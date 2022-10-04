Read full article on original website
Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
NFL Power Rankings: Week 5
I thought Diante Lee said it best on the Athletic Football Show this week. This part of the season is for identifying teams with specific areas of weakness and watching to see if they can fix them. The Steelers and Patriots have non-existent offenses. The Lions and Seahawks have historically bad defenses. The Browns have blown two very winnable games because they can't get off the field when needed.
NFL・
Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett and Frank Reich Sound Off Following TNF
Hear from Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett and Frank Reich following the Colts' 12-9 win over the Broncos on TNF.
