Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
Related
johnstonsunrise.net
MAYOR ON CANNABIS SHOPS: ‘Do you really want this kind of business in Johnston?’
Johnston voters will decide whether recreational pot shops will open in town. The local rules and regulations for cannabis use in Rhode Island are changing. One pot ordinance prohibiting outdoor cannabis use in town recently passed Town Council, and the other measure, deciding whether to allow recreational pot sellers in town storefronts, will be decided by a referendum on Johnston’s General Election ballot in November.
Turnto10.com
Providence Place owners, city consider mall's future
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence City Council leaders discussed a proposal to "reinvent" Providence Place mall at a meeting on Thursday night. A spokesperson for the council said the Providence Place mall owners are looking to make the space more modern. The owners envision the space to serve multiple functions, including retail, entertainment, residential, dining, arts, education and health facilities among other uses.
ABC6.com
CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
frmedia.org
With Energy Rates on the Rise, Utilities Promote Making Homes and Businesses More Efficient
State and local leaders yesterday joined representatives from National Grid and Liberty Utilities to promote participation in the state’s Mass Save program to make changes in homes and businesses with the goal of saving money on electricity and heat. The event was held at Medeiros Auto Body on Alden...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS
Keep Plainville Beautiful is planning a Fall cleanup on November 12, 2022, rain or shine. Keep Plainville Beautiful will have a table set up at the DPW on 29 W. Bacon St. on Saturday, November 12 from 9am-12pm. Participants will be able to pick up supplies of loaner grabbers, trash...
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
New Bedford Cookie Maker Feeling the Squeeze of Inflation
I first met Jon Piwowarczyk when we were "patrol boys" at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in New Bedford in the late 1960s. Patrol boys wore orange belts and held red flags with the word "STOP" in white in the center as we bravely stepped in front of traffic on Ashley Boulevard to allow our classmates and teachers to cross safely.
Rhode Island Parents Warned About Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
It's the latest social media challenge and it's apparently making middle school students in Rhode Island sick. So what is the 'One Chip Challenge' and is it hitting the SouthCoast too?. Although not nearly as dangerous as the 'Tide Pod Challenge' from several years ago, the 'One Chip Challenge' is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoLocalProv
Providence City Councilor Wants to Remove Background Check Requirement for Certain School Volunteers
Providence City Councilor John Goncalves is sponsoring a City Council resolution requesting that Providence Public schools remove the requirement of conducting national BCI checks for college students. His proposal to remove the requirement is just for out-of-state college students. Goncalves said that volunteers from Brown, RISD and Johnson and Wales...
ABC6.com
We’re months away from recreational marijuana sales in Rhode Island, but are pot shops ready?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As of now, none of Rhode Island’s marijuana shops are 100% ready to go for recreational sale on Dec. 1. However, many are very close. A total of nine locations are just steps away from hybrid licenses allowing for sale of both medicinal and recreational pot.
7 displaced by Pawtucket house fire
An investigation is underway following a house fire in Pawtucket early Friday morning.
hot969boston.com
Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood
Boston is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, in the country. The cost of living here is astronomical and to rent an apartment, one has to comfortably earn close to six figures or more. The website Zumper.com has analyzed rent throughout the Boston area to determine average cost for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom apartments. One of the alarming statistics discovered: The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is currently $3,100. This is a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
Woonsocket mayor removed from office on 3-2 vote
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was removed from office early Thursday morning following a vote by the city council. The council voted 3-2 to remove the mayor for willful neglect of duty after a formal complaint was filed contending the mayor was not performing her required duties and willfully neglecting ordinances passed by the city council.
WCVB
Iconic Massachusetts racetrack hopes to receive new life from sports betting
RAYNHAM, Mass. — An iconic dog racing track in Massachusetts, which has not hosted live racing in over a decade, is readying for a return to a booming business. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will be transformed into a 60,000-square-foot retail sports betting location — one of just five that will open in Massachusetts next year.
WBUR
What's open and closed on Indigenous Peoples/Columbus Day in Mass.
Monday is either Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day in your city or town, though it remains Columbus Day at the federal level. Here's what's open and what's closed for the holiday:. Federal offices: Closed. Federal courts: Closed. Post offices: Closed. State offices: Closed. RMV: Closed. State courts: Closed. Municipal...
Somerset Food Truck Festival and Beer Garden Coming Soon
Prep your sweatpants and your most comfortable shoes. Foodchella is returning to Somerset and this time it's bringing a beer garden. Southcoast Outdoor Air Market, SOAM for short, is gearing up for the fourth annual food celebration -- "beer garden edition." SOAM is best known for helping small businesses across...
fallriverreporter.com
Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer
A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored
Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
Turnto10.com
Warwick middle school warns of viral 'One Chip Challenge' after kids get sick
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Administrators at Warwick Veterans Memorial Middle School are punishing students who participate in a viral social media challenge. It’s called the “One Chip Challenge," where participants record themselves eating a vibrant red or blue chip sold by the chip brand, Paqui. The product is sold in a coffin-shaped package, which consists of a single-tortilla chip coated in spicy flavoring. It’s advertised to be made from Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers.
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island International Airport Ranked #4 in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards with Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport recognized as the “4th Best Airport in the United States” based on traveler rankings and reviews. This is the third consecutive year that Rhode Island...
Comments / 0