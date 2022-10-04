ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuero, TX

Gobblers wrangle Buffaloes

No. 4 ranked Gobblers open up district play with a 56-2 win over Giddings. Coming fresh off of a bye week you never know how long it will take for a team to get their momentum rolling, especially when on the road. That was never a question for the Cuero Gobblers tonight as they strutted their way to a 56-2 District 12-4A opening win over the Giddings Buffaloes (1-5, 0-1). Setting the tone early, it all started in the trenches.
Four VFDs battle blaze in Flatonia

A massive fire in the City of Flatonia which started on Monday morning, Oct. 3 destroyed a residence at 113 W. South Main St. At 11:15 a.m., Flatonia Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the building, which formerly housed Flatonia Community Clinic as an affiliate of Colorado-Fayette Medical Center. It was purchased by Gary Hoover in February 2017 and he has resided there since March 2017.Sitting…
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030

From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
Leroy Landgrebe

Leroy Landgrebe, 75, of Yorktown passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He was born December 3, 1946 at home in Goliad County to the late Erwin R. and Louise Rogge Landgrebe. He is survived by his brother Erwin H. Landgrebe and sister, Lucy (Agustin) Reza. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews David (Sharon) Landgrebe, Roger Landgrebe, Bonnie (Bill) Ellis, Tammy Schmiedlin, Blake Bethke, Cindy (Lee) Rother, Shana (Jeff) Opela, Tina Rohan, Kristy Walton, and Rebecca (Robert) Wisnoski, along with numerous other great and grand-nieces and nephews.
KVUE names Hunter Williams as chief meteorologist

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has named current Daybreak meteorologist Hunter Williams as its next chief meteorologist. "What makes Hunter special is his work ethic. He’s the first person in and the last person off when severe weather hits. Hunter has seen how weather can impact Central Texans in an instant. He’s constantly looking ahead with the forecast because he understands how important it is to keep everyone informed, down to the second," KVUE News Director Christina Ginn said.
Bullying takes stage at Beeville ISD following viral video: 'There is no place for them'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A viral video from Beeville that shows a Moreno Junior High student being punched in the face is making its way around social media. Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning told 3NEWS that the district is a place for students to learn and thrive. He added that if they aren't there for that reason, then there is no place for them in their district.
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
Decor store Gatherings to have grand opening Oct. 21 in Georgetown

Gatherings owner Stephanie Ehrhardt, posing with her dog Gucci, opened a second Georgetown storefront in September. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Gatherings, a vintage decor store, will host a soft opening of its second location at 701 N. Austin Ave., Georgetown, on Oct. 21. Unlike the original location, this boutique specifically showcases European furnishings and accessories. The property features an outdoor garden area and more than 2,300 square feet split between a historic church and shed previously used as a wedding venue. 512-240-5040. http://gatheringsofgeorgetown.com.
