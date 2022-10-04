Read full article on original website
Local charities prepare for the holiday season
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As of Thursday, there are 49 days until Thanksgiving and 80 until Christmas. But, for local charities, food insecurity is a year-round fight. In West Terre Haute, the Providence Food Pantry serves around 3000 families annually. When asked what the number indicates, Jason Moon with the Sisters of Providence said, “it tells me this is a community in need.”
VCSC is looking to beef up security on playgrounds after hours
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Family members and Vigo County School Corporation officials say they share similar concerns, security at school facilities. Contributing factors to this issue include acts of vandalism at Woodrow Wilson Middle School and the property being used for a viral TikTok challenge, the ‘milk crate challenge.’ Also, in August of this year, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed near Davis Park Elementary School.
Head-on collision kills Danville man, injures another
Vermilion County, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Danville man has died and another injured following a two-vehicle head-on collision near Oakwood, Illinois. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 150 just east of Olmstead Road Wednesday at approximately 4:05 p.m. Investigating troopers found that a 2022...
Coroner: 18-year-old dead from drowning
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at the time of his death.
Update: One injured in Sycamore St. house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was brought to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a house fire Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of Sycamore St. Fire officials reportedly saw a plume of smoke around 7:00 pm and headed over to investigate where they...
