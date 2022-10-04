Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age 90?
Country icon Loretta Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, according to an Associated Press report. Find Out: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?Explore: Your Biggest...
The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children
There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
Loretta Lynn’s Children: How Many Kids Did She Have?
Loretta Lynn had several children with her husband, Oliver Lynn, before her death. Here's what to know about her kids and how she felt about motherhood.
Loretta Lynn obituary
Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On The Passing Of Her “Sister” Loretta Lynn: “She Was A Wonderful Human Being, Had Millions Of Fans And I’m One Of Them”
From one country queen to another. The iconic country legend Loretta Lynn passed away earlier this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Her family confirmed she died peacefully in her sleep, and the tributes to one of the greatest musicians to ever do it have been pouring in.
Loretta Lynn Had Reportedly Been Planning Her Funeral For Quite Some Time
The legendary country singer Loretta Lynn, who had an incredible career that spanned decades, has died (via CNN). She was 90 years old. The news was announced by her children. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they said (via NPR).
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos
Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Loretta Lynn Once Revealed Which 2 Country Music Legends Were Always at the Top of Her Playlist
Loretta Lynn once guessed she had about a thousand songs on a playlist on her computer, but she said two legendary country music artists were always at the top.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Loretta Lynn
Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90, via the Washington Post. In a statement to the Associated Press, Lynn's family said: "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills."
musictimes.com
What Was Loretta Lynn's Cause of Death? Country Musician Dead at 90
Country music star Loretta Lynn, who famously released the hit songs like "The Pill," died. She was 90. Lynn's publicist and family confirmed the singer's tragic death, saying that she died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Tuesday. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning,...
Darius Rucker Posts Touching Tribute to Loretta Lynn After Her Death
American icon Loretta Lynn passed away on Tuesday morning sending a shockwave through the country music community. Following confirmation of her death, fellow country star Darius Rucker took to Twitter to share a touching tribute to his friend and fellow artist. Darius Rucker posted a sweet photo of himself and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Passed Away at 90 Years Old
There are few artists in country music who can claim to have had as much of an impact as Loretta Lynn did. Over the course of the last six decades, Loretta endeared herself to country fans worldwide through hits such as "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl" and "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin." She created and furthered a unique sound that has been replicated time and time again by contemporary acts in the genre.
Chapel Hart Reveals Plans for Loretta Lynn Tribute Song
Country girl group Chapel Hart, who made it to the finals of America’s Got Talent,… The post Chapel Hart Reveals Plans for Loretta Lynn Tribute Song appeared first on Outsider.
EW.com
Loretta Lynn, country legend and 'Coal Miner's Daughter' singer, dies
The world has lost a little bit of its twinkle today. Loretta Lynn, country music's sequined Queen of the Sexual Revolution, died Tuesday. She was 90. No cause of death was given. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in...
Keith Urban Recalls ‘Date’ With Loretta Lynn in Touching Tribute
Keith Urban is joining dozens of country music stars in paying tribute to Loretta Lynn. The “Coal’s Miner Daughter” died on Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. Check out Keith Urban’s post below. “There’s unique artists, and I mean truly unique...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billboard
10 Essential Loretta Lynn Collaborations
Billboard looks at some of Loretta Lynn's top collaborations, with Conway Twitty, Ernest Tubb and Jack White. Over the course of her over six decades in music, artist and songwriter Loretta Lynn broke barriers and earned nearly every accolade imaginable, with her autobiographical songs such as her signature “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “One’s On the Way,” and “Fist City,” as well as more progressive songs including “The Pill” and “Rated ‘X’.” She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008, earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
Wynonna Judd Reflects on Loretta Lynn’s Influence in Heartfelt Tribute
Wynonna Judd is just one of the women of country music paying tribute to Loretta Lynn on Tuesday. The “Fist City” singer died peacefully at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. It’s been a difficult year for Wynonna Judd, who also lost her mother Naomi this spring....
Comments / 0