Live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, the Arizona Cardinals host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the NFL season. One of the most exciting matchups this week is the battle between the Eagles (4-0) and Cardinals (2-2). After an early 14-0 deficit, Jalen Hurts led Philadelphia to a 29-21 comeback victory over Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4. Arizona also experienced the thrill of victory last week, defeating Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers for their second win of the season. Every team in the NFC West enters Sunday with 2-2 records, while the Eagles only have...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO