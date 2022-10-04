ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, OR

Prep scores and schedules (Oct. 3-10)

By Wade Evanson
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMdfs_0iLtcv9o00 Here you'll find the scores and schedules for Washington and Columbia County prep sports

Washington /Columbia County Sports Scores and Schedule (Oct. 3-10)

Monday, Oct. 3

Volleyball

Sherwood 3, Newberg 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-19)

McMinnville 3, Century 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-14)

Glencoe 3, Liberty 0 (26-24, 25-11, 25-14)

La Salle 3, Hillsboro 0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-21)

Girls Soccer

Sunset 2, Beaverton 0

Jesuit 4, Southridge 1

Westview 1, Mountainside 1

Hillsboro 2, Milwaukie 1

Corbett 1, Banks 0

Boys Soccer

Jesuit 5, Southridge 0

Beaverton 2, Sunset 2

Westview 4, Mountainside 1

Hillsboro 4, Milwaukie 0

Corbett 1, Banks 0

Football

No games scheduled.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Volleyball

Jesuit 3, Southridge 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-12)

Westview 3, Mountainside 0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-10)

Astoria 3, Scappoose 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-19)

St. Helens 3, Seaside 1 (25-19, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19)

Valley Catholic 3, De La Salle North Catholic 0 (25-1, 25-7, 25-16)

Banks 3, Neah-Kah-Nie 0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-17)

Portland Christian 3, Faith Bible 0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-9)

Girls Soccer

McMinnville 5, Liberty 4

Sherwood 5, Forest Grove 3

Glencoe 0, Century 0

Tualatin 2, Tigard 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iLtcv9o00

St. Helens 6, Rainier/Clatskanie 1

Valley Catholic 5, Trout Lake 0

Boys Soccer

McMinnville 6, Liberty 2

Sherwood 3, Forest Grove 0

Century 2, Glencoe 2

Scappoose 5, Tillamook 3

Horizon Christian 1, Valley Catholic 0

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Volleyball

Sherwood 3, Glencoe 0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-11)

Newberg 3, Liberty 1 (25-12, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20)

Forest Grove 3, Century 0 (25-6, 25-16, 25-13)

Parkrose 3, Hillsboro 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-22)

Girls Soccer

Hillsboro 6, Centennial 0

Banks 8, De La Salle North Catholic 0

Boys Soccer

Centennial 3, Hillsboro 1

Football

No games scheduled.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Volleyball

Sunset 3, Southridge 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-20)

Jesuit 3, Aloha 0

Lake Oswego 3, Tualatin 1 (25-22, 16-25, 25-14, 25-15)

Westview 3, Sprague 0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-14)

Scappoose 3, St. Helens 2 (25-21, 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-8)

Banks 3, Yamhill-Carlton 2

Gaston 3, Knappa 0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-16)

Girls Soccer

Beaverton 3, Mountainside 1

Sunset 3, Southridge 0

Jesuit 5, Aloha 0

Glencoe 2, McMinnville 1

Sherwood 8, Newberg 0

Forest Grove 7, Liberty 1

Tualatin 2, St. Mary's Academy 0

Camas 3, Tigard 1

Valley Catholic 2, Corbett 0

Boys Soccer

Banks 4, De La Salle North Catholic 0

Valley Catholic 3, Corbett 1

Sunset 1, Southridge 0

Mountainside 2, Beaverton 0

Aloha 3, Jesuit 3

McMinnville 2, Glencoe 0

Sherwood 7, Newberg 0

Football

Gaston at Sheridan, score no reported.

Friday, Oct. 7

Volleyball

Valley Catholic 3, Westside Christian 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-16)

Girls Soccer

Scappoose 6, Astoria 0

Boys Soccer

No games scheduled.

Football

Beaverton 41, Aloha 12

Mountainside 21, Sunset 20

Jesuit 52, Westview 18

Newberg 28, Liberty 14

Sherwood 54, McMinnville 12

Tigard 28, Lakeridge 14

West Linn 42, Tualatin 30

Forest Grove 42, Southridge 13

Wilsonville 28, Hillsboro 14

Tillamook 49, St. Helens 17

Scappoose 45, Seaside 14

Banks 49, Rainier 0

Harrisburg 40, Valley Catholic 14

Saturday, Oct. 8

Volleyball

No games scheduled.

Girls Soccer

Seaside at St. Helens, 12:00 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Tualatin at Tigard, 9 a.m.

Astoria at Scappoose, 2 p.m.

St. Helens at Seaside, 2 p.m.

Oregon Episcopal at Valley Catholic, 12:30 p.m.

Football

No games scheduled.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Beaverton Valley Times

Forest Grove stuns top-ranked Southridge on the gridiron

The Vikings score 36 first-half points against the visiting Skyhawks en route to a 42-13 Homecoming win.That's why you play the games. On paper, Forest Grove didn't have a chance against top-ranked Southridge, but on the field it was the Skyhawks who looked overmatched as the Vikings pummeled the visiting 5A number-one 42-13 Friday night, Oct. 7, at Forest Grove High School. Maybe it was the fog? Maybe it was the Homecoming crowd? Or maybe they simply wanted more? But on a night that saw the home Vikings score on the ground, through the air, and even defensively,...
Beaverton Valley Times

A&E: Cultural expression, celebration as colorful as fall leaves

Washington County's diversity is on full display in this calendar of arts and entertainment programming, from Oct. 6.Exhibits RAISE THE ROOF — A live and silent auction fundraiser will honor Jerry Hoerber and raise money to replace the failing roof at Valley Art Gallery, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Donated art from local artists will be auctioned off. There will also be live entertainment. Tickets from $25 at valleyart.org. Valley Art Gallery, 2022 Main St. in Forest Grove. PORTLAND OPEN STUDIOS — Drop in on working artists throughout the Portland metropolitan area over the next two weekends from 10 a.m.-5...
TUALATIN, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Joseph Hughes Construction builds new swim centers in Tualatin, Beaverton

Emler Swim Center plans to have a special focus on water safety and swim lessons for kids.Oregon is known for its bounty of natural beauty and outdoor activities, a reputation that led Texas-based Emler Swim School to build a pair of indoor centers in Beaverton and Tualatin to provide water safety and swim lessons for young children. With Portland's Joseph Hughes Construction at the helm, the Beaverton center has been completed and the Tualatin facility is under way. The project team also includes DCI Engineers of Portland and Polkinghorn Group Architects of Austin, Texas. Construction on the Tualatin center,...
TUALATIN, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

OPINION: ODOT, OTC need further community input on tolling plan

Rep. Courtney Neron: 'My constituents ... would be unfairly impacted by the current incomplete and unfair plan.'Recently, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) proposed as part of their tolling project that tolling would begin at the Boone Bridge. I have repeatedly advocated for federal and state funding streams for the aging infrastructure at the core of this conversation and have spoken out against ODOT's tolling proposal on Interstate 205, which disproportionately impacts local residents and local safety. I will continue to stand up for my constituents, who would be unfairly impacted by the current incomplete and unfair plan. Last month,...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Education
Beaverton Valley Times

Tualatin's Pumpkin Regatta is back and bigger than ever

The event is spread out over two full days with first-ever Sunday races scheduled at the Lake at Tualatin Commons.After two years of no giant orange gourds racing around Tualatin Lake at the Commons, the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is returning for two full days of fun. Officials are expecting record crowds — if the weather holds up. "People are really excited to get back to the regatta after a two-year break and it brings a lot of attention to our town," said Heidi Marx, Tualatin Parks and Recreation Department event specialist. "There's a lot of community pride, and...
TUALATIN, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Answer the Call to Help Beaverton Students Reach Their Highest Potential

The Beaverton Education Foundation hopes you'll Answer the Call when our students call you between October 11-20th. Before my son Liam took a writing-intensive elective in middle school, he dreaded writing. Just one semester not only transformed his writing abilities, but also boosted his confidence in writing and all his academic classes. He starts Mountainside High School this year ready to learn and excited for new challenges. Our family is grateful that the Beaverton Education Foundation supported special reading materials for Liam's class, and invested more than $357,000 last year in 112 projects across all...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

A&E: Is that a chill in the air? Art gets spooky in October

Seasonal specialties are among arts and entertainment events coming up on Portland's Westside, from Sept. 29.Exhibits SPIRIT OF PASTEL — The Pastel Artists of Oregon, in partnership with the Chehalem Cultural Center, present an open international juried exhibit featuring the work of dozens of artists working in the pastel medium, now on display through Friday, Sept. 30. Select pieces will be available for purchase. Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. in Newberg. FROM THE CRUCIBLE OF GAIA — Set amidst stunning Japanese gardens and art and architecture, this show through the end of September brings together the large-form ceramic...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton man dies in Highway 99E crash

Oregon State Police reported that a crash on the state highway near Gervais early Sunday claimed three lives.Oregon State Police responded to a triple-fatal crash on Highway 99E near Gervais early Sunday morning, Oct. 2. State troopers and emergency personnel were dispatched at about 2:46 a.m. to the scene of the crash in rural Marion County. Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that a southbound gray Toyota Corolla operated by Epifanio Jose Ruiz, 21, of Beaverton crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda Accord driven by Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz, 36, of Woodburn. Ruiz was transported...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Man indicted on assault charges in Beaverton stabbings

Noah Douglas Kronsteiner is accused of the unprovoked stabbing two men on Sept. 13.Noah Douglas Kronsteiner, 48, of Portland, was indicted by a Washington County grand jury last week on assault and other charges, following the stabbing of two men in Beaverton on Sept. 13. On that date, Beaverton police officers were called to a report of a stabbing at the intersection of Southwest Oleson and Garden Home roads just after 3 p.m. Upon arriving, officers discovered two stabbing victims, Juan Rodriguez, 51, of Portland, and Michael Pickens, 47, also of Portland. In addition, they found that Pickens had...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Electric buses awarded to Beaverton, Tigard-Tualatin districts

Portland General Electric says the new buses are eco-friendlier and quieter than existing models that run on diesel.The Beaverton and Tigard-Tualatin school districts are getting quieter and greener electric school buses, thanks to Portland General Electric. Beaverton and Tigard-Tualatin are among five K-12 districts to benefit from PGE's Electric School Bus Fund this year. The grant awards will be used to help cover the incremental costs — effectively, the cost between a standard diesel school bus and an electric one — to purchase one new electric bus for Beaverton School District and two for the Tigard-Tualatin School District. A D...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

TriMet seeks comment on bus service improvements, reductions

The regional transit agency is considering changing 80% of its bus service in a 'Forward Together' concept.TriMet is seeking public comment on major changes to its bus service in coming years. The regional transit agency is hoping to expand service by 30%. That includes overall increases in ridership, especially for those with low incomes. But service would also be reduced in areas defined as low-density and higher income. "COVID-19 changed where people go and how they get there. At TriMet, we recognize that we may need to make big changes as a result. As we come out of the...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

A&E: Hear sounds of the world from Main Street to Kyiv

Musical artists from near and far will enthrall audiences across Washington County and beyond, from Sept. 22.Exhibits MEMBER SHOW — New members at Village Gallery of Arts are featured in the Cedar Mill gallery's latest exhibition, open through Sept. 25. Painter Lisa Manners is also featured as this month's "Big & Bold" artist, displaying a sunset scene from her travels to Borneo. Village Gallery of Arts, 1060 N.W. Saltzman Road in Cedar Mill. NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running through Sept. 25....
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Washington County 4-H hosts open house this weekend

To kick off National 4-H Week, head to the fairgrounds to see what kinds of activities the clubs offer. Washington County 4-H is hosting an open house at the fairgrounds in Hillsboro to kick off National 4-H week. The expo is a chance to see all the various kinds of clubs and activities local 4-H Clubs offer. Attendees will be treated to demonstrations "from rabbits to robotics, food science to fashion design, horses to heifers (and) outdoor adventures to archery," says the announcement from the Oregon State University Extension Service. The open house is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Washington County Fairgrounds, located at 801 N.E. 34th Ave. in Hillsboro.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beavertonians can soon recycle food containers, plastic bags

For an extra fee, Beaverton will offer curbside recycling of light bulbs, textiles and more starting Nov. 1.Starting Nov. 1, Beaverton residents will get the chance to recycle those clear plastic take-out food containers, textiles and other items through an opt-in curbside recycling program. On that date, the city's five franchised garbage and recycling companies will begin offering Recycle+, an on-call service that allows homeowners to recycle many products currently not offered by other curbside recycling programs. Recycle+ was first rolled out for customers in unincorporated Washington County earlier this year. The program is now expanding. "Customers would sign...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton police's 'Ladies in Blue' host annual clothes closet

Donations are being accepted in the Beaverton Police Department's lobby until Monday for the Friday, Oct. 7 event.In 2015, Beaverton Police Officer Michel Wilson had an idea of a way to bring together other officers, their spouses and a variety of professional women in law enforcement — an annual free clothing drive that was dubbed Ladies In Blue. "It started in the basement of her home where she had an idea of asking friends and family that are involved in law enforcement to take clothes they no longer wanted to wear or wanted to donate," said Officer Mandi DeFrain,...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

In-N-Out to appeal denial of Beaverton-area restaurant

Meanwhile, the burger chain is moving forward with land-use permits for a Hillsboro site off of Evergreen Parkway.After being denied plans to build a fast-food restaurant just outside Beaverton city limits, In-N-Out Burger is appealing that decision. On Sept. 19, the Land Use Board of Appeals received an "intent to appeal" notice from law firm Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt following a ruling by a Washington County hearings officer who denied the burger chain's request to build a restaurant and drive-thru at 10565 S.W. Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. The proposed restaurant, which has a loyal following of customers, would be sited in...
BEAVERTON, OR
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Beaverton Valley Times

Tour of local shelter programs scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23

The public can learn more about the shelters built using Supportive Housing Services funds. Curious what's been done to combat homelessness in Washington County over the past year? A tour of the shelters built using the Supportive Housing Services bond measure on Friday, September 23 will provide the public with a chance to learn about shelter projects in Forest Grove, Hillsboro and Beaverton. "We will start at Casa Amparo (Forest Grove bridge shelter location), owned and operated by Centro Cultural, one of our culturally specific service providers," the announcement from Washington County states. "Then, we will visit...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Tualatin Lions to host in-person Oktoberfest

The event, held as a combination dine-in, take-out during the pandemic, is set for the Tualatin Valley Elks Lodge.The Tualatin Lions Club is bringing back its annual full-on, in-person or takeout taste of Germany this year on both Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1. That's when the Lions' 10th Annual Oktoberfest is planned each evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tualatin Valley Elks Lodge, 8375 S.W. Warm Springs St. in Tualatin. Brad King, who coordinates the annual event, said the dinners are all locally sourced and will include Zenner brand German sausage, Willamette Valley sauerkraut, seasoned...
TUALATIN, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

National Guard's 142nd: Oregon's hometown Air Force

Your state's military personnel want you to know that those loud jet noises are here to help.Two fully armed F-15 C fighter jets sit 24/7 at Northeast Portland's National Guard Base waiting for their call to action. "The horn goes off, and in minutes, I jump into an airplane and I'm airborne," said Oregon Air National Guard Col. Aaron Mathena, who looks like he was chosen for the role of commanding officer by a Hollywood casting director but who speaks with the authority and poise his uniforms suggests. The 142nd has a mission to remain deployable worldwide. Or, according to...
OREGON STATE
