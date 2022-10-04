A few Southlake Carroll seniors got to travel to Austin over the summer. During American Legion Texas Boys State, eight Carroll Dragons went to the University of Texas at Austin to learn how to get involved with local, county and state government. After a week full of events, seminars and interactive activities, Jon Cox, William Gornell, David Hubert, Colin Gray, Austin Davidson, Aayush Mishra, Nicholas Bloedow and Arnav Koppala were honored for their involvement at the VFW Post 14’s meeting last month at Feedstore BBQ.

