EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Several law enforcement agencies were seen at a home on Lee Street in Eau Claire Friday. Lieutenant Ben Frederick with the Eau Claire Police Department, says law enforcement got some information that led them to investigate the home. Other law enforcement agencies were called to help. Our crew on scene says he saw multiple vehicles at the scene, including the Department of Justice Crime Scene Unit. Our photographer also saw someone breaking up concrete with a hammer.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO