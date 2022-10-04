Oct. 8—Boulder police are asking the public to help them find a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Sept. 30. Chloe Campbell was last seen at the Boulder High football game that night, according to a police news release. She is described on flyers her family have posted around town as standing 5-foot, 6-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having blue eyes. In the picture displayed on the flyer, she has dark blonde hair. The flyer states that she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a purple top and blue jeans.

BOULDER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO