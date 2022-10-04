ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Blue Jays take 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Orioles

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-6, 5.21 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -117, Blue Jays -102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Baltimore Orioles aiming to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Baltimore is 44-35 in home games and 82-78 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Toronto has a 44-35 record in road games and a 91-69 record overall. The Blue Jays have gone 44-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Tuesday for the 18th time this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 9-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 24 doubles and 33 home runs while hitting .243 for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 9-for-39 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 35 doubles and 32 home runs while hitting .273 for the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez is 15-for-39 with five doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .253 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .282 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (finger), Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

