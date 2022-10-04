Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
After Standout Summer, 2023’s Bobby DiNunzio Switches Verbal from UVA to Florida
Bobby DiNunzio of TIDE Swimming, who represented the US at Junior Pan Pacs, has switched his verbal commitment to Florida.
swimswam.com
2022 SMU Classic Preview: Texas Men, Louisville Women Headline Stacked Field
Carson Foster will be among the swimmers representing the University of Texas at this weekend's SMU Classic. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium. Dallas, Texas. Start Times. Friday: 6 pm ET. Saturday: 11 am ET. SCY (25 yards) Live Stream (PonyUp TV)
swimswam.com
Katie Grimes, Brennan Gravley Win 2022 U.S. Open Water Swimmer of the Year Awards
USA Swimming announced Katie Grimes and Brennan Gravley as the Open Water Swimmers of the Year winners at the Annual Business Meeting. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. USA Swimming conducted a hybrid version of its Annual Business Meeting over the September 22nd to 24th weekend. Besides announcing Frank Keefe...
swimswam.com
Big Ten Champion Kaitlynn Sims Announces Transfer to UCLA for Winter Semester
NCAA All-American and senior at the University of Michigan Kaitlynn Sims has announced she will be joining the UCLA Bruins for the winter semester. Current photo via Kaitlynn Sims. NCAA All-American and senior at the University of Michigan Kaitlynn Sims has announced she will be joining the UCLA Bruins for...
swimswam.com
All-American Anthony Grimm Among Group Leaving Texas Men’s Team
The list of Longhorns who have recently left the program has grown to include All-American Anthony Grimm and Adam Fusti-Molnar. Archive photo via Coleman Hodges. On the heels of Texas junior Ethan Heasley announcing his retirement two weeks ago, the list of Longhorns leaving the program has grown to include former No. 1 recruit Anthony Grimm, Adam Fusti-Molnar, and fellow sophomore Marko Vujosevic. Multiple sources told SwimSwam that junior sprinter Zac Van Zandt is also part of that departing group, but Van Zandt appears to have denied that report on Twitter.
swimswam.com
Texas Junior Ethan Heasley, 2018 Jr Pan Pacs Medalist, Retires from Swimming
Texas junior and 2018 400 freestyle Junior Pan Pacs bronze medalist Ethan Heasley has announced his decision to hang up his goggles. Archive photo via Jim Hong. Ethan Heasley, the 2018 Junior Pan Pacs bronze medalist in the 400-meter freestyle, announced his retirement from competitive swimming on Sept. 23. The...
swimswam.com
NCAA Division I Top Times As Of 10/6
Arizona State superstar Leon Marchand leads the way with three nation-leading performances as another weekend of racing ramps up. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The NCAA season is in full swing, with many teams having already completed their season-openers and intrasquad meets. We have compiled a rough list of...
swimswam.com
UNC Spoils Queens’ D1 Debut With Matching Victories
SCY (25 yards) The Tarheel men and women both claimed decisive victories over Queens University of Charlotte in their season-opening dual meet. This meet marked Queens’ debut as a Division I team, after capping off its time in Division II last year with a pair of national titles. UNC’s...
swimswam.com
FSU Swim & Dive to Open 2022-23 on the Road on Friday
The FSU men's and women's teams will start the season separately after Hurricane Ian forced the cancelation of Seminoles' season-opener. Stock photo via Jeremy Esbrandt/FSU Sports Information. Courtesy: FSU Athletics. Tallahassee, Fla. – After Hurricane Ian forced the postponement of the 2022-23 season opener, the Florida State swimming and diving...
swimswam.com
Luka Gabrilo Talks Popovici, Thorpe, and Training Elite Athletes Across the Globe
Gabrilo discusses his current system of training 4 athletes from across the world (Sancehz, Seemanova, Glinta, Persson) to achieve at the highest level Current photo via Luka Gabrilo. We sat down with Luka Gabrilo, the head coach of Zenta Pro Swimming and high-performance consultant for Philippines Swimming. Gabrilo discusses his...
swimswam.com
Summer Juniors Qualifier Keaton Rice (2024) Gives Verbal Pledge to Auburn
Free/back specialist Keaton Rice from American Energy Swim Club in Oklahoma has verbally committed to Auburn's class of 2028.
swimswam.com
Noelle and Anna Peplowski Combine to Win Five Events at Indiana Intrasquad
SCY (25 yards) Indiana University hosted an intrasquad meet over the weekend, seeing Cream down Crimson in the men’s and women’s meets. Of course, the biggest news coming out of the weekend is that Olympic Champion Ahmed Hafnaoui, who is a freshman at IU, has been ruled a partial qualifier, which makes him ineligible to compete this season. A partial qualifier is a designation for someone who enters their first year of college not having satisfied the NCAA’s requirements for Core Class GPA and ACT/SAT scores. The designation means that Hafnaoui is able to practice with the team and receive a scholarship, but won’t be eligible to compete in NCAA meets until next season (2023-2024).
swimswam.com
Winter Juniors Qualifier Taylor Grimley Announces Verbal to Kentucky (2024)
Winter Juniors qualifier Taylor Grimley (2024) has verbally committed to the University of Kentucky's class of 2028.
swimswam.com
Bendigo To Host Aussie Team Ahead of Short Course World Championships
The 36-strong Dolphins squad will be based in Bendigo for the team’s staging camp from December 6-10 prior to the competition in Melbourne. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Courtesy: Swimming Australia. The Australian Dolphins will travel to regional Victoria in December to finalize their preparations ahead of the...
swimswam.com
South Carolina Set To Take On LSU In First SEC Dual Meet
The Gamecocks will host the Tigers on Saturday in their annual breast cancer awareness meet. Stock photo via South Carolina Athletics. Columbia, S.C. – South Carolina Swimming & Diving will begin conference competition on Sat., Oct. 8 at the Carolina Natatorium at 10 a.m. The Gamecocks will host the LSU Tigers in their annual breast cancer awareness meet. Members of the team will be wearing pink shirts and ribbons in honor of breast cancer awareness.
swimswam.com
Byron MacDonald Inducted Into Canadian Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Entering his 45th season at the helm of the U of T swim team, MacDonald has had an illustrious career, being named a 17-time U SPORTS coach of the year. Current photo via University of Toronto Athletics. Courtesy: University of Toronto Athletics. Long time University of Toronto Varsity Blues swimming...
swimswam.com
National JR Teamer Charlie Egeland Sends Verbal to Yale (2023)
National Jr. Teamer Charlie Egeland has announced his verbal commitment to the Yale Bulldogs, beginning with the 2023-204 season.
swimswam.com
Steve Jungbluth Out as Associate Head Coach at Florida After 12 Years with Gators
Steve Jungbluth is out as the associate head coach at the University of Florida after a dozen seasons with the Gators program, sources told SwimSwam. Steve Jungbluth is out as the associate head coach at the University of Florida after a dozen seasons with the Gators program. “We have decided...
swimswam.com
Wildcat Freshman Levi Sandidge Wins Three Events as Indiana Rolls Kentucky
SCY (25 yards) Kentucky hosted Indiana for a dual meet late this morning at the Lancaster Aquatic Center, falling to the Hoosiers in both men’s and women’s scoring. The Indiana men defeated Kentucky soundly, 201-96, while the women’s meet was much closer, seeing IU top UK 161-139.
swimswam.com
Leon Marchand Swims 2:41.97 300 IM in Off-Distance Dual Between ASU and UGA
SCY (25 yards) Georgia hosted Arizona State last Friday for a men’s and women’s dual meet, emerging victorious in both men’s and women’s scores. The meet mostly featured off-distance races, including 150s of the strokes and some unique relays. Starting with the traditional events, Georgia kicked...
