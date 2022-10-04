ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

World Championship Gumbo Cookoff This Weekend in New Iberia

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5sCD_0iLttjUJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nid8S_0iLttjUJ00
David Grunfeld/MCT via Getty Images

The air in New Iberia will be thick this weekend, thick with the unmistakable aroma of gumbo!

The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce’s 32nd Annual World Championship Gumbo Cookoff will be held this weekend, October 8th and 9th, in New Iberia.

This event is one of the largest cookoffs around, with several categories of gumbo. Amateur, professional, seafood, and non-seafood categories mean that you’ll find a gumbo you’ll love.

But only one gumbo can win in each category. Who will it be this year?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bxXYr_0iLttjUJ00
iberiachamber.org

This year should be HUGE, as over 70 teams have signed up to compete.

And it’s not only the gumbos that will be judged: each year the teams are encouraged to decorate their booths and perform a skit to ante up the competition.

cookoff maps and schedules available here

Saturday, October 8th, is the perfect day to bring the family for children’s activities all day. There’s also a 5k run on Saturday, the Youth Gumbo Cookoff, the Cajun Creole Fest and the Meanest Beans Cookoff.

The music lineup for Saturday is as follows:

Chubby Carrier & Bayou Swamp Band     10 AM – 12:30 PM

The Bad Boys                                                    1 – 4 PM

Swampland Revival                                       4:30 – 7 PM

On Sunday, the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff will take place, with over 70 teams vying for the title of World Champion. Teams will begin serving gumbo at 11 AM.

Musical entertainment scheduled for Sunday:

Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie 10 AM – 12:30 PM Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous                                 1 – 3:30 PM

Entry to the event is free, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9dBB_0iLttjUJ00
iberiachamber.org

This event is a huge economic shot in the arm for New Iberia. According to the Chamber of Commerce:

Presented by Savoie’s Sausage & Food Products and hosted by the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, the Gumbo Cook-off has been showcasing the best attributes of the community and helping to spotlight local business since 1989, all while stimulating New Iberia’s economy. The economic impact of the event is conservatively estimated over $1.5 million, and that impact grows every year.

Due to the sheer size of the event and to accommodate the droves of people the event expects to attract, the city is shutting down several streets in the Downtown New Iberia area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VyICF_0iLttjUJ00

If you frequent New Iberia, or if you plan to be there this weekend, please keep the street closures listed above in mind and plan your visit accordingly.

We hope to see you this weekend over a bowl of gumbo in New Iberia!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

Jeff Davis Parish kicks off 127th annual fair

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The historic Jeff Davis Parish Fair draws a large crowd each year, and vice president of Jeff Davis Fair Board Kori Myers said this year won’t be any different. ”Our talent show, our queens contest, and our carnival bring in our crowds people also come...
JENNINGS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Iberia, LA
Lifestyle
New Iberia, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
New Iberia, LA
KPEL 96.5

Aldi Announces New Opening Date of Louisiana Ave Location

Aldi's location on Louisiana Ave is getting close to opening and many have been wondering when it is going to open. We initially reported that the Aldi location on Louisiana Ave would open up on August 17, 2022, however, an Aldi spokesperson reached out to us to clarify that there was no official opening date planned for the Louisiana Ave location.
NEW IBERIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Economy#Gumbo#Food Drink#Getty Images#The Cajun Creole Fest#World Champion#Nonc Nu Da Wil
theadvocate.com

Best Stop Cajun Market to open a new location in Broussard; see where

A Best Stop Cajun Market will open in Broussard, the popular store announced on Facebook Wednesday. The store will open at 1008 Smede Highway in a space in the Evangeline Plaza shopping center in what is believed to be a second franchised location for the popular Scott business. A location...
BROUSSARD, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NOLA.com

Tabasco sauce in a pouch? McIlhenny expanding to offer famous hot sauce in a new form

The McIlhenny Company is adding equipment to its Avery Island facility to offer tabasco in a pouch. The company filed a document with the Louisiana Economic Development office last month that it began a $2.05 million construction project on a new pouch line that will be installed within its existing facility. Work should be complete by the end of the year and is expected to add three jobs.
AVERY ISLAND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity

Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
ABBEVILLE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy