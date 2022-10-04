Sexually Violent Predator Martinez is now living on Running M Road in Borrego Springs. Liberty Healthcare staff were visible for several days, but are no longer present. The known code violations for the property were not corrected, despite the statement by Judge David Gill that those needed to be addressed prior to the placement. County Code Enforcement representatives feel that the State placement makes their rules void, despite the verbiage in the contract Liberty Healthcare has with homeowners that states that the home must comply with all local codes.

BORREGO SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO