4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Southlake Style
Park Place Giving $100,000 To Nonprofits
Park Place Dealerships is giving away $100,000 before the end of the year. As part of its annual Season of Giving campaign, the dealership has committed to donating to local nonprofits serving the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to a media release. “For the past 36 years, Park Place Dealerships...
vanalstyneleader.com
Rabies reported in Plano, no cases in GC
Last week, the city of Plano confirmed a case of rabies in a bat that came into the shelter earlier this week. The incident also involved a pet that was not up to date on its vaccinations and must be put in quarantine for 90 days. Even though rabies has...
dallasexpress.com
Health Network Providers Reach New Deal
Southwestern Health Resources (SWHR) and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) announced a new multi-year agreement in a joint statement issued on October 4, following the September 20 announcement that the two would no longer operate together. “This agreement provides BCBSTX members continued access to Southwestern Health Resources’ network...
Does Your Child Go To The Best School In Texas? See The Rankings
Niche released its Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023.
Flu is already appearing in North Texas
DALLAS — The last two North Texas flu seasons have been notable because they were almost non-existent. With COVID protocols like masks and distancing in place, North Texas mirrored much of America. Now that masks are mostly off, risk is up. And the flu virus has already started to...
WFAA
A guide to renter's rights in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Not long ago, when North Texas was looking at a very hot forecast, we received a message from a local apartment tenant living in a unit that was a stuffy, humid 81 degrees inside at night because the air conditioning wasn’t working. Yet the forecast...
dmagazine.com
Solving Affordability Gap With Creative Construction
As a longtime resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, I have witnessed firsthand the dramatic changes that have occurred in our North Texas region over the last 20 years. Today, first-time homebuyers and young families are hard-pressed to find viable homes in attractive neighborhoods and school districts for less than $400,000.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BENSON, KARL LYNCH; W/M; POB: LONG ISLAND NY; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: HOMELESS; ARREST AGENCY:...
Southlake Style
Southlake's Top Instagrams: Oct. 2-8
October is well underway, and we gotta say: Southlake is looking stylish. Want to be featured in this weekly Instagram series? Tag Southlake, Texas as your location or use #SouthlakeStyle in your next post so it pops up on our feed!
Southlake Style
Southlake Amongst 2022 Best Small Cities In America
In a remote working world people have more choice than ever as to where they can live and work, more and more people are showing interest in rural and suburban life. To help sort out where people should consider putting down roots, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best Small Cities in America.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
spectrumlocalnews.com
The 42nd Annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival has arrived. Here's how to enjoy
DENTON, Texas — The 42nd Annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival, showcasing local talent and family-friendly events has finally arrived. The festival kicks off at 3 p.m. on Friday Oct. 7 at Denton’s Quakertown Park and Facilities. The festival spans three days, and offers music and fun for...
Dallas Observer
Best Hangover Cures in Dallas
We’ve all been there. You wake up in the morning with a pounding headache and the feeling that you somehow managed to eat a bag of cotton balls while sleeping. You crawl out of bed and round up enough energy to at least brush your teeth and get a glass of cold water and two Advil. Then, you think, how can I make this misery go away pronto?
peoplenewspapers.com
Auction of Dallas Philanthropist’s Jewelry Raises Nearly $1.9 Million
The sale of jewelry from the estate of the late philanthropist Mary Anne Sammons Cree raised $1,886,292 for the Rosine Foundation Fund of Communities Foundation of Texas, so named for Cree’s mother, from whom she inherited her spirit of giving. A 17.6-carat yellow diamond ring from Cree’s collection alone...
dmagazine.com
The Master Plan for Hensley Field’s Redevelopment Is Here
Hensley Field, 738 acres near the city’s western border with Grand Prairie, has for more than two decades been where the city puts the things it does not know what to do with. It’s housed over a thousand old police cars, a dog whose owner was infected with Ebola, and the old statue of Robert E. Lee that was removed from Oak Lawn Park.
WFAA
Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest
TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
dallasexpress.com
Fall Festivals in North Texas in October
As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
Southlake Style
A Home For Your Nice Cars
Wheelhouse Garages is the only customizable luxury garage community in Southlake that you can own and customize to your personal specifications. We offer two garage sizes — single units are 1,500 square feet and double units are 3,250 square feet. Single units are a spacious 25-foot wide by 45-foot deep, with double units measuring 50 feet wide.
dallasexpress.com
South Dallas Homeowners Upset by Vagrant Problems
Veda Elliot worked 34 years in a warehouse to purchase her small, brick home in South Dallas, each month struggling to make her mortgage, pay city taxes, and keep up with the costs of maintaining a home. Now that the three-bedroom, one-bath is paid off, she is struggling with another issue: the large number of homeless and vagrant people in her neighborhood.
The ‘G Word’ Rears Its Ugly Head in Poorly Attended Dallas Housing Equity Workshops
Not a lot of people have been showing up to the City of Dallas’s Accountability for Housing Equity workshops, but those who do are armed with information and ideas to prevent taxing residents out of their homes. And the dreaded “G word” — gentrification — is on the lips...
