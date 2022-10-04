Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
Related
Shannon Sharpe Makes Prediction For Cowboys-Rams Game
The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the reigning NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys in a hotly anticipated late-afternoon Week 5 game. Shannon Sharpe has some interesting thoughts on the upcoming matchup. During Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, the FOX analyst said that the Rams haven't looked like a...
Eagles, Giants fans won’t like ESPN’s bold predictions for Cowboys
Love for the Dallas Cowboys keeps on pouring in. On ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears both agreed that the Cowboys could make it to the Super Bowl this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Said Spears, who played for Dallas from...
247Sports
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts
Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
Von Miller Says He Knows Where Odell Beckham Will Sign
Odell Beckham Jr. remains an intriguing wild card who could uplift an NFL offense later this season. The wide receiver isn't rushing a free-agent decision as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl. He likely won't be able to play again until November. While football fans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 5 power rankings
The 3-1 Vikings didn't crack our top 10 this week.
Ex-Vikings RB Signs in Denver
The Denver Broncos lost second-year RB Javonte Williams for the season to a torn ACL last weekend and have called on a former Minnesota Viking for help. That’s Latavius Murray, who played for the Vikings from 2017 to 2018. Joining Denver marks five teams in nine years for Murray,...
Patrick Mahomes’ 3 touchdown passes vs Bucs earn him weekly honors
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was the only QB in the AFC to throw 3 TD passes in Week 4, earning him AFC Offensive POTW for the 2nd time this season.
msn.com
NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season
It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5. Here are all of our NFL...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eagles fans will like bold prediction by FOX Sports loudmouth
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll. The Birds improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State
Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
Broncos Nathaniel Hackett has highest odds of getting fired
The Denver Broncos are 2-3 after losing to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night in overtime.
atozsports.com
Former rookie of the year visiting the Saints
The New Orleans Saints have a much improved wide receiver room this season. Even without Michael Thomas last week due to injury, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave have been upgrades. If Thomas can return, the trio is very solid. You can always add talent, though, especially at WR. Odell Beckham...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cowboys Defense Could Have Notable Loss On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys head to SoFi Stadium this Sunday for a tough game against the Los Angeles Rams, but may be without one of their key defenders for the battle. According to Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis is "hopeful" but still appears a bit iffy to go on Sunday. He's been dealing with a groin issue that started bothering him in this Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders.
TV coverage map for Eagles vs. Cardinals in Week 5
The Eagles (4-0) and Cardinals (2-2) are set for what could be the game of the week as the two teams meet at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Arizona is led by quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner, and tight end Zach Ertz as the team waits for DeAndre Hopkins to return in Week 7.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts chastises Philly media for failing to ask questions about Week 5 opponent
The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, entering Week 5 as the league's only remaining undefeated team at 4-0. Currently the media darling of the NFL world, the spotlight shined a little too brightly on the team for quarterback Jalen Hurts' liking on Wednesday.
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Team Needs To Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent heading into Week 5 of the season. That being said, FOX's Colin Cowherd believes a certain team in the NFC should pursue him very soon. Cowherd made a pitch for the Green Bay Packers to pursue Beckham. "It's a position of need....
Expert NFL Picks for Week 5, Including Giants-Packers, Cowboys-Rams and Bengals-Ravens
This is NFL Best Bets, a recurring series in which professional sports handicappers lend us their insights and picks for the most intriguing matchups for each week of the professional football season. Here are our Week 5 NFL picks. You’ve got places to go, people to see and possibly some...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
The 2022 NFL season continues to surprise. Four division leaders are 2-2; the Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the sport; the Detroit Lions lead the NFL in yards and points but are just 1-3. This week features another game in London and several pivotal divisional matchups —...
NBC Sports
Jordan Mailata “dodged a bullet” with shoulder injury, could play Sunday
When Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata went for tests after leaving last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars with a shoulder injury, he was preparing to hear worse news than doctors delivered this week. Mailata told reporters on Thursday that he thought the injury was a serious one after his...
Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC
This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
247Sports
54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0