Prep scores and schedules (Oct. 3-10)

The regional transit agency is considering changing 80% of its bus service in a 'Forward Together' concept.TriMet is seeking public comment on major changes to its bus service in coming years. The regional transit agency is hoping to expand service by 30%. That includes overall increases in ridership, especially for those with low incomes. But service would also be reduced in areas defined as low-density and higher income. "COVID-19 changed where people go and how they get there. At TriMet, we recognize that we may need to make big changes as a result. As we come out of the...

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO