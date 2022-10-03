Read full article on original website
pbs.org
Pres. Biden surveys catastrophic hurricane damage in Florida
President Biden arrived in Florida Wednesday to survey the damage left behind in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The visit comes as search and rescue crews continue their work in the hardest hit parts of the state. Jennifer Hiner, a member of a Fairfax County, Virginia-based rescue team dispatched to Florida by FEMA, joined William Brangham to discuss the recovery effort around Fort Myers.
pbs.org
Rescuers search for people still missing after Hurricane Ian
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, search and rescue teams are still on the job. More than 100 people were killed in the state during the storm and its aftermath. Utility workers say it will likely take until the weekend for power to be restored to the more than 400,000 customers that remain without electricity. William Brangham reports.
