Presidential Election

Jair Bolsonaro
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
AFP

The Burkina strongman kicked out in a coup

Burkina Faso strongman Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba came to power in a military coup eight months ago. He also trained at the Georges Namoano Military Academy in Po in southern Burkina.
AFP

Venezuela frees 7 Americans in swap for Maduro wife's nephews

Caracas on Saturday freed seven detained Americans -- including five oil executives -- in exchange for the release of two nephews of Venezuela's first lady who were jailed in the United States for drug trafficking. - Oil executives freed - Five of the seven freed Americans were executives of the Citgo oil corporation, detained in 2017 while on a business trip to the South American country and accused of corruption.
The Independent

Voices: The outcome of Brazil’s titanic election battle will reverberate across the Western world

On Sunday, the two biggest names in Brazilian politics went head-to-head to claim the greatest prize in Latin America. The most highly-anticipated election in Brazil’s history, it has garnered significant international attention. Few, however, foresaw the result that played out.Some polls had predicted left-wing former president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, better known simply as Lula, would achieve the 50 per cent threshold required for a first round victory.Instead, the incumbent, far-right former army captain Jair Bolsonaro, far outperformed expectations, winning in several key states where he was projected to lose heavily, and securing 43 per cent of the...
AFP

Election showed Brazil's far-right was sold short: analysts

If anything, Sunday's surprise first round election surge for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro revealed a bigger-than expected appetite for his polarizing brand of conservative "God, homeland and family" politics, analysts say. - Common touch - For Jairo Nicolau, a political scientist at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, "some Brazilians are far-right, but Bolsonarism is more an expression of the country’s conservative movement."
The Guardian

Colombia to restart peace talks with the country’s largest active guerrilla group

Colombia’s government and the nation’s largest remaining guerrilla group have announced that they will restart peace talks next month for the first time since 2018. After meeting in Caracas, representatives of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army issued a statement saying a start date for the peace talks would be announced after the first week of November. The statement added that Norway, Venezuela and Cuba would be “guarantor states” in the talks, and that the participation of civil society groups would be “essential” for the peace talks to succeed.
France 24

Against the odds: In a blow for Brazil's left, Bolsonaro forces Lula into presidential run-off

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (known as "Lula") may have come out ahead with 48.4 percent of the vote in the first round of Brazil’s presidential election on Sunday, but the winner of the night might still be incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. With 43.2 percent of the ballot, the far-right leader comfortably beat pre-election polls and is now on course to face off with his leftist rival in a nail-biting run-off that few observers saw coming.
energyintel.com

Bolsonaro Exceeds Expectations in Brazil Elections

The first round of Brazil’s bitterly contested presidential elections on Sunday saw former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva finish in first place, although incumbent Jair Bolsonaro made a stronger-than-expected showing as the pair head to a runoff vote on Oct. 30. Final tallies had Lula, a left-wing former...
AFP

Blinken hails 'shared approach' with Chile

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday hailed a "shared approach and shared priorities" with Chile under President Gabriel Boric, one of a string of leftist leaders recently elected in Latin America.  Hailing the United States and Chile's "shared approach and shared priorities," Blinken said the countries would strive together for "building more equitable and inclusive economies... dealing with the issues that are front and center in the lives of our people."
US News and World Report

Malaysia's King Held Routine Meeting With PM, Palace Says Amid Election Speculation

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah held a routine meeting with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday to discuss government related matters, the palace said in a statement. The statement comes after Ismail said he may discuss holding early elections with the king. (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur...
