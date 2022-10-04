ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson County, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 arrested after 3 pounds of methamphetamine found in Borger traffic stop

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office released information on a Thursday SWAT "vehicle take down" that led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges. According to the sheriff's office, on Thursday the Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and patrol deputies arrested two people after an "extensive" drug investigation in […]
BORGER, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

K-9 Hounds Drug Dealer At Bus Station

Amarillo Police have arrested a man for possession of drugs at the Greyhound Service Station. On Oct. 1, an Amarillo police K-9 officer who was working at the Greyhound Service Station found a grey and black piece of luggage that was positive for narcotics in the passenger compartment. While searching...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo man charged after threatening to go 'Kamikaze'

An Amarillo man is accused of threatening to kill law enforcement, government officials, and a number of racial and ethnic groups. Everett Wayne "Rhett" Copelin III, 40, is charged with interstate threats and threatening a federal officer. According to the federal criminal complaint, Copelin posted numerous threats on...
AMARILLO, TX
Carson County, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Dopes Doing Dope…On A Bus

Under arrest, a man's hands with clenched fists are handcuffed behind him. Black background with copy space. An Amarillo police K-9 officer was working a bus interdiction at the Grey Hound station and found a large black Rawlings Bag in the passenger compartment that was positive for narcotics. While searching...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?

Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It'll Surprise You.

No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
AMARILLO, TX
scmagazine.com

Family Medical informs 234K patients of possible data compromise

Family Medical Center Services recently informed 233,948 patients that their data was potentially compromised after a "network data security incident" on July 26. FMC is a network of 75 primary care clinics in Amarillo and Canyon, Texas. Upon discovering the incident, FMC deployed measures to stop the proliferation...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

AAM&W Offering Free Microchipping in October

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is participating in the Return to Home Challenge in an effort to microchip as many pets as possible throughout the month of October. Microchipping allows permanent identification, reliable tracking and increases the likelihood that a pet will be returned to its owner. According to the American […]
AMARILLO, TX
94.3 Lite FM

The Legend of 'Baby Graves' in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas

Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

The Things You Should Never Ever Do In Amarillo (Part 1)

Listen. I have a list. I have a big ol' fat list of things you should never ever do in Amarillo. Please, feel free to print it off, send it to Aunt Bertha, post it in a reddit group. Whatever you feel like doing with it. And if there's something on the list you want to argue about? By all means, proceed to the comment box below and i'll get right back to you. Be aware that I'll probably write about that, too.
AMARILLO, TX

