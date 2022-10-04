Nancy (Everly) Robertson of Liberty, Missouri passed away on October 6th, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Gallatin First Christian Church in care of the funeral home. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.

LIBERTY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO