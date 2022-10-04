“White Lotus” is back! The HBO series returns with its first trailer, and it looks great set in sumptuous Sicily. Jennifer Coolidge is back, and it looks like her boyfriend, played by Jon Gries, is also returning. Other stars include Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, and Theo James. It also looks like there’s a lot of sex, and that HBO really went for it with the budget. Can’t wait.

