Liberal First
Lady Redskins volleyball continues to roll with home wins
The Lady Redskins have put together a solid season and is in position to host a Sub-State tournament if they can finish strong. Liberal is currently third in the Class 6A West standings, and the top four will host. Garden City currently sits fourth at 15-9, and the Lady Redskins...
Liberal First
Liberal soccer completes season sweep over Garden City
Liberal High School soccer went to Garden City Tuesday and came home with a 3-2 victory. The scoring got started by Garden City with a goal seven minutes into the game to take the 1-0 lead. The Redskins responded with a Seth Michel free kick that found the back of...
Liberal First
Apache 7th gets first win of the season
The Apache seventh and eighth grades hosted Garden City Kenneth Henderson Thursday. In the first quarter Chris Marin scored on a 20-yard for a 6-0 lead. No one scored in the second quarter. In the second half the Apaches caught fire. Marin scored on a 48-yard run and added the...
Liberal First
Apache cross country has strong day at Dodge City
A cool, rainy day, fast PRs, one hard-won medal, and an Apache team that brought pride to the Seymour Rogers coaching staff. Tuesday, the Apache cross country team trundled to Dodge City to compete at Demon Lake. “As I have informed the Apaches before, ‘Numbers don’t lie, people do.’ And...
Liberal First
Gomez survives 300 agonizing days of COVID-19
For 34 years, Juan Gomez went to work at National Beef. On Nov. 11, 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, that aspect of life came to a sudden end. That day, Gomez was picked up in an ambulance, and after being transferred to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, he was then taken to another hospital in Topeka.
Liberal First
MARILYN GRAHAM
Marilyn Graham, 82, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal. She was born Jan. 2, 1940 to Guy Watkins and Anna Bledsoe. She married Bobby Ross Graham Dec. 15, 1973. He preceded her in death. She graduated high school from Guymon High School in 1958 and...
Liberal First
K&M Tire cuts ribbon on new Liberal location
A family-owned regional tire distributor based in Ohio welcomed its 33rd location to Liberal last week with a ribbon cutting from the Chamber of Commerce. K&M Tire was founded in 1970 by Ken Langhals as a two-bay gas station in Ottoville, Ohio. Langhals’ daughter, Cheryl Gossard, now the company’s president, said in the more than five decades since, K&M continues to grow.
Liberal First
LARRY PARKER
Larry Warren Parker, 73, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. He was born June 1, 1949 to Edwin and Dorothy (Scott) Parker. He married Merriloy Duncan April 13, 2007. She preceded him in death. He served his country as a Marine during the Vietnam War. He was the owner of Larry...
Liberal First
ERIKA SOTO-ZAPATA RAMIREZ
ULYSSES – Erika J. Soto-Zapata Ramirez, 37, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses. She was born Sept. 4, 1985 to Juan Luis Soto and Alma Rosa Zapata. She married Carlos Ramirez. He survives. After graduating from high school, she earned an accountant degree...
Liberal First
Flores, Carrillo named USD No. 480’s top teachers
The teachers throughout USD 480 do a great job every day working with their young charges and recently, the recipients of the annual Teacher of the Year honors were announced. Nominations were opened last March, and honorees were Misty De La O (Bright Start Early Learning Center), Kaitlyn Ralston (Cottonwood Elementary School), Betty Clifton (MacArthur Elementary School), Morgan Potts (Meadowlark Elementary School), Nancy Flores (Prairie View Elementary School), Daena Rios (Sunflower Elementary School), Lorena Cisneros (Eisenhower Middle School), Barbara Ferraioli (Seymour Rogers Middle School), and Ismael Carrillo (Liberal High School). Flores and Carrillo were also named the district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year, respectively, and as they tell it, the honor comes as a big surprise.
Police chase ends in crash in southwest Kansas
A 27-year-old Oklahoma man is in the hospital after a pickup crash in Grant County early Friday morning.
Liberal First
STATE SUPPORTS HEAD START
The need for extra supplies in schools has long been a hot topic and recently, a school in Liberal received some money to help with just that. Last Friday, Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers presented Bright Start Pre-K Center with a $2,500 check that can be used for the purchase of school supplies.
Liberal First
2022 Trail of Terror coming to Arkalon
Those looking for a spooktacular time and to get in the Halloween spirit, the Liberal Police Department has you covered. The Liberal Police Department is hosting the annual Arkalon Trail of Terror. The Trail will be at Arkalon Park at 11123 Arkalon Park Road. The Trail will scare people from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15. Admission is $10/person ($25/person for Fast Pass) and $5/person for the Coffin Ride.
Liberal First
District to consider vehicle purchases
The USD 480 school board will have only a few items to tackle on its agenda for its next meeting Monday evening starting at 6:30. The meeting will be in Room C107 of the Liberal High School East Annex. Up first will be the administrator reports, including one from Director...
Liberal First
County approves raising pay for EMS staff, new hires
In an effort to recruit and retain workers, officials with Seward County EMS came before the county commission Monday to discuss possibly increasing starting wages for department employees and giving raises to those already working. The item came before the commission two weeks after the commission heard from EMS leaders...
Liberal First
County awaits Conestoga tax appeal for final mill rate
In early September, Seward County commissioners passed a budget, and under that budget, the mill levy currently sits at 43.333 mills, down from last year’s levy of 47.604 mills. Commissioners also voted at that time with an intention to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate or the rate in mills...
Liberal First
City of Liberal modifies trash schedule for 2022 Columbus Day holiday
City of Liberal offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 10 in observance of Columbus Day. Refuse collection schedules for the holiday week are as follows:. • Commercial routes will remain the same. • Green poly carts – Normal Monday pickup will take place Tuesday, and normal Tuesday pickup will take...
Liberal First
SCCC Foundation auction raises nearly $97,000
The numbers are in, and it’s official: the 2022 SCCC Foundation Party Auction raised a record amount, nearly $97,000 for student scholarships and programs. SCCC Chief Development Officer and Associate Director of Annual Giving & Alumni Engagement Sarah Thompson reported that the 28th annual event was a huge success.
KWCH.com
Gun found in student’s car outside Garden City HS, investigation underway
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation at Garden City High School follows the discovery of an unloaded gun in a student’s vehicle. The Garden City Police Department reported being notified about a social media post “depicting a Garden City High School student with a firearm on campus.”
