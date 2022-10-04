Read full article on original website
Façade rehabilitation grants for downtown available again
Some of Elizabethton’s local downtown businesses will be getting a facelift in the coming months. Applications for this year’s Façade Rehabilitation Grant Program were made available on Monday, Oct. 3, during Elizabethton’s public information meeting at city hall. The City of Elizabethton announced the program’s return in September after the grant program was a success in 2021. Local shops including Riverside Taphouse, Tangles Hair Salon, and the Bonnie Kate Theater benefitted from the initiative.
Cloudland loses Homecoming Game
What a beautiful place to watch a fall football game, in Roan Mountain on homecoming night. The trees were many different colors, the temperature was just right, and the best hotdogs in East Tennessee since Howard’s closed. The Parade started at the corner of the old Cloudland Food Market...
Miss Food City 2023 Pageant contestants sought
ABINGDON, Va. — Each year, the annual Miss Food City Pageant showcases young women from across the region. Co-sponsored by WXBQ 96.9 FM – 24 Carrot Country, this year’s pageant will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at The McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Va.
Myra Denise Hale
Ms. Myra Denise Hale, 56, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Wise County, Va., and was the daughter of Jesse “Buck” and Nina Hale. Myra was a Nurse in Labor and Delivery for...
Denise Stine
Denise Stine, 63, Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Life Care Center of Elizabethton. She was born July 10, 1959 in Chambersburg, Pa. Denise was a graduate of Shippensburg Senior High School and Shippensburg University. She had lived in Elizabethton for the past eight years. She was retired as a Budget Analyst with the United States Government.
Plan your trip to the mountains, fall color should soon be vibrant
If you haven’t already, go ahead and book your trip to the mountains of the Appalachian Highlands. Fall color is about to boom in the region’s highest elevations. “Any time over the next three weeks that you can sneak in a mountain drive, it should not disappoint,” said Travis Watson, the campus arborist at East Tennessee State University.
Marriages, Chancery & Circuit Courts & Realty Transfers
Thomas Brent Archer and Jennifer Allison Range Maddies, Elizabethton. Heather Nicole Arnold and Michael Darrell Crow, Elizabethton. Philip Scott Arrington and Makayla Jean Broughton, Elizabethton. John Henry Bare and June Anne Baskett Kelly, Elizabethton. Timmy Lee Black and Amanda Harriet Shook, Roan Mountain. Georja Rae Blackwell and Adam Lee McAninch,...
Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote for Nov. 8 Election
Carter County residents who want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election must register to vote by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. “In the upcoming election, Carter County voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballot for Governor, Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution, the 1st Congressional District and Governor, Tennessee Senate 3rd District and Tennessee House 3rd and 4th Districts and also the Municipal Elections if you live within the city limits, of Elizabethton, Johnson City, and Watauga” said Administrator of Elections, Tracy Tanner- Harris. “To cast a ballot in this election, you must register to vote.”
E-T Constables Association graduates 54 constables at in-service training
A total of 54 constables, including two Carter County constables, completed the annual in-service training conducted in September at the Hamblen County Courthouse in Morristown. Chief Training Officer Ken Potter said numerous topics were covered, including child abuse, domestic violence, officer survival, use of force, de-escalation of force, active shooter,...
Linda Bass Street
Linda Bass Street, age 69, of Hampton, passed away on October 4, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton. Linda was born in Carter County on April 13, 1953, to the late Ham and Lona Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Herb Bass; brother, Bobby Campbell and his wife Reba and sister, Pat Hicks.
Warriors fall to Longhorns in non-conference action
The Happy Valley Warriors traveled to Mountain City on Friday night to face Region 1-3A Longhorns. After a hard-fought 35-32 victory over Cumberland Gap last week, the Happy Valley Warriors were hoping to win their second straight game but fell short to the Johnson County Longhorns 49-39. The Warriors fall...
Carter County Outlaws to perform at Jiggy Ray’s
Live at Jiggy Ray’s this Friday, Oct. 7, will be the Carter County Outlaws Band. Show starts at 7 p.m. Come on out for some great food and great music. Jiggy Ray’s is located at 610 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
Cyclones second half adjustments grounds Eagles
EVENSVILLE – It was a trip that the Elizabethton Cyclone football team wouldn’t forget, having to overcome adversity from the highway to the field. On a trip that would have taken three and a half hours to Rhea Co. High School, an accident involving a young woman falling asleep and hitting the back of one of the buses added additional delay. No one was injured.
Senior Citizens Bus Trip
Some members of the Elizabethton Senior Citizens Center and other area seniors recently enjoyed a bus trip to Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The trip took them through 11 states, and along the way, they visited the JFK Museum, Eastham Windmill, toured the Outer Cap, the JFK Memorial Park, and traveled by ferry on the Steamship Authority to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. They hope to do more trips next year, which will be posted.
Halloween Storybook Pumpkin event delights children at local Boys & Girls Club — Pumpkins and stories and treats, oh my!
There were plenty of smiles and laughter as well as an array of colorful creative pumpkins filling the Learning Center at the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County for the Club’s Pumpkin Storybook Festival on Thursday. Children as young as five years old, all the way up to...
Hampton rally falls short to Gatlinburg-Pittman
GATLINBURG – Big plays were the order of the night in Gatlinburg as the Highlanders took a 48-40 win over Hampton at Legion Field on Friday night to knock the Bulldogs from the ranks of the unbeaten. “There were times it looked bleak and there were plenty of times...
ETSU hosting Tri-Cities Financial Aid Night
JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s Tri-Cities Financial Aid Night returns Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 5-8 p.m. in the ballroom on the third floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center on ETSU’s main campus. Current ETSU students and area high school seniors are invited to attend...
Police Beats
The following arrests have been reported by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office:. Jeffrey Scott Hardin was arrested on September 28 by CCSO Lieutenant Michael Carlock on a warrant from the US Marshalls Office. Kenneth Ray Hornsby Jr. was arrested on September 28 by CCSO Deputy Tyler Holsclaw for driving...
Milligan faculty lecture unlocks power of play in autistic children
As a part of Milligan University’s fall Faculty Lecture Series, Dr. John Paul Abner, professor of psychology and occupational therapy, will present a lecture titled “Parent Child Interaction Therapy: Unlocking the Power of Play for Children on the Autism Spectrum.” The lecture will be held in the university’s Hyder Auditorium on Tuesday, October 11, at 6 p.m.
Rangers continue to build momentum in blowout win
The Unaka Rangers continue to build momentum on the season, coming away with a 34-8 victory over the Region 1-3A Claiborne Bulldogs on Friday. After a Claiborne turnover, the Rangers capitalized on a Landon Ramsey 10-yard touchdown run with 5:50 remaining in the first quarter. The quarter ended with Claiborne deep in Rangers territory trailing 6-0.
