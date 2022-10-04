ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Robert Williams III might be injured, but he's already back to work for the Celtics

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Starting Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III may not be able to play at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t involved with helping his club prepare for another run at a title.

Per MassLive’s Souichi Terada, interim coach Joe Mazzulla said Timelord is already shooting free throws on the court with the team at practice.

“He’s in a great mind frame,” said Mazzulla. “As guys are getting better on the court, he knows the treatment room is his basketball court right now. So he’s doing a great job of getting treatment and building toward that.”

The former Texas A&M player has been helping mentor the closest thing the Celtics have to him on their roster in his absence, Mfiondu Kabengele.

“Rob, just because he’s been out, every time he watches practices while he does rehab, he might give me a little comment here and there of what I can work on,” Kabengele said. “So Rob and Al have been really helpful.”

