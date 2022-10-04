ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Lotus Is Back! Here’s the Trailer for the Sumptuous New Season Set in Sicily

“White Lotus” is back! The HBO series returns with its first trailer, and it looks great set in sumptuous Sicily. Jennifer Coolidge is back, and it looks like her boyfriend, played by Jon Gries, is also returning. Other stars include Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, and Theo James. It also looks like there’s a lot of sex, and that HBO really went for it with the budget. Can’t wait.
KANYE
Disney Faces Massive Multimillion Write off on All Star “Amsterdam”

This is a weekend Disney was not looking forward to. Last night the all star period piece “Amsterdam” made only $550,000 in previews.the David O.Russell directed feature cost at least $80 million. Predictions now are for 6 to 8 million for the whole weekend. That’s basically a write...
MOVIES
Actor suing ABC claims network wants to harass his supporters

Former “General Hospital” actor Ingo Rademacher, whose lawsuit against ABC alleges he was wrongfully fired in 2021 after 25 years with the show for public statements regarding the network’s coronavirus vaccine directive and other issues, says he will fight the network’s efforts to find out who supported him in his views.
CELEBRITIES
