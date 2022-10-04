ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

OutThere Colorado

7 totally legitimate complaints about life in Colorado

If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
KKTV

WATCH: After 511 days a Colorado pup now has a forever home!

Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke Local Prosecutor Stephen Fauver with the 18th Judicial District, on what you should look out for in Colorado when it comes to contractor theft. Updated: 7 hours ago. "Morton" the moose spotted near...
skyhinews.com

Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
KKTV

What to look out for with contractor theft in Colorado

Police were investigating an incident at Harrison High School 10/7/22. Possible road rage shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke with supporters and opponents of CO Proposition 123 Thursday about their goals and worries.
ESPN Western Colorado

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
The Denver Gazette

10 reviews left by unhappy tourists in Colorado

If you head straight to Google when it comes to looking for trip ideas, you're not alone. And Google Reviews is often the first stop people make when they're looking to see whether or not a spot might be worth visiting. Below, find 10 times when people did not enjoy their trip to an iconic Colorado attraction, enough so to leave a report on Google Reviews. Pikes Peak: "Scary horrible...
CBS Denver

Colorado could become 2nd state to decriminalize magic mushrooms

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says he is opposed to a ballot measure that would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms statewide.Denver was the first city in the country to decriminalize mushrooms almost three years ago.  While Hancock says the impact has been minimal so far, he says, there's little information about the health and safety impacts and, he says, the state already has a problem with drug misuse.Opponents worry many voters will underestimate the potency of mushrooms just as they did marijuana. Proponents argue mushrooms can help treat mental health conditions. The FDA has labeled psychedelic mushrooms "breakthrough therapy", fast-tracking research, but Kevin...
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

