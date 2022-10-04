ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mohave Daily News

Murder charges against California man dismissed

KINGMAN — Murder charges against a former Fort Mohave man who had been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s baby have been dismissed. Nikko Dimitri McLachlan, 28, now living in California, had been charged with first-degree murder, second degree murder and child abuse. After an...
FORT MOHAVE, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

KPD parking lot suicide: police continue to withhold victim’s identity￼

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department (KPD) has provided some additional detail, but continues to withhold the identity of the local man who reportedly took his own life in the KPD parking lot on Wednesday, September 28. Police Chief Rusty Cooper said the non-identification decision stems more from Victims’...
KINGMAN, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mohave County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Bullhead City, AZ
Bullhead City, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Mohave County, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
zachnews.net

News Alert: Mohave Valley, AZ: Town Hall Meeting regarding Arizona’s Proposition 310 will be held inside Mohave Valley Fire Department’s Station 81 during the evening on Wednesday.

Sources: Arizona Secretary of State and Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A town hall meeting regarding Proposition 310 will be held inside Mohave Valley Fire Department’s Station 81 located at 1451 Willow Drive just west of Arizona State Route 95 starting at 6:00 p.m. MT on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022.
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Mosquito fogging planned in Mohave Valley

MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave County Environmental Health Division has ordered another round of mosquito fogging in two areas of Mohave Valley following surveillance conducted last week. The surveillance in traps placed by the county's health department revealed mosquito populations meeting the criteria to enact protocols under the U.S....
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Revised Statutes
thestandardnewspaper.online

Kingman Route 66 Fest is Oct. 14, 15￼

KINGMAN – The Kingman Route 66 Fest celebrates all things Route 66, especially the history and culture surrounding it, and is hosted in beautiful Lewis Kingman Park, a historic park that was one of Arizona’s few shady rest stops along the Mother Road. This event will feature live bands, a beer garden serving regional craft beers, food and craft vendors, a motorcycle show, a classic car show, a vintage trailer show, a pin up contest, Route 66 displays, fun activity zones, Kingman’s FIRST and ONLY zipline, a fun photobooth, children’s activities – the list goes on and on! The Route 66 Fest is free for spectators and free public parking is in the adjacent lot at the corner of Andy Devine Ave (Route 66) and Fairgrounds Ave.
KINGMAN, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Financial support grows for airshow

BULLHEAD CITY — Findlay Motor Co. became the first member of the Flying Aces Founders Club and the latest entity to provide financial support for the inaugural Laughlin/Bullhead Airshow. Findlay will be the presenting sponsor of the April 1 show at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport after making a $10,000 contribution...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Swap meet, carnival and food distribution on tap Saturday

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Swap Meet & Community Carnival is returning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Mohave Community College parking lot, 3400 Highway 95. Attendees will be able to enjoy 70 vendors, live music, five food trucks and a kid's zone with four bouncy houses.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Big-ticket expenses addressed at Kingman City Council￼

KINGMAN – The Kingman City Council handled some big-ticket expense items during its October 4 regular meeting. Council approved a staff request to apply for more than $40,000,000 in grant funds for the proposed Rancho Santa Fe Interstate 40 Traffic Interchange. City Manager Ron Foggin said staff analysis concluded...
KINGMAN, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thestandardnewspaper.online

50 miles of Hwy 95 to be repaved￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
speedonthewater.com

DCB Regatta On Tap With 70 Entries

For the annual DCB Performance Boats Owners Regatta on Lake Havasu, 70 is looking like the magic number of entries. Sign-ups for this year’s event in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., have reached the 70-boat mark, the same number of DCB creations that showed up for last year’s happening based out of the London Bridge Resort.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Blue Steel conclude flag football season

BULLHEAD CITY — The Academy of Building Industries flag football team dropped a double-header to Ridgeline Academy on Saturday at Rotary Park. The Blue Steel lost 44-2 and 50-0. "My team was depleted," AOBI head coach Chuck Reyes said. "We just didn't have enough players, only seven showed up....
FORT MOHAVE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy