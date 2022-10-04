No. 4 ranked Gobblers open up district play with a 56-2 win over Giddings. Coming fresh off of a bye week you never know how long it will take for a team to get their momentum rolling, especially when on the road. That was never a question for the Cuero Gobblers tonight as they strutted their way to a 56-2 District 12-4A opening win over the Giddings Buffaloes (1-5, 0-1). Setting the tone early, it all started in the trenches.

CUERO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO