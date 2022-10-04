ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Makes Prediction For Cowboys-Rams Game

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the reigning NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys in a hotly anticipated late-afternoon Week 5 game. Shannon Sharpe has some interesting thoughts on the upcoming matchup. During Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, the FOX analyst said that the Rams haven't looked like a...
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts

Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Von Miller Says He Knows Where Odell Beckham Will Sign

Odell Beckham Jr. remains an intriguing wild card who could uplift an NFL offense later this season. The wide receiver isn't rushing a free-agent decision as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl. He likely won't be able to play again until November. While football fans...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings RB Signs in Denver

The Denver Broncos lost second-year RB Javonte Williams for the season to a torn ACL last weekend and have called on a former Minnesota Viking for help. That’s Latavius Murray, who played for the Vikings from 2017 to 2018. Joining Denver marks five teams in nine years for Murray,...
DENVER, CO
msn.com

NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season

It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5. Here are all of our NFL...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Reign Supreme#American Football
247Sports

WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State

Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
MANHATTAN, KS
atozsports.com

Former rookie of the year visiting the Saints

The New Orleans Saints have a much improved wide receiver room this season. Even without Michael Thomas last week due to injury, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave have been upgrades. If Thomas can return, the trio is very solid. You can always add talent, though, especially at WR. Odell Beckham...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Could Have Notable Loss On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys head to SoFi Stadium this Sunday for a tough game against the Los Angeles Rams, but may be without one of their key defenders for the battle. According to Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis is "hopeful" but still appears a bit iffy to go on Sunday. He's been dealing with a groin issue that started bothering him in this Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

The 2022 NFL season continues to surprise. Four division leaders are 2-2; the Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the sport; the Detroit Lions lead the NFL in yards and points but are just 1-3. This week features another game in London and several pivotal divisional matchups —...
NFL
NJ.com

Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC

This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy