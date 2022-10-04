Prep scores and schedules (Oct. 3-10)

To kick off National 4-H Week, head to the fairgrounds to see what kinds of activities the clubs offer. Washington County 4-H is hosting an open house at the fairgrounds in Hillsboro to kick off National 4-H week. The expo is a chance to see all the various kinds of clubs and activities local 4-H Clubs offer. Attendees will be treated to demonstrations "from rabbits to robotics, food science to fashion design, horses to heifers (and) outdoor adventures to archery," says the announcement from the Oregon State University Extension Service. The open house is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Washington County Fairgrounds, located at 801 N.E. 34th Ave. in Hillsboro. {loadposition sub-article-01}

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO