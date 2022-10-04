Carter County residents who want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election must register to vote by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. “In the upcoming election, Carter County voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballot for Governor, Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution, the 1st Congressional District and Governor, Tennessee Senate 3rd District and Tennessee House 3rd and 4th Districts and also the Municipal Elections if you live within the city limits, of Elizabethton, Johnson City, and Watauga” said Administrator of Elections, Tracy Tanner- Harris. “To cast a ballot in this election, you must register to vote.”

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO