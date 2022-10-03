Read full article on original website
Related
Dog Pile With Golden Retriever Puppy on Top Dubbed 'Cuteness Overload'
A viral video of a golden retriever "dog pile" has melted hearts online after it was shared on a popular social media platform. The video, which can be seen here, was shared by TikTok user mattrichens18. In the 16-second clip, the three dogs can be seen playing together in a...
Puppy Training: Raising a Social Pup Starts With These 4 Principles
It takes time and effort to raise a happy, social pup. These four puppy training principles will kickstart the process!. First, let’s separate the facts from the fiction when it comes to training. Myth vs. Reality. The Myth: Puppies are sweet little balls of furry fun who magically follow...
PETS・
msn.com
The cutest dog breeds, ranked
Slide 1 of 27: Dogs are adorable, and it seems absolutely impossible to choose any kind of favorite in terms of cuteness. However Town & Country has tried, making a definitive ranking of the 25 cutest dog breeds. Click through the gallery to see everything from fluffy pups to accessorized canines. Just try not to adopt them all at once!You may also like: The mystery surrounding the missing Malaysia Airlines plane.
PETS・
BBC
Devon and Cornwall 'buck' rehoming animals trend
Devon and Cornwall are "bucking the trend" by rehoming more animals year-on-year at a time when rehoming has slowed nationally, the RSPCA said. The charity has released new figures showing across England and Wales, rehoming has dropped 8%. It comes as animal intake nationally is up 8.4% year-on-year, the data...
Comments / 0