Read full article on original website
Related
dewittcountytoday.com
Gobblers wrangle Buffaloes
No. 4 ranked Gobblers open up district play with a 56-2 win over Giddings. Coming fresh off of a bye week you never know how long it will take for a team to get their momentum rolling, especially when on the road. That was never a question for the Cuero Gobblers tonight as they strutted their way to a 56-2 District 12-4A opening win over the Giddings Buffaloes (1-5, 0-1). Setting the tone early, it all started in the trenches.
schulenburgsticker.com
Four VFDs battle blaze in Flatonia
A massive fire in the City of Flatonia which started on Monday morning, Oct. 3 destroyed a residence at 113 W. South Main St. At 11:15 a.m., Flatonia Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the building, which formerly housed Flatonia Community Clinic as an affiliate of Colorado-Fayette Medical Center. It was purchased by Gary Hoover in February 2017 and he has resided there since March 2017.Sitting…
dewittcountytoday.com
Leroy Landgrebe
Leroy Landgrebe, 75, of Yorktown passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He was born December 3, 1946 at home in Goliad County to the late Erwin R. and Louise Rogge Landgrebe. He is survived by his brother Erwin H. Landgrebe and sister, Lucy (Agustin) Reza. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews David (Sharon) Landgrebe, Roger Landgrebe, Bonnie (Bill) Ellis, Tammy Schmiedlin, Blake Bethke, Cindy (Lee) Rother, Shana (Jeff) Opela, Tina Rohan, Kristy Walton, and Rebecca (Robert) Wisnoski, along with numerous other great and grand-nieces and nephews.
Texas resident claims $19 million lotto jackpot
Lottery officials said the winner said they were “surprised” when they realized they had won.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE
A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area convenience store reaps some rewards after selling $19 million Lotto Texas winning ticket
A convenience store north of Houston is the talk of its small town after recently selling a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars. The jackpot-winning ticket in the $19 million Lotto Texas drawing on Sept. 17 was sold at Master Food Mart, 13053 E. FM 1097 Rd. in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston in Montgomery County. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winner is a resident of Katy, a suburb west of Houston, who asked to remain anonymous.
Katy resident plans to travel after winning a whopping $19 million from Lotto Texas Jackpot
What would you do if you won the lottery? One lucky Katy resident won a whopping $19 million Lotto Texas Jackpot gets to live that dream!
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19.tv
Blue Bell bringing back popular flavor for holiday season
BRENHAM, Texas — The holidays are right around the corner, which means that Blue Bell Ice Cream is reintroducing one of its popular holiday flavors. Peppermint Bark is a mint ice cream that consists of dark chocolate chunks and pieces of peppermint bark. The flavor is now available in...
Bullying takes stage at Beeville ISD following viral video: 'There is no place for them'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A viral video from Beeville that shows a Moreno Junior High student being punched in the face is making its way around social media. Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning told 3NEWS that the district is a place for students to learn and thrive. He added that if they aren't there for that reason, then there is no place for them in their district.
Alleged drunk driver loses control, rams truck into Katy home with family of 7, HCSO says
The homeowner says two of his sons were watching TV when the truck slammed through their living room.
Click2Houston.com
26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA
BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
foodsafetynews.com
New trial set for former chief of Blue Bell after first concluded with a hung jury
Another West Texas jury will be called next April for a second criminal trial of Paul Kruse, the retired Blue Bell Creamery president from Brenham, TX. The first jury, empaneled Aug. 1 this year, was not able to reach a unanimous agreement, ending in a mistrial after it broke 10-to-2 in Kruse’s favor.
kwhi.com
HUMBLE WOMAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
A Humble woman was arrested late Tuesday night by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 11:10, Officer Eric Crosby, initiated a traffic stop in the 1300 Block of Prairie Lea Street. Officer Crosby conducted a consensual search of the vehicle and located a vape pen containing a substance that tested positive as THC, along with drug paraphernalia. Lenzy Rene Walker, 31 of Humble, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
kwhi.com
BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY
A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
City of Victoria issues statement on passing of Tom Halepaska
VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria issued the following statement on the passing of the City’s former Super District 6 councilman Tom Halepaska. “On remembering our friend and longtime colleague, we are saddened by the loss of Tom Halepaska. As a former city council member, community leader, and business owner, Tom had an incredible impact on our city. Our condolences go to Tom’s family and all those he had an impact on throughout his life, including ours.” – City of Victoria.
kwhi.com
BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL GETS UNDERWAY
The first day of the Burton Bank Robbery trial got underway today (Tuesday). The jury was selected Monday in a process that went into the evening. Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange is being charged with 3 counts of aggravated robbery for each of the three tellers he allegedly showed the hand gun to. The case is being tried in District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. The trial is expected to last several days and is being tried by District Attorney Julie Renken assisted by Lauren Haevischer. In the opening statements, the prosecution is confident they have the correct man. The defense is saying their client is innocent and that the state will have to prove all of the details of their case.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Couple After A Two Year Old Falls Off A Second Floor Apartment Balcony
A Bryan couple is arrested after the woman’s two year old son fell off their second story apartment balcony. The Bryan police arrest report stated that the child was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries. Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call placed by the person...
fox26houston.com
3-year-old went missing for 3 days a year ago, reunited with law enforcement, man who found him
HOUSTON - Today, Christopher Ramirez reunited with the law enforcement who searched for him and the man who found him. A year ago, Ramirez was only 3-years-old when he went missing in Grimes County in the woods for three days last October before he was located. He was outside while his grandmother and mother were unloading groceries from the car at their home on the 1000 block of Deer Park Lane off FM 1774 around 1:30 p.m.
Comments / 0