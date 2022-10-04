ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, MA

johnstonsunrise.net

MAYOR ON CANNABIS SHOPS: ‘Do you really want this kind of business in Johnston?’

Johnston voters will decide whether recreational pot shops will open in town. The local rules and regulations for cannabis use in Rhode Island are changing. One pot ordinance prohibiting outdoor cannabis use in town recently passed Town Council, and the other measure, deciding whether to allow recreational pot sellers in town storefronts, will be decided by a referendum on Johnston’s General Election ballot in November.
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence Place owners, city consider mall's future

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence City Council leaders discussed a proposal to "reinvent" Providence Place mall at a meeting on Thursday night. A spokesperson for the council said the Providence Place mall owners are looking to make the space more modern. The owners envision the space to serve multiple functions, including retail, entertainment, residential, dining, arts, education and health facilities among other uses.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
DIGHTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Westport, MA
mybackyardnews.com

PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS

Keep Plainville Beautiful is planning a Fall cleanup on November 12, 2022, rain or shine. Keep Plainville Beautiful will have a table set up at the DPW on 29 W. Bacon St. on Saturday, November 12 from 9am-12pm. Participants will be able to pick up supplies of loaner grabbers, trash...
PLAINVILLE, MA
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Cookie Maker Feeling the Squeeze of Inflation

I first met Jon Piwowarczyk when we were "patrol boys" at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in New Bedford in the late 1960s. Patrol boys wore orange belts and held red flags with the word "STOP" in white in the center as we bravely stepped in front of traffic on Ashley Boulevard to allow our classmates and teachers to cross safely.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

Providence City Councilor Wants to Remove Background Check Requirement for Certain School Volunteers

Providence City Councilor John Goncalves is sponsoring a City Council resolution requesting that Providence Public schools remove the requirement of conducting national BCI checks for college students. His proposal to remove the requirement is just for out-of-state college students. Goncalves said that volunteers from Brown, RISD and Johnson and Wales...
PROVIDENCE, RI
hot969boston.com

Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood

Boston is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, in the country. The cost of living here is astronomical and to rent an apartment, one has to comfortably earn close to six figures or more. The website Zumper.com has analyzed rent throughout the Boston area to determine average cost for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom apartments. One of the alarming statistics discovered: The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is currently $3,100. This is a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Woonsocket mayor removed from office on 3-2 vote

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was removed from office early Thursday morning following a vote by the city council. The council voted 3-2 to remove the mayor for willful neglect of duty after a formal complaint was filed contending the mayor was not performing her required duties and willfully neglecting ordinances passed by the city council.
WOONSOCKET, RI
WCVB

Iconic Massachusetts racetrack hopes to receive new life from sports betting

RAYNHAM, Mass. — An iconic dog racing track in Massachusetts, which has not hosted live racing in over a decade, is readying for a return to a booming business. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will be transformed into a 60,000-square-foot retail sports betting location — one of just five that will open in Massachusetts next year.
RAYNHAM, MA
WBUR

What's open and closed on Indigenous Peoples/Columbus Day in Mass.

Monday is either Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day in your city or town, though it remains Columbus Day at the federal level. Here's what's open and what's closed for the holiday:. Federal offices: Closed. Federal courts: Closed. Post offices: Closed. State offices: Closed. RMV: Closed. State courts: Closed. Municipal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Somerset Food Truck Festival and Beer Garden Coming Soon

Prep your sweatpants and your most comfortable shoes. Foodchella is returning to Somerset and this time it's bringing a beer garden. Southcoast Outdoor Air Market, SOAM for short, is gearing up for the fourth annual food celebration -- "beer garden edition." SOAM is best known for helping small businesses across...
SOMERSET, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer

A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
RANDOLPH, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored

Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick middle school warns of viral 'One Chip Challenge' after kids get sick

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Administrators at Warwick Veterans Memorial Middle School are punishing students who participate in a viral social media challenge. It’s called the “One Chip Challenge," where participants record themselves eating a vibrant red or blue chip sold by the chip brand, Paqui. The product is sold in a coffin-shaped package, which consists of a single-tortilla chip coated in spicy flavoring. It’s advertised to be made from Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers.
WARWICK, RI

