Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia state elections board seeks FBI help in criminal investigation of voting system breach after 2020 election
The Georgia State Elections Board revealed Wednesday that the board has asked the FBI to participate in an ongoing criminal investigation into the voting system breach in Coffee County because of similarities between what happened there and incidents in other states.
Bay Net
Senator Bailey Questions Certification Error Of Commissioner Candidate’s Campaign
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — On October 4, State Senator Jack Bailey[R] sent a letter to election officials questioning the validity of a candidate seeking the seat of Commissioner President in St. Mary’s County, and how the State Board of Elections may have failed to vet the candidate before certifying the ballots.
The Supreme Court’s Conservative Majority Wants to Gut the Voting Rights Act—Again
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Violations of the [Voting Rights Act] should not be made too easy to prove,” a young John Roberts wrote when he worked in the Reagan administration in 1982, “since they provide a basis for the most intrusive interference imaginable by federal courts into state and local processes.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Judge strikes down three Montana voting laws as unconstitutional
Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael Moses in court (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). In a sweeping 199-page ruling, Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael G. Moses struck down three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that would have changed voter identification laws, prohibited paid ballot collection and eliminated Election Day registration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SLO County DA Dan Dow is taking the Tianna Arata case to the Supreme Court. Good for him
“Normally, we’d tell him to give it a rest already,” writes The Tribune Editorial Board. | OPINION
Supreme Court's liberal justices defend the Voting Rights Act in a major case that could weaken minority voting power
The Supreme Court's liberal justices expressed support for the Voting Rights Act on Tuesday. The case concerns Alabama's redrawn congressional map, which a group of Black voters says diluted their voting power. The court's conservative justices appeared skeptical of Alabama's "race-neutrality" The Supreme Court's Democratic-appointed justices on Tuesday defended the...
KSAT 12
Texas can withhold list of people it thinks are noncitizens and can’t vote, appeals court rules
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A federal appeals court has ruled that Texas does not need to release details about a list of 11,737 registered voters whom the state has identified as potential noncitizens. The...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Michigan Election Worker Charged With Tampering With Voting Equipment
(Reuters) -An election worker in a western Michigan town has been charged with two felonies after allegedly inserting a flash drive into a computer containing confidential voter registration data during an election in August, local officials said on Wednesday. At the Aug. 2 primary, an election worker was seen inserting...
Arkansas Supreme Court approves recreational marijuana for November ballot
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Advocates for recreational marijuana use in Arkansas received positive news from the legal system Thursday evening. In an opinion released shortly after 5 p.m., the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that the vote on the general election ballot measure focusing on recreational marijuana use in the state will count.
Five cases to watch as a conservative Supreme Court begins its new term
When the Supreme Court starts its new term Monday, the six Republican-appointed justices are expected to resume the project they began last term of remaking U.S. constitutional law in a conservative image.
US Supreme Court to consider Black voting rights case
The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday is considering a redistricting proposal in the state of Alabama that is accused of diminishing the influence of African American voters. The stakes are particularly high in this state, where African Americans vote mostly Democratic, while white voters mostly support Republicans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
State Supreme Court upholds West Haven election results
WEST HAVEN — The state's Supreme Court issued a ruling upholding Mayor Nancy Rossi as the victor of last November's mayoral election, finding that mayoral challenger Barry Lee Cohen had failed to provide enough evidence that the results should be in doubt. The court said in its ruling that...
LJWORLD
November election to decide Kansas Supreme Court climate, constitutional amendments; 6 justices up for retention, 2 amendments on ballot
TOPEKA — In November, six of Kansas’ seven Supreme Court judges are up for retention votes, and two constitutional amendments will be decided. Advocacy groups say these choices on the November ballot offer voters an opportunity to shift Kansas’ political landscape. One state constitution amendment focuses on...
Chief Justice Max Baer was at the center of some of Pennsylvania’s biggest election cases
Baer was instrumental in deciding a number of key voting rights and election cases that came before the high court. Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer authored the single most consequential ruling in the run-up to the 2020 election, one that continues to reverberate throughout the state’s political world today. He also helped reverse a decades-long trend of partisan gerrymandering by the state’s political mapmakers.
WDEL 1150AM
Del. Supreme Court considers vote-by-mail, same-day registration laws
Just over a month before the general election, the Delaware Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday surrounding recent decisions regarding vote-by-mail and same-day registration laws. Justices on the state's highest court had plenty of questions for attorneys representing the Delaware Department of Elections as well as a candidate for State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Del. Cox's emergency stay in mail-in ballot case denied by Court
The Court of Special Appeals this afternoon denied a emergency motion to halt the early counting of mail in ballots, filed by Delegate and Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox. The state filed a motion in opposition to the emergency motion earlier today. Judge Douglas R. M. Nazarian signed the order denying...
US Supreme Court won't hear Connecticut troopers' appeal in records case
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by the Connecticut State Police Union in its challenge of a police accountability law that allows public disclosure of certain state trooper personnel files and internal investigation reports. At issue were documents in internal probes that...
Delaware Supreme Court to hear vote-by-mail appeal Thursday
The Delaware Supreme Court on Thursday will consider whether the state’s new mail-in voting law violates the Delaware Constitution. The Department of Elections appealed an earlier ruling from the Delaware Court of Chancery deeming the law unconstitutional. RELATED: Delaware judge halts mail-in voting “My injunction in this matter was compelled by an advisory decision from five decades ago that, in ... Read More
Comments / 0