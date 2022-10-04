ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

KUTV

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Two dead in two separate State Street crashes

UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4.  Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Motorcyclist in extremely critical condition after Millcreek collision

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition after colliding with a Jeep that drove into his path Wednesday morning in Millcreek. The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. in the area of 4500 South and 1100 East. “The Jeep was making...
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Utah man charged with killing 2 random people in 2 days declared competent

OGDEN — A Utah County man charged with killing two people at random in two different counties was declared competent to stand trial on Thursday in his Ogden case. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Teen shot during fight at Salt Lake park, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a teenager was shot in Salt Lake City after a fight escalated into a shooting on Thursday evening. Officers were responding to an unrelated call at Meadows Community Park — located at 1920 West and 400 North — when they heard sounds of gunfire nearby.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Emergency crews respond to apartment fire in Murray.

MURRAY, Utah — Emergency personnel responded to an apartment fire in Murry Friday evening. The fire occurred at 309 E. 4500 South at 5:40 p.m. According to Mark Less, of the Murray Fire Department, Murray police arrived on the scene first, entered the building and started notifying tenants. Less...
MURRAY, UT
#Accident
kjzz.com

Alleged BYU skateboard thieves caught on video

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Campus police at BYU are asking for the public's help identifying two suspected thieves caught on surveillance video. The BYU Police Department posted several short clips of the video to its social media pages Thursday morning showing two individuals inside the university's Cannon Commons building. The two men, one of whom was holding a skateboard, are seen speaking to each other before they walk away in different directions.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Explosion inside motorhome being investigated

MURRAY, Utah — Investigators in Murray are looking into what caused an explosion inside a motorhome Wednesday evening. Steve Robertson, of the Murray Fire Department, told KSL the incident happened in the area of 1795 E. Ann Dell Lane at 6:22 p.m. When fire crews arrived on scene, there...
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her.  “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese.  […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police: 59-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 59-year-old Pleasant Grove man was killed and another motorist was seriously injured in a head-on collision Tuesday morning in Pleasant Grove. Pleasant Grove Police Lt. Josh Motsinger said officers responded about 9 a.m. to a three-vehicle crash on State...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

13 year old hospitalized after being run over in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A 13-year-old boy was run over by a car while crossing a crosswalk on his bike yesterday. The boy was taken to the hospital for his injuries and is now in stable condition. Bountiful Police Chief Dave Edwards said the 13-year-old was hit on a crosswalk...

