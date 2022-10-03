Read full article on original website
Brazil election: why was Sunday’s result so disappointing for the left?
Closer than expected result in first round of voting means Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro face runoff
Brazil presidential election: Jair Bolsonaro proves polls wrong, forces socialist opponent into runoff
In a significant departure from polls showing a large Lula lead, the leftist leader bested incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by just four points, forcing a tight runoff at month’s end.
Lula Will Likely Win Brazil's Tight Election. But After That, Things Will Really Get Difficult
For Lula, election night is where the good news ends because he faces major challenges from the right-wing and the economy
Analysis-Lula can defend Brazil election lead with third parties, abstainers
BRASILIA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Leftist Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can defend his lead against right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by appealing to voters who snubbed both in the first round of voting, according to political analysts and pollsters.
Voices: The outcome of Brazil’s titanic election battle will reverberate across the Western world
On Sunday, the two biggest names in Brazilian politics went head-to-head to claim the greatest prize in Latin America. The most highly-anticipated election in Brazil’s history, it has garnered significant international attention. Few, however, foresaw the result that played out.Some polls had predicted left-wing former president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, better known simply as Lula, would achieve the 50 per cent threshold required for a first round victory.Instead, the incumbent, far-right former army captain Jair Bolsonaro, far outperformed expectations, winning in several key states where he was projected to lose heavily, and securing 43 per cent of the...
Election showed Brazil's far-right was sold short: analysts
If anything, Sunday's surprise first round election surge for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro revealed a bigger-than expected appetite for his polarizing brand of conservative "God, homeland and family" politics, analysts say. - Common touch - For Jairo Nicolau, a political scientist at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, "some Brazilians are far-right, but Bolsonarism is more an expression of the country’s conservative movement."
Brazil election authority: Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff
The presidential runoff will be held Oct. 30.
New Brazilian Congress not likely to address climate
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil has a major role to play in addressing climate change as home to the world’s largest rainforest, but after Sunday’s election, the subject is less likely to come up than ever. In the country’s lower house of Congress, the Liberal Party...
Against the odds: In a blow for Brazil's left, Bolsonaro forces Lula into presidential run-off
Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (known as "Lula") may have come out ahead with 48.4 percent of the vote in the first round of Brazil’s presidential election on Sunday, but the winner of the night might still be incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. With 43.2 percent of the ballot, the far-right leader comfortably beat pre-election polls and is now on course to face off with his leftist rival in a nail-biting run-off that few observers saw coming.
Bolsonaro Exceeds Expectations in Brazil Elections
The first round of Brazil’s bitterly contested presidential elections on Sunday saw former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva finish in first place, although incumbent Jair Bolsonaro made a stronger-than-expected showing as the pair head to a runoff vote on Oct. 30. Final tallies had Lula, a left-wing former...
