U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Darrell Issa for California’s 48th Congressional District
Washington, D.C – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Darrell Issa (CA-50) to represent California’s Forty-Eighth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.
U.S. Chamber Statement on 5th Circuit DACA Ruling
Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley issued the following statement after the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued its decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:. “Today’s decision and the uncertain future now...
We Can't Stand Still: The Benefits of Trade for America
What are the benefits of America’s trade agreements? As noted in part one of this series, the world is moving forward on trade, while Washington policymakers have been sitting on the sidelines. In that context, it’s worth taking a moment to assess the benefits of trade for American workers,...
