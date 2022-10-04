Read full article on original website
How to Protect Yourself — and Your Pets — From Bot Flies in Colorado
If you've ever heard of a bot fly, you know how disgusting these pesky insects are. If you haven't, you'll want to learn about them — because we have them in Colorado. Read on to see how you can protect yourself (and your pets) from bot flies in the Centennial State.
7 totally legitimate complaints about life in Colorado
If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
cpr.org
Colorado accidentally sent voter registration notices to 30,000 residents who are not citizens
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office mailed postcards to roughly 30,000 non-citizens living in the state notifying them on how they could register to vote. The office said it is currently trying to determine what led to the error. The state emphasizes that if anyone who isn’t a U.S....
Date From Hell: Colorado Tinder Date Takes Dark + Disturbing Turn
Meeting up with strangers on the internet is always a big risk and a Colorado man learned firsthand just how scary it can get. According to a report from KDVR, a Colorado man was held against his will for several hours by a woman he met on Tinder. Colorado Online...
Dead calves may point to wolf depredation in northwest Colorado
According to a report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, an investigation is underway following the discovery of dead cow calves in the area of Meeker. The calves were reportedly found on White River National Forest land with their fatal wounds consistent with those of typical wolf depredation. An investigation is...
Boa constrictor spotted slithering through Colorado front yard
Crews from the Northern Colorado Herpetological Society (NCHS) responded to the scene of a private residence in Fort Collins last Saturday, after receiving reports that a large snake was slithering through the front yard. The snake turned out to be a boa constrictor, a species of large, non-venomous snakes that...
KKTV
WATCH: After 511 days a Colorado pup now has a forever home!
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke Local Prosecutor Stephen Fauver with the 18th Judicial District, on what you should look out for in Colorado when it comes to contractor theft. Updated: 7 hours ago. "Morton" the moose spotted near...
Facts About Colorado that Out-of-Staters Find Hard to Believe
People visiting the Centennial State often bring with them countless preconceived notions about life in Colorado. You are here to set the record straight. Visitors who think Colorado is a state full of pot-smoking outdoorsmen are wrong. Not everyone chooses to inhale, ski, or eat granola three times a day.
These 5 Colorado counties rank the lowest in overall 'well-being'
A company called Share Care publishes an annual report on community well-being in different places around the country. While Colorado did well compared to other states around the nation, a county-by-county breakdown reveals where 'well-being' is the highest and where it is the lowest across the Centennial State. In order...
skyhinews.com
Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado
Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
KKTV
What to look out for with contractor theft in Colorado
Police were investigating an incident at Harrison High School 10/7/22. Possible road rage shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke with supporters and opponents of CO Proposition 123 Thursday about their goals and worries.
Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years
Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
Leapin’ Lizards: This Dinosaur-Looking Reptile Lives in Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado is home to hundreds of different species of wildlife. From the tiniest amphibians, such as northern leopard frogs to massive mammals, like moose and elk, all kinds of animals live in the upper region of the Centennial State. Certain types of wildlife are more frequently seen than others....
This Is Colorado’s Favorite Halloween Movie — But Is It Yours?
Spooky season is finally here, and there's no better way to celebrate than by curling up on the couch and watching a scary movie. Horror films come out constantly (you need to see the hype about Smile), but some flicks stand the test of time. So, which frightening classic film is Colorado's favorite?
Two bear cubs dead following collision on Colorado highway
Two bear cubs were killed on Wednesday night, the result of being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 40 in Steamboat Springs, according to officials from the Steamboat Police Department. When police arrived on the scene, one of the cubs was deceased and the other was seriously injured. The second...
10 reviews left by unhappy tourists in Colorado
If you head straight to Google when it comes to looking for trip ideas, you're not alone. And Google Reviews is often the first stop people make when they're looking to see whether or not a spot might be worth visiting. Below, find 10 times when people did not enjoy their trip to an iconic Colorado attraction, enough so to leave a report on Google Reviews. Pikes Peak: "Scary horrible...
This Is Who Grand Junction Would Give $30K Winnings To
We have your chance to win up to $30,000. I asked people in Grand Junction and Western Colorado, "If you won the $30,000 but had to spend it on someone else, who would you spend it on, and what would you buy them?" If you want to feel good about...
Colorado could become 2nd state to decriminalize magic mushrooms
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says he is opposed to a ballot measure that would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms statewide.Denver was the first city in the country to decriminalize mushrooms almost three years ago. While Hancock says the impact has been minimal so far, he says, there's little information about the health and safety impacts and, he says, the state already has a problem with drug misuse.Opponents worry many voters will underestimate the potency of mushrooms just as they did marijuana. Proponents argue mushrooms can help treat mental health conditions. The FDA has labeled psychedelic mushrooms "breakthrough therapy", fast-tracking research, but Kevin...
Leaves turning colors later this fall in Southern Colorado
Good news for leaf-peepers: there's still time to get out and see the beautiful fall colors in Southern Colorado.
The Best Haunted Houses in Colorado to Visit for Halloween Fun
It's October, and Colorado's Haunted Houses are beginning to announce their opening nights across the state. Take your pick from a haunted house, haunted corn mazes, haunted mines, and more. Today we're going to look at 5 of the most popular and terrifying haunted houses that have confirmed they will...
