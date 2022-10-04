Read full article on original website
Related
Showbiz411
White Lotus Is Back! Here’s the Trailer for the Sumptuous New Season Set in Sicily
“White Lotus” is back! The HBO series returns with its first trailer, and it looks great set in sumptuous Sicily. Jennifer Coolidge is back, and it looks like her boyfriend, played by Jon Gries, is also returning. Other stars include Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, and Theo James. It also looks like there’s a lot of sex, and that HBO really went for it with the budget. Can’t wait.
Showbiz411
Disney Faces Massive Multimillion Write off on All Star “Amsterdam”
This is a weekend Disney was not looking forward to. Last night the all star period piece “Amsterdam” made only $550,000 in previews.the David O.Russell directed feature cost at least $80 million. Predictions now are for 6 to 8 million for the whole weekend. That’s basically a write...
Actor suing ABC claims network wants to harass his supporters
Former “General Hospital” actor Ingo Rademacher, whose lawsuit against ABC alleges he was wrongfully fired in 2021 after 25 years with the show for public statements regarding the network’s coronavirus vaccine directive and other issues, says he will fight the network’s efforts to find out who supported him in his views.
Showbiz411
Justin Bieber’s Song Catalog For Sale: What Is It Actually Worth With So Many Co-Writers?
There’s news today that Justin Bieber and manager Scooter Braun are jumping on the catalog bandwagon. They’re trying to get a piece of the billion dollar pie in music publishing. Bieber, they envision, would join everyone from Bob Dylan to Sting to Fleetwood Mac, and so on. Bruce...
RELATED PEOPLE
Showbiz411
Review: Zac Efron Delivers the Goods in “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” With a 90 Audience Score
In 1967, Chickie Donohue was already out of the Marines and his pals, a couple of years younger, were sent to Vietnam. Chickie was for the war, naively, and wanted to help his buddies. So he boarded a merchant marine ship to Saigon to deliver beers to a bunch of friends. He just ignored the dangers. He was a happy go lucky guy.
Comments / 0