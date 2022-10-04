ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston rookie JD Davison on Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum mentoring him

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

It was a bit of a surprise for many Boston Celtics fans when the team elected to roll the dice on an unproven prospect out of Alabama who flashed some seriously high-level potential amid an absolute mess of a debut season with the Crimson Tide.

But trusting in their ability to help that prospect — JD Davison — find his footing at the NBA level, Boston selected the Alabama floor general with its only pick in the 2022 NBA draft. Wowing fans with his summer league play soon after, it seems probable the Celtics made the right call. Veteran players Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum have been excellent mentors to Davison per the man himself.

Watch the video embedded above to hear him talk about his time with Boston so far, and what that duo has been helping Davison with as he adjusts to the NBA game courtesy of our friends at CLNS Media.

Boston, MA
