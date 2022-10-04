Read full article on original website
Related
Southlake Style
Southlake Carroll Students Participate In Texas Boys State
A few Southlake Carroll seniors got to travel to Austin over the summer. During American Legion Texas Boys State, eight Carroll Dragons went to the University of Texas at Austin to learn how to get involved with local, county and state government. After a week full of events, seminars and interactive activities, Jon Cox, William Gornell, David Hubert, Colin Gray, Austin Davidson, Aayush Mishra, Nicholas Bloedow and Arnav Koppala were honored for their involvement at the VFW Post 14’s meeting last month at Feedstore BBQ.
Southlake Style
Park Place Giving $100,000 To Nonprofits
Park Place Dealerships is giving away $100,000 before the end of the year. As part of its annual Season of Giving campaign, the dealership has committed to donating to local nonprofits serving the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to a media release. “For the past 36 years, Park Place Dealerships...
Southlake Style
Southlake's Top Instagrams: Oct. 2-8
October is well underway, and we gotta say: Southlake is looking stylish. Want to be featured in this weekly Instagram series? Tag Southlake, Texas as your location or use #SouthlakeStyle in your next post so it pops up on our feed!
Southlake Style
Summer Santa's Summer Giving Time For The Children!
The summer of 2022 was a busy giving time for Summer Santa. For the first time since 2019, the Back-To-School Shopping and Summer Camp activities were in full swing for in-person shopping and attendance at camp for children. Camp placement for over 170 children in the day or overnight camp...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southlake Style
30th Anniversary Of Partners Card Kicks Off
The Family Place celebrated and honored Partners Card sellers and sponsors in Highland Park Village last month. The Dallas-based family violence advocacy agency, The Family Place, is gearing up for another exciting year and the 30th anniversary of Partners Card with their annual Seller Soirée. This year’s event took place at Tory Burch in Highland Park Village on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Comments / 0