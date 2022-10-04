Read full article on original website
56th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival
Here we go again, time to mark those calendars for the 56th annual Borrego Days Desert Festival on Oct. 22 and 23. This year, it is about letting the season begin here in Borrego Springs, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Françoise Rhodes stated. Due to the continued challenging times...
SVP Martinez Placed in Borrego
Sexually Violent Predator Martinez is now living on Running M Road in Borrego Springs. Liberty Healthcare staff were visible for several days, but are no longer present. The known code violations for the property were not corrected, despite the statement by Judge David Gill that those needed to be addressed prior to the placement. County Code Enforcement representatives feel that the State placement makes their rules void, despite the verbiage in the contract Liberty Healthcare has with homeowners that states that the home must comply with all local codes.
Lady Rams Volleyball Face Palo Verde
It has been a back-and-forth season so far for the Borrego Springs Lady Rams volleyball team. Minor mishaps here and there, but the Lady Rams continue to battle it out. Looking to go on a win streak and knock in wins in the win column, the team hoped to get that chance as they faced off against the Palo Verde Lady Hornets on Sept. 14 at home.
