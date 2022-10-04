ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Mother Jones

The Supreme Court’s Conservative Majority Wants to Gut the Voting Rights Act—Again

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Violations of the [Voting Rights Act] should not be made too easy to prove,” a young John Roberts wrote when he worked in the Reagan administration in 1982, “since they provide a basis for the most intrusive interference imaginable by federal courts into state and local processes.”
ALABAMA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Judge strikes down three Montana voting laws as unconstitutional

Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael Moses in court (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). In a sweeping 199-page ruling, Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael G. Moses struck down three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that would have changed voter identification laws, prohibited paid ballot collection and eliminated Election Day registration.
MONTANA STATE
Business Insider

Supreme Court's liberal justices defend the Voting Rights Act in a major case that could weaken minority voting power

The Supreme Court's liberal justices expressed support for the Voting Rights Act on Tuesday. The case concerns Alabama's redrawn congressional map, which a group of Black voters says diluted their voting power. The court's conservative justices appeared skeptical of Alabama's "race-neutrality" The Supreme Court's Democratic-appointed justices on Tuesday defended the...
ALABAMA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

Michigan Election Worker Charged With Tampering With Voting Equipment

(Reuters) -An election worker in a western Michigan town has been charged with two felonies after allegedly inserting a flash drive into a computer containing confidential voter registration data during an election in August, local officials said on Wednesday. At the Aug. 2 primary, an election worker was seen inserting...
KENT COUNTY, MI
AFP

US Supreme Court to consider Black voting rights case

The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday is considering a redistricting proposal in the state of Alabama that is accused of diminishing the influence of African American voters.  The stakes are particularly high in this state, where African Americans vote mostly Democratic, while white voters mostly support Republicans. 
ALABAMA STATE
Register Citizen

State Supreme Court upholds West Haven election results

WEST HAVEN — The state's Supreme Court issued a ruling upholding Mayor Nancy Rossi as the victor of last November's mayoral election, finding that mayoral challenger Barry Lee Cohen had failed to provide enough evidence that the results should be in doubt. The court said in its ruling that...
WEST HAVEN, CT
WITF

Chief Justice Max Baer was at the center of some of Pennsylvania’s biggest election cases

Baer was instrumental in deciding a number of key voting rights and election cases that came before the high court. Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer authored the single most consequential ruling in the run-up to the 2020 election, one that continues to reverberate throughout the state’s political world today. He also helped reverse a decades-long trend of partisan gerrymandering by the state’s political mapmakers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Del. Supreme Court considers vote-by-mail, same-day registration laws

Just over a month before the general election, the Delaware Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday surrounding recent decisions regarding vote-by-mail and same-day registration laws. Justices on the state's highest court had plenty of questions for attorneys representing the Delaware Department of Elections as well as a candidate for State...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware Supreme Court to hear vote-by-mail appeal Thursday

The Delaware Supreme Court on Thursday will consider whether the state’s new mail-in voting law violates the Delaware Constitution. The Department of Elections appealed an earlier ruling from the Delaware Court of Chancery deeming the law unconstitutional. RELATED: Delaware judge halts mail-in voting “My injunction in this matter was compelled by an advisory decision from five decades ago that, in ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE

