someone who enters their first year of college not having satisfied the NCAA’s requirements for Core Class GPA and ACT/SAT scores. The designation means that Hafnaoui is able to practice with the team and receive a scholarship, but won’t be eligible to compete in NCAA meets until next season (2023-2024).

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO