Columbia County, OR

Prep scores and schedules (Oct. 3-10)

By Wade Evanson
The Times
 5 days ago
Here you'll find the scores and schedules for Washington and Columbia County prep sports

Washington /Columbia County Sports Scores and Schedule (Oct. 3-10)

Monday, Oct. 3

Volleyball

Sherwood 3, Newberg 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-19)

McMinnville 3, Century 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-14)

Glencoe 3, Liberty 0 (26-24, 25-11, 25-14)

La Salle 3, Hillsboro 0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-21)

Girls Soccer

Sunset 2, Beaverton 0

Jesuit 4, Southridge 1

Westview 1, Mountainside 1

Hillsboro 2, Milwaukie 1

Corbett 1, Banks 0

Boys Soccer

Jesuit 5, Southridge 0

Beaverton 2, Sunset 2

Westview 4, Mountainside 1

Hillsboro 4, Milwaukie 0

Corbett 1, Banks 0

Football

No games scheduled.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Volleyball

Jesuit 3, Southridge 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-12)

Westview 3, Mountainside 0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-10)

Astoria 3, Scappoose 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-19)

St. Helens 3, Seaside 1 (25-19, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19)

Valley Catholic 3, De La Salle North Catholic 0 (25-1, 25-7, 25-16)

Banks 3, Neah-Kah-Nie 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-17)

Portland Christian 3, Faith Bible 0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-9)

Girls Soccer

McMinnville 5, Liberty 4

Sherwood 5, Forest Grove 3

Glencoe 0, Century 0

Tualatin 2, Tigard 0

St. Helens 6, Rainier/Clatskanie 1

Valley Catholic 5, Trout Lake 0

Boys Soccer

McMinnville 6, Liberty 2

Sherwood 3, Forest Grove 0

Century 2, Glencoe 2

Scappoose 5, Tillamook 3

Horizon Christian 1, Valley Catholic 0

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Volleyball

Sherwood 3, Glencoe 0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-11)

Newberg 3, Liberty 1 (25-12, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20)

Forest Grove 3, Century 0 (25-6, 25-16, 25-13)

Parkrose 3, Hillsboro 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-22)

Girls Soccer

Hillsboro 6, Centennial 0

Banks 8, De La Salle North Catholic 0

Boys Soccer

Centennial 3, Hillsboro 1

Football

No games scheduled.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Volleyball

Sunset 3, Southridge 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-20)

Jesuit 3, Aloha 0

Lake Oswego 3, Tualatin 1 (25-22, 16-25, 25-14, 25-15)

Westview 3, Sprague 0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-14)

Scappoose 3, St. Helens 2 (25-21, 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-8)

Banks 3, Yamhill-Carlton 2

Gaston 3, Knappa 0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-16)

Girls Soccer

Beaverton 3, Mountainside 1

Sunset 3, Southridge 0

Jesuit 5, Aloha 0

Glencoe 2, McMinnville 1

Sherwood 8, Newberg 0

Forest Grove 7, Liberty 1

Tualatin 2, St. Mary's Academy 0

Camas 3, Tigard 1

Valley Catholic 2, Corbett 0

Boys Soccer

Banks 4, De La Salle North Catholic 0

Valley Catholic 3, Corbett 1

Sunset 1, Southridge 0

Mountainside 2, Beaverton 0

Aloha 3, Jesuit 3

McMinnville 2, Glencoe 0

Sherwood 7, Newberg 0

Football

Gaston at Sheridan, score no reported.

Friday, Oct. 7

Volleyball

Valley Catholic 3, Westside Christian 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-16)

Girls Soccer

Scappoose 6, Astoria 0

Boys Soccer

No games scheduled.

Football

Beaverton 41, Aloha 12

Mountainside 21, Sunset 20

Jesuit 52, Westview 18

Newberg 28, Liberty 14

Sherwood 54, McMinnville 12

Tigard 28, Lakeridge 14

West Linn 42, Tualatin 30

Forest Grove 42, Southridge 13

Wilsonville 28, Hillsboro 14

Tillamook 49, St. Helens 17

Scappoose 45, Seaside 14

Banks 49, Rainier 0

Harrisburg 40, Valley Catholic 14

Saturday, Oct. 8

Volleyball

No games scheduled.

Girls Soccer

Seaside at St. Helens, 12:00 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Tualatin at Tigard, 9 a.m.

Astoria at Scappoose, 2 p.m.

St. Helens at Seaside, 2 p.m.

Oregon Episcopal at Valley Catholic, 12:30 p.m.

Football

No games scheduled.

The Times

Tualatin mistakes lead to 42-30 loss to West Linn on the gridiron

The Timberwolves fall behind early and never catch up to the top-ranked Lions.The Tualatin Timberwolves made their share of big plays against the West Linn Lions on Friday night. The Lions made more — on both sides of the ball. West Linn quarterback Sam Leavitt threw four touchdown passes, tailbacks Koffi Kouame and Ben Winjum ran for one score each, and the defense forced four Tualatin turnovers, leading the Lions to a 42-30 Three Rivers League road win over the previously undefeated Timberwolves. West Linn never trailed in a game that saw two of this season's Class 6A heavyweights trade...
WEST LINN, OR
The Times

A&E: Cultural expression, celebration as colorful as fall leaves

Washington County's diversity is on full display in this calendar of arts and entertainment programming, from Oct. 6.Exhibits RAISE THE ROOF — A live and silent auction fundraiser will honor Jerry Hoerber and raise money to replace the failing roof at Valley Art Gallery, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Donated art from local artists will be auctioned off. There will also be live entertainment. Tickets from $25 at valleyart.org. Valley Art Gallery, 2022 Main St. in Forest Grove. PORTLAND OPEN STUDIOS — Drop in on working artists throughout the Portland metropolitan area over the next two weekends from 10 a.m.-5...
TUALATIN, OR
The Times

Tigard receives award for forming police advisory committee

The League of Oregon Cities recognizes city committee that reviewed police, made recommendations to chief.Tigard was one of two cities recently awarded the 2022 Good Governance Award by the League of Oregon Cities for the formation of a first-ever Public Safety Advisory Committee. The award was presented to Tigard, along with the tiny city of Chiloquin in Klamath County for its Chiloquin Elementary School Green Schoolyard Project, during the league's 97th annual conference Thursday evening, Oct. 6. "In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the city of Tigard's elected officials received more than 500 comments from...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Joseph Hughes Construction builds new swim centers in Tualatin, Beaverton

Emler Swim Center plans to have a special focus on water safety and swim lessons for kids.Oregon is known for its bounty of natural beauty and outdoor activities, a reputation that led Texas-based Emler Swim School to build a pair of indoor centers in Beaverton and Tualatin to provide water safety and swim lessons for young children. With Portland's Joseph Hughes Construction at the helm, the Beaverton center has been completed and the Tualatin facility is under way. The project team also includes DCI Engineers of Portland and Polkinghorn Group Architects of Austin, Texas. Construction on the Tualatin center,...
TUALATIN, OR
Education
The Times

Oregon wine maker cuts ties with Timbers, Thorns

In latest fallout over investigation showing abuse, mistreatment of players, Union Wine Company ends sponsorshipAs fiscal, political and community support for Portland's Thorns and Timbers soccer teams plummets in the wake of a damning investigative report, Union Wine Company is the latest to pull its sponsorship. In a statement, the Tualatin-based company said it's "profoundly concerned" by the findings in an independent report authored by former U.S. Attorney General, Sally Yates, on behalf of U.S. Soccer, calling the findings of harassment and inaction from team leadership "unacceptable." Yates's report was released Monday, Oct. 3. As reported earlier this week, the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Portland-area study: Transgender identities erased after death

More than half of transgender and nonbinary people were misgendered on their death certificates, researchers said.A recent study by health officials in three Portland-area counties showed that transgender people were misgendered on their death certificates more than half the time over a 10-year period. The researchers, epidemiologists from Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, said the discrepancies amount to an erasure of a vulnerable population, adding that the issue creates inaccurate data used to inform how governments allocate resources for social services and public health programs. They're calling for systemic changes to remove barriers to correctly identifying transgender and gender nonbinary...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

OPINION: ODOT, OTC need further community input on tolling plan

Rep. Courtney Neron: 'My constituents ... would be unfairly impacted by the current incomplete and unfair plan.'Recently, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) proposed as part of their tolling project that tolling would begin at the Boone Bridge. I have repeatedly advocated for federal and state funding streams for the aging infrastructure at the core of this conversation and have spoken out against ODOT's tolling proposal on Interstate 205, which disproportionately impacts local residents and local safety. I will continue to stand up for my constituents, who would be unfairly impacted by the current incomplete and unfair plan. Last month,...
WILSONVILLE, OR
The Times

Tualatin's Pumpkin Regatta is back and bigger than ever

The event is spread out over two full days with first-ever Sunday races scheduled at the Lake at Tualatin Commons.After two years of no giant orange gourds racing around Tualatin Lake at the Commons, the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is returning for two full days of fun. Officials are expecting record crowds — if the weather holds up. "People are really excited to get back to the regatta after a two-year break and it brings a lot of attention to our town," said Heidi Marx, Tualatin Parks and Recreation Department event specialist. "There's a lot of community pride, and...
TUALATIN, OR
The Times

A&E: Is that a chill in the air? Art gets spooky in October

Seasonal specialties are among arts and entertainment events coming up on Portland's Westside, from Sept. 29.Exhibits SPIRIT OF PASTEL — The Pastel Artists of Oregon, in partnership with the Chehalem Cultural Center, present an open international juried exhibit featuring the work of dozens of artists working in the pastel medium, now on display through Friday, Sept. 30. Select pieces will be available for purchase. Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. in Newberg. FROM THE CRUCIBLE OF GAIA — Set amidst stunning Japanese gardens and art and architecture, this show through the end of September brings together the large-form ceramic...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

New recycling services may be headed to Tualatin

Republic Services briefed the Tualatin City Council on Recycle+ and Residential Organics programs Sept. 26.A pair of new waste management programs from Republic Services may soon arrive in Tualatin. During a Tualatin City Council work session Monday, Sept. 26, Republic municipal relationships manager KJ Lewis presented details on the Recycle+ and Residential Organics programs — both created as part of Republic's focus on "sustainability in action." The Recycle+ program would be offered on an opt-in/opt-out basis, while the residential organics service is a citywide initiative requiring an estimated rate increase of between 60 and 75 cents per customer. ...
TUALATIN, OR
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: Would-be diner throws rocks at restaurant

The Tualatin Police Department breaks up disturbances, makes arrests and more from Sept. 20-26, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Tuesday, Sept. 20 Officers arrested a man driving a "Shred-It" box truck who crashed into an unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot in the 18000 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road, knowingly caused...
TUALATIN, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Officers call off dangerous pursuit

The Tigard Police Department describes calls for service between Sept. 18-24, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 18 A woman was arrested for harassment (domestic violence) after a caller reported she was hitting a man and throwing objects at him. Officers charged a man who was already in custody at the Washington...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Electric buses awarded to Beaverton, Tigard-Tualatin districts

Portland General Electric says the new buses are eco-friendlier and quieter than existing models that run on diesel.The Beaverton and Tigard-Tualatin school districts are getting quieter and greener electric school buses, thanks to Portland General Electric. Beaverton and Tigard-Tualatin are among five K-12 districts to benefit from PGE's Electric School Bus Fund this year. The grant awards will be used to help cover the incremental costs — effectively, the cost between a standard diesel school bus and an electric one — to purchase one new electric bus for Beaverton School District and two for the Tigard-Tualatin School District. A D...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Times

Tualatin man who stole car with baby inside found guilty

Marcus Esa Paul, 25, was found guilty on all five felony charges he faced, including kidnapping.A Tualatin man who made headlines in July after reportedly stealing a minivan with a baby inside, then leaving the baby on the side of the road, is facing up to 30 years in prison after being convicted on multiple criminal counts Friday, Sept. 30. Marcus Esa Paul, 25, was found guilty of second-degree kidnapping, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment after a four-day trial. All are felonies under Oregon law. Paul was accused of stealing a minivan outside...
TUALATIN, OR
The Times

A&E: Hear sounds of the world from Main Street to Kyiv

Musical artists from near and far will enthrall audiences across Washington County and beyond, from Sept. 22.Exhibits MEMBER SHOW — New members at Village Gallery of Arts are featured in the Cedar Mill gallery's latest exhibition, open through Sept. 25. Painter Lisa Manners is also featured as this month's "Big & Bold" artist, displaying a sunset scene from her travels to Borneo. Village Gallery of Arts, 1060 N.W. Saltzman Road in Cedar Mill. NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running through Sept. 25....
BEAVERTON, OR
The Times

Washington County 4-H hosts open house this weekend

To kick off National 4-H Week, head to the fairgrounds to see what kinds of activities the clubs offer. Washington County 4-H is hosting an open house at the fairgrounds in Hillsboro to kick off National 4-H week. The expo is a chance to see all the various kinds of clubs and activities local 4-H Clubs offer. Attendees will be treated to demonstrations "from rabbits to robotics, food science to fashion design, horses to heifers (and) outdoor adventures to archery," says the announcement from the Oregon State University Extension Service. The open house is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Washington County Fairgrounds, located at 801 N.E. 34th Ave. in Hillsboro. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Broadway Rose takes on modern dating with 'Evolution of Mann'

Both evening performances and weekend matinees are set at Oregon's premier musical theater in Tigard. Broadway Rose Theatre Co. is continuing its 2022 season of live musicals, featuring a production of "The Evolution of Mann." Based on the novel "Nine Lives," the production runs through Oct. 16. at the refurbished theater, located at 12850 S.W. Grant Ave. in Tigard. The musical follows the life of New Yorker Henry Mann, who has attended 12 weddings in 12 months and is about to attend another after an invitation from his former girlfriend, Sheila. At the same time, he's trying to find...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Tualatin mayor a shoo-in, one council race challenged

Frank Bubenik is unchallenged in the November election. Octavio Gonzalez and Kelly Horsford vie for a council seat.With no challengers, Tualatin Mayor Frank Bubenik is set to cruise to reelection this November. At the same time, only one of three city councilor positions in Tualatin has a contested race. At the council level, three positions are open for the November ballot. They include Position 1, currently held by Maria Reyes; Position 3, held by Bridget Brooks and Position 5, occupied by Council President Nancy Grimes, who is term-limited and cannot run for a new term. Reyes and Brooks are both...
TUALATIN, OR
The Times

Tour of local shelter programs set for Friday, Sept. 23

The public can learn more about the shelters built using Supportive Housing Services funds. Curious what's been done to combat homelessness in Washington County over the past year? A tour of the shelters and programs built using the Supportive Housing Services measure funding on Friday, Sept. 23, will provide the public with a chance to learn about shelter projects in Forest Grove, Hillsboro and Beaverton. "We will start at Casa Amparo (Forest Grove bridge shelter location), owned and operated by Centro Cultural, one of our culturally-specific service providers," the announcement from Washington County said. "Then, we will...
FOREST GROVE, OR
The Times

National Guard's 142nd: Oregon's hometown Air Force

Your state's military personnel want you to know that those loud jet noises are here to help.Two fully armed F-15 C fighter jets sit 24/7 at Northeast Portland's National Guard Base waiting for their call to action. "The horn goes off, and in minutes, I jump into an airplane and I'm airborne," said Oregon Air National Guard Col. Aaron Mathena, who looks like he was chosen for the role of commanding officer by a Hollywood casting director but who speaks with the authority and poise his uniforms suggests. The 142nd has a mission to remain deployable worldwide. Or, according to...
OREGON STATE
