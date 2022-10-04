Read full article on original website
uwec.edu
Geography professor wins national award for mentoring research students
Photo caption: Dr. Douglas Faulkner, professor of geography, and Grace Bowe, an environmental studies major, examine the banks of western Wisconsin rivers as part of a faculty-undergraduate student research project. Faulkner is receiving a national award for his excellence in mentoring undergraduate research students. Bowe says her professor has helped her discover a passion for studying water and water resources. (Photo by Shane Opatz)
winonapost.com
WSHS inducts four into Hall of Fame
A multi-sport athlete who was the first to run cross country and play football in the same season. A state champion swimmer. A hard-nosed football player who added a state title in the pole vault. And a successful wrestling coach who was dedicated to his sport and to his school. These are the Winona Senior High School (WSHS) Hall of Fame inductees in the Class of 2022.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Police honors fallen officer Robert Bolton
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday marks the 40th anniversary of the death of Officer Robert Bolton. On Oct. 6, 1982, he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call. Though it’s been 40 years, Bolton’s widow, Lynn BeBeau, said it feels like yesterday she got the...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County fall recycling collection
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County is announcing they will be providing residents with a special clean-up to dispose of their household hazardous wastes, appliances, electronics, fluorescents bulbs, and scrap metal in an environmentally safe manner. According to a media release from Chippewa County Land Conservation and Forest Management, the...
WEAU-TV 13
Pizza Del Re to offer delivery, carry-out ahead of full reopening
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A popular pizza place in Eau Claire is taking a big step towards reopening next week. Pizza Del Re announced it will officially open for carry-out and delivery on Oct. 13, just over a year since the restaurant closed in September of 2021. Vangjel Kapbardhi,...
centralwinews.com
Cadott Village Board; Board action sends Kwik Trip forward
A Certified Survey Map for Pat Englert, at 618 W. Yellow Street, was approved during a regular Cadott Village Board meeting Oct. 3. She wanted to shift the lot line between her two lots, so she could get her mower around her fence, if she were ever to sell the empty lot. Photo by Julia Wolf.
WEAU-TV 13
Law enforcement agencies seen at home on Lee Street, no danger to the public
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Several law enforcement agencies were seen at a home on Lee Street in Eau Claire Friday. Lieutenant Ben Frederick with the Eau Claire Police Department, says law enforcement got some information that led them to investigate the home. Other law enforcement agencies were called to help. Our crew on scene says he saw multiple vehicles at the scene, including the Department of Justice Crime Scene Unit. Our photographer also saw someone breaking up concrete with a hammer.
WEAU-TV 13
Missing woman with dementia in Rusk County found dead
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)- Bisson has been found dead, according to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Rusk County. 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson was last seen near her home on W2700 Highway 8 in the...
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
WEAU-TV 13
2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are arrested following a report of a theft in progress in Dunn County. According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to a report of a theft in progress on Stout Street in the City of Menomonie.
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake
TOWN OF CEDAR LAKE (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after driving a truck into Red Cedar Lake Friday evening. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said the body 30-year-old Christopher Kemmits of Exeland was found in the water, and was pronounced dead at the scene. According...
1 dead in UTV vs. train crash
A woman is dead after she was struck by a train while driving a UTV near Unity, officials said. The crash was reported at about noon on Saturday in Clark County. DNR officials say the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and was struck near Riplinger Road. The 57-year-old...
boreal.org
UPDATE: Man arrested: Amber Alert for missing Wisconsin teen canceled. Man sought for active warrants
Photo: Trevor Blackburn is being sought on active warrants by law enforcement. The teen he was last seen with has been found and is safe. Wisconsin Amber Alert Program. Authorities say a man is in custody after allegedly being connected to the disappearance of a Wisconsin teen, who has since been found safe.
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County
TOWN OF VANCE CREEK (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after crashing into a deer while driving a motorcycle Friday afternoon. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 72-year-old Raymond Teigen of Glenwood City was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Highway K south of Reeve, or about seven miles east of Clear Lake.
wiproud.com
Terrifying details emerge in Chippewa Co. kidnapping case
CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges have now been filed against a man accused of kidnapping a Chippewa County teenager on Saturday, triggering an amber alert. 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn of Tennessee appeared in Chippewa County court yesterday afternoon for his initial appearance. He faces 10 felonies including kidnapping, seven...
wearegreenbay.com
4-year-old in Wisconsin dies after farm accident involving skid steer
PERU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin are investigating a farm accident that resulted in a 4-year-old’s death. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on September 28 around 8:10 p.m., a call came in regarding a 4-year-old who was hit by a skid steer. The incident happened in the Town of Peru.
cwbradio.com
22-Year-Old Man Charged with Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Chippewa County Girl
(Terry Bell, WRN) A man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl in Chippewa County is in court today. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn drove from Tennessee to northwest Wisconsin last weekend to take a 15-year-old girl from her home. The Chippewa County sheriff says it appears the two had been in a relationship, and she tried to break it off.
WSAW
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
AMBER alert canceled after Chippewa County teen found safe
UPDATE: Authorities canceled the AMBER Alert Sunday night just after 7:30 p.m. after they said King was found safe. Blackburn has not been located. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WISC) — Chippewa County authorities have issued an alert for a missing and endangered 15-year-old girl. Kryssy King was last seen in her home in Holcombe, Wis. around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept....
