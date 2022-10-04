ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Bleacher Report

Max Scherzer's Game 1 Implosion Shocks Twitter as Padres Rout Mets 7-1

The New York Mets believed they acquired the best big-game pitcher in MLB when they made Max Scherzer the highest-paid player in baseball history by signing him to a three-year deal worth $43.3 million annually. Scherzer didn't come close to that on Friday, as he put forth the worst playoff...
QUEENS, NY
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoffs 2022 Wild Card and Round-by-Round Picks and Predictions

The Major League Baseball playoffs are back. What happens next, nobody knows. We can, however, try our hand at predicting it. The 2022 postseason marks the debut for MLB's new 12-team field and the re-introduction of the Wild Card Series. This initial round will see eight teams compete in best-of-three showdowns, with all games taking place on the higher seed's home turf.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB's Biggest Offseason Shakeups of the Past Decade

Winning is hard in MLB. Only one team can win the World Series each year, so most well-intended builds fall short of a championship. Eventually, a front office may determine the current roster is unsustainable. That often leads to a round of massive changes. This could be from a current...
MLB
Bleacher Report

QUEENS, NY
Bleacher Report

AL Wild Card 2022: Mariners vs. Blue Jays Hot Takes from MLB Twitter

The American League Wild Card Series between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays will showcase some of baseball's top young talent. The first at-bat of the series Friday will likely feature Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah going up against Julio Rodríguez, the heavy favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award.
SEATTLE, WA
Decider.com

Eagles vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Start Time, Channel, Where To Watch The Cardinals-Eagles Game Live

Live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, the Arizona Cardinals host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the NFL season. One of the most exciting matchups this week is the battle between the Eagles (4-0) and Cardinals (2-2). After an early 14-0 deficit, Jalen Hurts led Philadelphia to a 29-21 comeback victory over Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4. Arizona also experienced the thrill of victory last week, defeating Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers for their second win of the season. Every team in the NFC West enters Sunday with 2-2 records, while the Eagles only have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands Ahead of Opening Night

No matter which cliche you attach, the bottom line is simple:. The NHL's 2022-23 regular season is here at last. The San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators are in the Czech Republic and will officially kick things off with games on Friday and Saturday in Prague, a few days before the rest of the league pulls back the curtains with TV doubleheaders on Tuesday and Wednesday.
NHL
Bleacher Report

Kyle Pitts Won't Play for Falcons vs. Buccaneers Because of Hamstring Injury

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts won't play in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a hamstring injury. ESPN's Michael Rothstein noted the Falcons ruled out their second-year tight end on Friday. It seemed unlikely Pitts would be given the green light to play after missing all...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Shohei Ohtani's 1-year Contract 'Step One' Toward Long-Term Angels Deal, GM Says

Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian is thinking long-term when it comes to Shohei Ohtani. The Angels and Ohtani agreed to a one-year, $30 million contract for the 2023 campaign, meaning the two sides will avoid arbitration. "I think it's step one," Minasian said of the deal, per Rhett...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Aaron Judge Falls Short of 2022 American League Triple Crown

Aaron Judge fell short in his quest to become Major League Baseball's first triple-crown winner in a decade. Judge, the presumptive favorite to win the American League MVP award, finished five points behind Minnesota Twins star Luis Arraez for the batting title. The New York Yankees slugger sat out Wednesday's season finale, keeping him at .311 for the season.
BRONX, NY
Bleacher Report

Bulls' Complete 2022-23 Season Preview and Predictions

Something happened in the Windy City last season. Something that included the Chicago Bulls booking their first NBA playoff trip since 2017. They'll now spend the upcoming 2022-23 campaign proving whether that something was a leap toward something greater or as good as things can get for this group. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Jeff McNeil Becomes 1st Mets Player to Win MLB Batting Title

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil didn't have an at-bat in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Washington Nationals, but it didn't stop him from becoming the first player in franchise history to win the MLB batting title. According to ESPN, McNeil's batting average of .326 finished one point ahead...
QUEENS, NY
Bleacher Report

Packers' Rasul Douglas Says Playing Game in London with Eagles 'F--king Sucked'

It's probably safe to say that Green Bay Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas isn't excited to be playing in London against the New York Giants on Sunday. Douglas did so during his second NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, a 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it wasn't exactly a memorable experience.
GREEN BAY, WI

