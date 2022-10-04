The teachers throughout USD 480 do a great job every day working with their young charges and recently, the recipients of the annual Teacher of the Year honors were announced. Nominations were opened last March, and honorees were Misty De La O (Bright Start Early Learning Center), Kaitlyn Ralston (Cottonwood Elementary School), Betty Clifton (MacArthur Elementary School), Morgan Potts (Meadowlark Elementary School), Nancy Flores (Prairie View Elementary School), Daena Rios (Sunflower Elementary School), Lorena Cisneros (Eisenhower Middle School), Barbara Ferraioli (Seymour Rogers Middle School), and Ismael Carrillo (Liberal High School). Flores and Carrillo were also named the district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year, respectively, and as they tell it, the honor comes as a big surprise.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO