Florida State

Allen101
3d ago

They should make those areas park's and beaches.No more houses and condos or business.Its always been about the rich getting richer.Its always been property and money over life.They should make all States not just Florida but all states on the Gulf of Mexico off limits for housing and condos and business .It doesn't matter what the building codes are it's going to happen again and again.A long all beaches.

Vox

Hurricane Ian’s exceptional death toll, explained

Hurricane Ian is now the deadliest hurricane in the continental United States since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. It made landfall on September 28 along Florida’s gulf coast at Category 4 strength, with sustained winds of 155 mph driving a storm surge as high as 18 feet, flinging boats and sweeping homes off foundations.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
theapopkavoice.com

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico for more than 60 years. In that time, she’s developed what Liam Neeson might call “a particular set of skills.”
floridapolitics.com

Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief

First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
villages-news.com

DeSantis got it right on Hurricane Ian

While watching the Weather Channel discuss how Hurricane Ian would hit Tampa Bay, they switched the feed to an ongoing press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis. During the press conference, DeSantis made a bold statement which caught the Weather Channel off guard. He said Hurricane Ian may turn and track farther south like Charlie did in 2004.
WESH

'Where am I gonna go?': Floridians hit by Hurricane Ian and housing crisis

Hurricane Ian destroyed many of our neighbor's homes and apartments in Central Florida. Many people are now in need of somewhere else to live as soon as they can find one. But some prospective renters told WESH 2 News that can equate to high prices and high pressure. It's a constant in the current housing and rental market.
WINKNEWS.com

A look at WINK News after Ian

WINK News evacuated its building early on Sept. 29 after Ian’s storm surge drenched the studio with about 4 feet of water. The studio, the lowest point in the building was the hardest hit, but floodwaters spread from room to room. The team began broadcasting from the transmitter site...
floridapolitics.com

Congressional candidate Andrea Doria Kale’s home crushed during Hurricane Ian

Officials never ordered her to evacuate. Now, she's navigating the insurance process and vowing to continue her campaign. Congressional candidate Andrea Doria Kale heard the large thud on her roof during Hurricane Ian. She figured a large branch broke off and hit hard. But when she stepped outside hours later, the sight of a large tree leaning on her roof stunned her.
