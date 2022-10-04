Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mohave Daily News
Murder charges against California man dismissed
KINGMAN — Murder charges against a former Fort Mohave man who had been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s baby have been dismissed. Nikko Dimitri McLachlan, 28, now living in California, had been charged with first-degree murder, second degree murder and child abuse. After an...
Mohave Daily News
Body found in Mohave Valley believed to be victim of Bakersfield murder
MOHAVE VALLEY — A homicide investigation in California that began last month led to the discovery of a man's body in Mohave County on Thursday. The identity of the victim hasn't been made public but authorities believe it was a man killed during a drug deal gone wrong more than 250 miles away.
fox10phoenix.com
Multiple suspects arrested after body found buried in Mohave County
FORT MOHAVE, Ariz. - A homicide suspect is behind bars after a body was found buried in a desert area in Mohave County. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery on Oct. 7, deputies said. Investigators in Bakersfield, California had told deputies with the Mohave...
thestandardnewspaper.online
KPD parking lot suicide: police continue to withhold victim’s identity￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department (KPD) has provided some additional detail, but continues to withhold the identity of the local man who reportedly took his own life in the KPD parking lot on Wednesday, September 28. Police Chief Rusty Cooper said the non-identification decision stems more from Victims’...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 arrested, 1 at large for suspected murder after victim remains found in Arizona
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, a body was found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Arizona. Officials with the Bakersfield Police Department, the Fort Mohave Sheriff’s Office and Crime Scene said they believe it to be the remains of a murder victim killed on Sept. 23 in Bakersfield. On Sept. 23 around 1:48 a.m., […]
ID of man found in Arizona wash still unknown a month later
A body found in a wash outside Bullhead City is unidentified more than a month later, and the Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man
zachnews.net
News Alert: Mohave Valley, AZ: Town Hall Meeting regarding Arizona’s Proposition 310 will be held inside Mohave Valley Fire Department’s Station 81 during the evening on Wednesday.
Sources: Arizona Secretary of State and Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A town hall meeting regarding Proposition 310 will be held inside Mohave Valley Fire Department’s Station 81 located at 1451 Willow Drive just west of Arizona State Route 95 starting at 6:00 p.m. MT on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022.
Mohave Daily News
Mosquito fogging planned in Mohave Valley
MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave County Environmental Health Division has ordered another round of mosquito fogging in two areas of Mohave Valley following surveillance conducted last week. The surveillance in traps placed by the county's health department revealed mosquito populations meeting the criteria to enact protocols under the U.S....
IN THIS ARTICLE
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Route 66 Fest is Oct. 14, 15￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman Route 66 Fest celebrates all things Route 66, especially the history and culture surrounding it, and is hosted in beautiful Lewis Kingman Park, a historic park that was one of Arizona’s few shady rest stops along the Mother Road. This event will feature live bands, a beer garden serving regional craft beers, food and craft vendors, a motorcycle show, a classic car show, a vintage trailer show, a pin up contest, Route 66 displays, fun activity zones, Kingman’s FIRST and ONLY zipline, a fun photobooth, children’s activities – the list goes on and on! The Route 66 Fest is free for spectators and free public parking is in the adjacent lot at the corner of Andy Devine Ave (Route 66) and Fairgrounds Ave.
Mohave Daily News
Financial support grows for airshow
BULLHEAD CITY — Findlay Motor Co. became the first member of the Flying Aces Founders Club and the latest entity to provide financial support for the inaugural Laughlin/Bullhead Airshow. Findlay will be the presenting sponsor of the April 1 show at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport after making a $10,000 contribution...
Mohave Daily News
Swap meet, carnival and food distribution on tap Saturday
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Swap Meet & Community Carnival is returning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Mohave Community College parking lot, 3400 Highway 95. Attendees will be able to enjoy 70 vendors, live music, five food trucks and a kid's zone with four bouncy houses.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Big-ticket expenses addressed at Kingman City Council￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman City Council handled some big-ticket expense items during its October 4 regular meeting. Council approved a staff request to apply for more than $40,000,000 in grant funds for the proposed Rancho Santa Fe Interstate 40 Traffic Interchange. City Manager Ron Foggin said staff analysis concluded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thestandardnewspaper.online
50 miles of Hwy 95 to be repaved￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
speedonthewater.com
DCB Regatta On Tap With 70 Entries
For the annual DCB Performance Boats Owners Regatta on Lake Havasu, 70 is looking like the magic number of entries. Sign-ups for this year’s event in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., have reached the 70-boat mark, the same number of DCB creations that showed up for last year’s happening based out of the London Bridge Resort.
Mohave Daily News
Blue Steel conclude flag football season
BULLHEAD CITY — The Academy of Building Industries flag football team dropped a double-header to Ridgeline Academy on Saturday at Rotary Park. The Blue Steel lost 44-2 and 50-0. "My team was depleted," AOBI head coach Chuck Reyes said. "We just didn't have enough players, only seven showed up....
Comments / 1