Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Ex-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he’s ‘very sorry’ about abortion decision

Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer expressed regret for the high court’s decision to allow states to force women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term, in his first interview since leaving the bench earlier this year.Mr Breyer told CNN’s Chris Wallace he is "very, very, very sorry" about the decision, which overturned a half-century of expanded reproductive rights for women."Was I happy about it? Not for an instant. Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course,” he said in the interview for the former Fox News anchor’s new CNN programme, Who’s Talking to Chris...
The Supreme Court’s Conservative Majority Wants to Gut the Voting Rights Act—Again

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Violations of the [Voting Rights Act] should not be made too easy to prove,” a young John Roberts wrote when he worked in the Reagan administration in 1982, “since they provide a basis for the most intrusive interference imaginable by federal courts into state and local processes.”
Supreme Court's liberal justices defend the Voting Rights Act in a major case that could weaken minority voting power

The Supreme Court's liberal justices expressed support for the Voting Rights Act on Tuesday. The case concerns Alabama's redrawn congressional map, which a group of Black voters says diluted their voting power. The court's conservative justices appeared skeptical of Alabama's "race-neutrality" The Supreme Court's Democratic-appointed justices on Tuesday defended the...
Supreme Court rejects challenges to bump stock ban

The Supreme Court said Monday it won't take up two cases that involved challenges to a ban enacted during the Trump administration on bump stocks, the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns.The justices' decision not to hear the cases comes on the heels of a decision in June in which the justices by a 6-3 vote expanded gun-possession rights, weakening states' ability to limit the carrying of guns in public.The cases the justices declined to hear were an appeal from a Utah gun rights advocate and another brought by the gun rights group Gun...
The Hill’s Morning Report — The Supreme Court will tackle these issues in new term

The Supreme Court begins a new term today and court watchers suggest we should fasten our seat belts. The six Republican-appointed justices are expected this term to pick up where they left off amid high-stakes deliberations over challenges to voting rights, religious freedom, LGBTQ rights, affirmative action at universities and gerrymandered congressional districts, reports The Hill John Kruzel.
