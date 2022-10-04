Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese FoodS. F. MoriHeber City, UT
Getting Into The Community of Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
Two dead in two separate State Street crashes
UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4. Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
Gephardt Daily
Motorcyclist in extremely critical condition after Millcreek collision
MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition after colliding with a Jeep that drove into his path Wednesday morning in Millcreek. The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. in the area of 4500 South and 1100 East. “The Jeep was making...
Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
ksl.com
Utah man charged with killing 2 random people in 2 days declared competent
OGDEN — A Utah County man charged with killing two people at random in two different counties was declared competent to stand trial on Thursday in his Ogden case. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
ksl.com
Could upside-down dental records tie '83 Utah cold case killing to missing Provo teen?
PROVO — On a small headstone in a corner of the Provo City Cemetery, is the name of a boy who, as of Friday, has been missing for 40 years. But there is no body buried in the ground under that marker. Meanwhile, in Moab, the body of "John...
ksl.com
Teen shot during fight at Salt Lake park, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a teenager was shot in Salt Lake City after a fight escalated into a shooting on Thursday evening. Officers were responding to an unrelated call at Meadows Community Park — located at 1920 West and 400 North — when they heard sounds of gunfire nearby.
kslnewsradio.com
Emergency crews respond to apartment fire in Murray.
MURRAY, Utah — Emergency personnel responded to an apartment fire in Murry Friday evening. The fire occurred at 309 E. 4500 South at 5:40 p.m. According to Mark Less, of the Murray Fire Department, Murray police arrived on the scene first, entered the building and started notifying tenants. Less...
kjzz.com
Alleged BYU skateboard thieves caught on video
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Campus police at BYU are asking for the public's help identifying two suspected thieves caught on surveillance video. The BYU Police Department posted several short clips of the video to its social media pages Thursday morning showing two individuals inside the university's Cannon Commons building. The two men, one of whom was holding a skateboard, are seen speaking to each other before they walk away in different directions.
kslnewsradio.com
Explosion inside motorhome being investigated
MURRAY, Utah — Investigators in Murray are looking into what caused an explosion inside a motorhome Wednesday evening. Steve Robertson, of the Murray Fire Department, told KSL the incident happened in the area of 1795 E. Ann Dell Lane at 6:22 p.m. When fire crews arrived on scene, there...
Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her. “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese. […]
ksl.com
Riverton restaurant starts donation drive, filling truck for victims of Hurricane Ian
RIVERTON — When a Riverton restaurant owner decided to start a supplies drive for victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida, what started as a truckload of items quickly turned into a semitruck. Travis Bonino, owner of Salsa Leedos, 13298 S. Market Center Drive, owns a vacation home in Treasure...
ksl.com
University of Utah police investigating series of hospital bomb threats
SALT LAKE CITY — More bomb threats are being investigated by police at the University of Utah, this time at University of Utah Hospital. Police say the hospital received 19 bomb threats from Sept. 12 through Sept. 14 through the hospital's website using a link designated to answer questions or contact patients.
KUTV
Driver who hit 5-year-old Weber County boy brings surprise gift to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Weber County boy who was hit by a pickup truck got a surprise visit – and a special present – from the driver of that vehicle in his hospital room. Bentley Roberts was hit Wednesday around 6:00 p.m. in the area...
Gephardt Daily
Police: 59-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 59-year-old Pleasant Grove man was killed and another motorist was seriously injured in a head-on collision Tuesday morning in Pleasant Grove. Pleasant Grove Police Lt. Josh Motsinger said officers responded about 9 a.m. to a three-vehicle crash on State...
kslnewsradio.com
13 year old hospitalized after being run over in Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A 13-year-old boy was run over by a car while crossing a crosswalk on his bike yesterday. The boy was taken to the hospital for his injuries and is now in stable condition. Bountiful Police Chief Dave Edwards said the 13-year-old was hit on a crosswalk...
Bountiful teen recovering after being hit by car while in crosswalk
A teenager is in the hospital recovering from multiple injuries including a collapsed lung after he was hit by a car in a crosswalk while riding his bike.
KUTV
Utah man with extensive criminal history among Metro Gang Unit's Top 10 Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Metro Gang Unit placed Jaelyn Isaiah Fountain on its 10 Most Wanted List. The probationer has an extensive criminal history, even though he is only 25 years old. Fountain is a documented gang member. The MGU has Fountain listed as a top priority due to his propensity to commit violence against people.
'We're in the bad things;' Rose Park residents don't feel safe after shootings
A second suspect remains at large following the shooting of a 14-year-old girl in the Rose Park neighborhood Thursday night.
kjzz.com
'Very troubling' video of fights, vandalism seen outside homeless resource center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Fighting and vandalism were captured on "very troubling" video outside a homeless resource center in Salt Lake City. Bob Danielson said he’s had a bottle thrown at him, been chased by a man with a knife, and had his building including the windows pelted by rocks—all at the place where he makes a living.
