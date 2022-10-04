Speare Memorial Hospital first and only in NH to incorporate AI System for enhanced colonoscopy screenings

Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Number of patients testing positive, receiving treatment for COVID-19 slightly rises in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association is reporting a continued slight increase in patients testing positive for COVID-19 and being treated for the virus. On Wednesday, there was an increase from 107 people testing positive Tuesday to 116 people testing positive. It is the highest number since July 20. Of those 116 people, 37 are receiving specific treatment for the virus, up from 29 on Tuesday.
WMUR.com
Students graduate from fast-tracked health care worker program in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three months ago, a group of would-be health care workers attended a job fair. Wednesday night, they graduated and will soon help lessen the critical shortages in the medical field. Graduates include medical assistants, patient service representatives and licensed nursing assistants. Done through the state’s community...
NHPR
After Spotlight investigation into heart surgeon, N.H. lawmakers eye changes to medical board transparency
State lawmakers are considering changes to how New Hampshire's medical board holds physicians accountable, and what kinds of information about doctors' records it shares with the public, in the wake of a Boston Globe investigation into a former heart surgeon at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. The Globe’s investigation focused...
nhbr.com
From avid skier to ‘Super Lawyer’
Dick Samuels’ contributions to New Hampshire as an attorney with McLane Middleton can be credited to skiing. Samuels earned his bachelor of arts degree from Union College in New York and a master of arts from Duke University in North Carolina. Then, he hit the slopes. “After college I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laconiadailysun.com
CBD manufacturing in Belmont: Clearly Balanced Days makes a mission out of natural relief
BELMONT — For Clearly Balanced Days, a 5-year-old startup that has blossomed online and spread to stores throughout New England, boosting calm, blunting pain and bettering sleep is serious business. Its entire product line consists of three letters: CBD. The company, which began in a home basement and is...
WMUR.com
Plaintiff in newly filed case shares stories of alleged abuse while in New Hampshire's care
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A former Granite Stater is speaking out about the abuse he claims he suffered as a child in the state's care. That man is among eight individuals filing suit in the past few weeks, alleging physical and sexual abuse as children living in certain facilities. The...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly rise
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported a slight rise in patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated for the virus on Tuesday. There are 107 people in hospitals who have a confirmed positive case, up from 93 on Monday, officials reported. Of...
WMUR.com
More in New Hampshire applying for heating assistance amid high prices
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heating fuel prices have been on the rise since the summer, but with winter around the corner, more New Hampshire residents are asking for help to pay their bills. Southern New Hampshire Services in Manchester started mailing out applications to its priority households in July, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
laconiadailysun.com
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Hampshire using data from Zillow.
NHPR
A long-awaited update to New Hampshire’s trash plan is out. What’s next for solid waste?
A long-overdue update to New Hampshire’s solid waste management plan has been released by the Department of Environmental Services. It revises a plan that was nearly two decades old. The plan outlines how the state will reduce waste that goes into landfills and incinerators 25% by 2030 and 45%...
laconiadailysun.com
Indian Museum offers free admission Monday in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day
WARNER — The Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum, a 12.5 acre campus with indoor and outdoor exhibits on Highlawn Road, just off of Kearsarge Mountain Road in the Concord suburb of Warner, is celebrating the upcoming Indigenous Peoples Day by offering free admission to all visitors. The museum, whose street...
WMUR.com
Camera in Upper Valley captures apparent sight of feral hog
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — A resident of New Hampshire's Upper Valley captured video of what appears to be a feral hog in her Plainfield backyard, and wildlife officials are now trying to track it down. Experts said feral hogs aren't found in New Hampshire or the surrounding area, so this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laconiadailysun.com
Hillary Seeger: New Hampshire abortion laws allow for plenty of time to decide
One can't turn on the television or radio without hearing about the terrible restrictive abortion law in New Hampshire. These ads make it sound like rape victims will be forced to carry a child and other women who suffer horrors will face that same fate. Not true.
WMUR.com
Hurricane Ian damage hits close to home for Red Cross worker from New Hampshire
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — News 9 spoke with a Red Cross disaster relief worker from New Hampshire who's been responding to disasters for more than 20 years. Karen Dudley said what she's seeing right now in Florida, is on a scale unlike any other hurricane, flood or wildfire she's ever been deployed to.
newenglandnewspress.com
Wow House: 30 River Road In Concord, New Hampshire
CONCORD, NH — View this new listing in town. Wow. Listing Description: Tucked away from the road with over 200′ of frontage on the slowly meandering Contoocook River is this reimagined home. Built as a camp in the early 1900s and enjoyed for years as a getaway among the pines. Newly rebuilt with walls of windows, large open concept living areas, a chef’s kitchen, luxury tile baths, and so much more! The builder is ready to add the finishing touches, and you could be enjoying the holidays in your new oasis! Reach out for more information and to schedule your tour. Please respect the neighboring homeowners and do not drive down the driveway without an appointment. Some of these photos are artists’ renderings and represent what the finished home will look like, subject to change and open to buyers making different selections.
New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure
New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.
$7.8M Fairytale Property in Meredith, New Hampshire, is a ‘Resort-Like Retreat’
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, their appeal lies not only in the overall elegance, but the architectural aesthetic. Enter Eventyr Lodge, an exquisite Meredith, New Hampshire, home on Lake Winnipesaukee that was recently listed by Kara Chase with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains/Laconia.
WMUR.com
No new deaths reported by New Hampshire health officials Monday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — No new COVID-19 deaths were reported by New Hampshire health officials Monday. The death toll in the state since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has remained at 2,705. Health officials reported 94 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of reported cases since the...
fallriverreporter.com
Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work
Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
This Small Town In New York State Among The Worst In America
One small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty.
Comments / 1