Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
Holden man killed in Lafayette County accident Thursday morning
LAFAYETTE COUNTY – A one-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Lafayette County was fatal for a Holden man. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred just before 6 a.m. when Rayne Shields, 23, reportedly failed to negotiate a curve on Route M at Mount Tabor Road. The Ford F250 skidded sideways, overturned and ejected Shields.
KMZU
Charges expected after serious Ray County crash
RAY COUNTY, Mo. -- A Lexington driver ejected during a crash Wednesday evening, is also facing charges in Ray County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Joshua S Clevenger, 35, is moderately injured after traveling off the left side of northbound Pryor Road just before 7:00 p.m., near Sportsman Road. The pickup overturned, ejecting Clevenger and causing minor injuries for Courtney Hower, 23, also of Lexington. Clevenger was transported to North Kansas City Hospital and Hower sought her own treatment.
KMZU
Mary Luetta (Leonard) Howerton
Mary Luetta (Leonard) Howerton, 86 of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Mary’s Manor in Blue Springs, MO. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Business Hwy. 13, Higginsville, MO, 64037. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church in Odessa, MO. Memories of Mary and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
KMZU
Linda Wonder
Linda Wonder, 79, of Belton died Wednesday, Sept. 28. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Mount Moriah Cemetery South in Kansas City. Arrangements are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMZU
Robert Dale DeHaven
Robert Dale DeHaven, 61, of Clinton, Missouri formerly of Odessa, MO passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO. Memories of Robert and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
KMZU
Shirley Jean Humbard
Shirley Jean Humbard, 91, of Richmond, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Oak Ridge Assisted Living in Richmond. Shirley was born on November 3, 1930, in Richmond the daughter of Peter and Margaret Frances (Seek) Pedockie. She was united in marriage to Paul Humbard of Richmond on August 29, 1948; he preceded her in death on January 11, 2007.
KMZU
Sealing project planned begins today on U.S. Route 159 in Holt County
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – A sealing project on U.S. Route 159 in Holt County is scheduled to begin this afternoon, Wednesday, Oct. 5. Contractors from Phillips Hardy, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will seal U.S. Route 159 between the Little Tarkio River west of Fortescue, and Route 111 north of Forest City.
KMZU
Ray County Commission meets in regular session Friday
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Friday, October 7. The agenda indicates at 9:30 a.m. the commission to sign a court order to amend the American Rescue Plan Act. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Office.
RELATED PEOPLE
KMZU
Dustin Keith-Eugene Wheeler
Dustin Keith-Eugene Wheeler, 36, of Norborne died Oct. 6. Services are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Foster Funeral Chapels in Carrollton.
KMZU
Ray County Commission meet Thursday
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Thursday, October 6. The agenda indicates at 9:30 a.m. the commission to approve minutes. At 10:00 a.m. the commission is to join FORVIS/BKD CPA’S to discuss continuing with American Rescue Plan Act Funds. The meeting is scheduled...
Comments / 0