Allen101
3d ago
They should make those areas park's and beaches.No more houses and condos or business.Its always been about the rich getting richer.Its always been property and money over life.They should make all States not just Florida but all states on the Gulf of Mexico off limits for housing and condos and business .It doesn't matter what the building codes are it's going to happen again and again.A long all beaches.
Vox
Hurricane Ian’s exceptional death toll, explained
Hurricane Ian is now the deadliest hurricane in the continental United States since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. It made landfall on September 28 along Florida’s gulf coast at Category 4 strength, with sustained winds of 155 mph driving a storm surge as high as 18 feet, flinging boats and sweeping homes off foundations.
CBS News
Florida solar community endured Hurricane Ian with no loss of power and minimal damage
FORT MYERS - Anthony Grande moved away from Fort Myers three years ago in large part because of the hurricane risk. He has lived in southwest Florida for nearly 19 years, had experienced Hurricanes Charley in 2004 and Irma in 2017 and saw what stronger storms could do to the coast.
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
wuft.org
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A cement-like mixture of sand, muck and oil cloaks everything on Sanibel Island, one of two barrier islands renowned for their sandy beaches and seashells where Hurricane Ian particularly focused its fury. The mixture smeared across Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz’s face and filled her boots as...
Black residents in 2 Florida neighborhoods raise questions about hurricane relief efforts and say they've been left out
Some residents and community leaders in Florida say the poor majority Black neighborhoods of Dunbar in Fort Myers and River Park in Naples are forgotten as rescue and relief teams descend on areas hit by Hurricane Ian last week.
theapopkavoice.com
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage
Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico for more than 60 years. In that time, she’s developed what Liam Neeson might call “a particular set of skills.”
A bird’s eye view of the destruction on Sanibel Island after Ian
The barrier island was decimated after powerful winds and storm surges from Ian swept through last week.
flkeysnews.com
Causes of death in Hurricane Ian: Many drownings but also post-storm suicides, accidents
Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest storms in Florida’s history, with over 115 fatalities confirmed by state and county authorities. But the hurricane’s magnitude is also reflected in the geographic area in which those deaths occurred, spanning the peninsula from north of Daytona Beach to the Lower Keys.
WESH
'She didn't really have to die like this': Southwest Florida woman loses mom in storm
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The reality is so many of you are still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Ian. Families in southwest Florida can relate. By now you've likely seen the photos, videos, and heartbreak that our neighbors in southwest Florida faced. But you may not have heard...
floridapolitics.com
Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief
First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
villages-news.com
DeSantis got it right on Hurricane Ian
While watching the Weather Channel discuss how Hurricane Ian would hit Tampa Bay, they switched the feed to an ongoing press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis. During the press conference, DeSantis made a bold statement which caught the Weather Channel off guard. He said Hurricane Ian may turn and track farther south like Charlie did in 2004.
Hurricane leads Allegiant to delay Florida resort opening
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The parent of Allegiant Air said Friday that damage from Hurricane Ian has caused the company to delay the planned opening of a resort north of Fort Myers, Florida. Allegiant Travel Co. said its Sunseeker resort had been selling rooms for as early as next...
FWC Waives 2022-2023 Commercial Stone Crab Trap Tag Requirements In Affected Florida Counties
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has filed an Executive Order to waive the commercial stone crab trap tag requirements in Northeast and Southwest Florida for the remainder of the 2022-2023 license year. This waiver is intended to help stone crabbers impacted by
WESH
'Where am I gonna go?': Floridians hit by Hurricane Ian and housing crisis
Hurricane Ian destroyed many of our neighbor's homes and apartments in Central Florida. Many people are now in need of somewhere else to live as soon as they can find one. But some prospective renters told WESH 2 News that can equate to high prices and high pressure. It's a constant in the current housing and rental market.
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
WINKNEWS.com
A look at WINK News after Ian
WINK News evacuated its building early on Sept. 29 after Ian’s storm surge drenched the studio with about 4 feet of water. The studio, the lowest point in the building was the hardest hit, but floodwaters spread from room to room. The team began broadcasting from the transmitter site...
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Campaign Dismantles AP Story On Pine Island Bridge
On Twitter, the Associated Press’ motto is “advancing the power of facts, globally.” That slogan assumes the AP has gathered the facts in advance. On Thursday, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign roasted the AP for failing to get the facts part right. On
floridapolitics.com
Congressional candidate Andrea Doria Kale’s home crushed during Hurricane Ian
Officials never ordered her to evacuate. Now, she's navigating the insurance process and vowing to continue her campaign. Congressional candidate Andrea Doria Kale heard the large thud on her roof during Hurricane Ian. She figured a large branch broke off and hit hard. But when she stepped outside hours later, the sight of a large tree leaning on her roof stunned her.
