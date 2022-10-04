ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, OR

Prep scores and schedules (Oct. 3-10)

By Wade Evanson
 5 days ago
Washington /Columbia County Sports Scores and Schedule (Oct. 3-10)

Monday, Oct. 3

Volleyball

Sherwood 3, Newberg 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-19)

McMinnville 3, Century 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-14)

Glencoe 3, Liberty 0 (26-24, 25-11, 25-14)

La Salle 3, Hillsboro 0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-21)

Girls Soccer

Sunset 2, Beaverton 0

Jesuit 4, Southridge 1

Westview 1, Mountainside 1

Hillsboro 2, Milwaukie 1

Corbett 1, Banks 0

Boys Soccer

Jesuit 5, Southridge 0

Beaverton 2, Sunset 2

Westview 4, Mountainside 1

Hillsboro 4, Milwaukie 0

Corbett 1, Banks 0

Football

No games scheduled.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Volleyball

Jesuit 3, Southridge 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-12)

Westview 3, Mountainside 0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-10)

Astoria 3, Scappoose 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-19)

St. Helens 3, Seaside 1 (25-19, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19)

Valley Catholic 3, De La Salle North Catholic 0 (25-1, 25-7, 25-16)

Banks 3, Neah-Kah-Nie 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-17)

Portland Christian 3, Faith Bible 0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-9)

Girls Soccer

McMinnville 5, Liberty 4

Sherwood 5, Forest Grove 3

Glencoe 0, Century 0

Tualatin 2, Tigard 0

St. Helens 6, Rainier/Clatskanie 1

Valley Catholic 5, Trout Lake 0

Boys Soccer

McMinnville 6, Liberty 2

Sherwood 3, Forest Grove 0

Century 2, Glencoe 2

Scappoose 5, Tillamook 3

Horizon Christian 1, Valley Catholic 0

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Volleyball

Sherwood 3, Glencoe 0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-11)

Newberg 3, Liberty 1 (25-12, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20)

Forest Grove 3, Century 0 (25-6, 25-16, 25-13)

Parkrose 3, Hillsboro 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-22)

Girls Soccer

Hillsboro 6, Centennial 0

Banks 8, De La Salle North Catholic 0

Boys Soccer

Centennial 3, Hillsboro 1

Football

No games scheduled.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Volleyball

Sunset 3, Southridge 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-20)

Jesuit 3, Aloha 0

Lake Oswego 3, Tualatin 1 (25-22, 16-25, 25-14, 25-15)

Westview 3, Sprague 0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-14)

Scappoose 3, St. Helens 2 (25-21, 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-8)

Banks 3, Yamhill-Carlton 2

Gaston 3, Knappa 0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-16)

Girls Soccer

Beaverton 3, Mountainside 1

Sunset 3, Southridge 0

Jesuit 5, Aloha 0

Glencoe 2, McMinnville 1

Sherwood 8, Newberg 0

Forest Grove 7, Liberty 1

Tualatin 2, St. Mary's Academy 0

Camas 3, Tigard 1

Valley Catholic 2, Corbett 0

Boys Soccer

Banks 4, De La Salle North Catholic 0

Valley Catholic 3, Corbett 1

Sunset 1, Southridge 0

Mountainside 2, Beaverton 0

Aloha 3, Jesuit 3

McMinnville 2, Glencoe 0

Sherwood 7, Newberg 0

Football

Gaston at Sheridan, score no reported.

Friday, Oct. 7

Volleyball

Valley Catholic 3, Westside Christian 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-16)

Girls Soccer

Scappoose 6, Astoria 0

Boys Soccer

No games scheduled.

Football

Beaverton 41, Aloha 12

Mountainside 21, Sunset 20

Jesuit 52, Westview 18

Newberg 28, Liberty 14

Sherwood 54, McMinnville 12

Tigard 28, Lakeridge 14

West Linn 42, Tualatin 30

Forest Grove 42, Southridge 13

Wilsonville 28, Hillsboro 14

Tillamook 49, St. Helens 17

Scappoose 45, Seaside 14

Banks 49, Rainier 0

Harrisburg 40, Valley Catholic 14

Saturday, Oct. 8

Volleyball

No games scheduled.

Girls Soccer

Seaside at St. Helens, 12:00 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Tualatin at Tigard, 9 a.m.

Astoria at Scappoose, 2 p.m.

St. Helens at Seaside, 2 p.m.

Oregon Episcopal at Valley Catholic, 12:30 p.m.

Football

No games scheduled.

