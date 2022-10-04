Read full article on original website
Related
ctexaminer.com
Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival
OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
ctexaminer.com
Branford Manor Residents Demand Action, Councils to Consider Default of Tax Agreement
GROTON — On Friday morning, about 20 tenants of Branford Manor and their supporters stood outside holding signs on Branford Road, protesting long-standing conditions of disrepair and mold that the owner of the 441-unit subsidized housing complex promised the residents would be remedied. Amity Arscott, an attorney who is...
Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Torrington Will Shine When This Area of Downtown is Reinvented
Excuse my gushing Torrington, but I'm still in the honeymoon phase of moving my life into you, and I want to take a minute to tell you how much I appreciate my new home. Since my wife and I moved to T-town in February, we've been so impressed with the city's renaissance. Torrington's commitment to improving the culture is inspiring. Beautiful murals have been commissioned throughout the city, the arts thrive. A community radio station? New businesses have been announcing their arrival on social media every day.
Register Citizen
Cromwell board denies proposed 1M square-foot warehouse in wetlands
CROMWELL — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday narrowly voted to deny a developer's proposal to build a 1 million square-foot warehouse in the Mattabesset watershed. Chair John Whitney and agency members Wynn Muller, Stacy Dabrowski and Joseph Corlis voted against the application. William Yeske, Robert Donohue...
Government Technology
Hamden, Conn., Mayor Puts Cost of Spring Hack at $500K
(TNS) — A May 26 cybersecurity event that compromised the Hamden's information technology system and affected government email for weeks is expected to cost the town roughly $500,000. The funds cover legal expenses, a forensics investigation, consultation services, a multi-factor authentication upgrade, security awareness training and increased storage space,...
mychamplainvalley.com
Connecticut man accused of dealing drugs lead police on foot chase
Burlington, VT — A Connecticut man accused of dealing fentanyl has been arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase on Church Street. During their investigations, law enforcement conducted two purchases of fentanyl from Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, CT. Following his arrest, police also executed a search...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sheltonherald.com
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals
Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
ctexaminer.com
Renovation of Water Main in Clinton Taints Drinking Water for Shoreline Towns
Work on a water main in Clinton stirred up sediment in the pipes leaving many in Clinton, Westbrook, Old Saybrook and Madison without palatable water for more than 24 hours. Connecticut Water sent messages to customers asking that they avoid dishwashing, clothes washing and other high-volume activities. Residents posted photos...
Yale New Haven Health acquires Waterbury, Manchester, Rockville hospitals in agreement
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) announced it had signed an agreement to acquire three hospitals across the state and two other medical services in Connecticut. Yale made the announcement Thursday morning, saying they have signed an agreement to acquire Connecticut Health Systems from...
ctexaminer.com
Old Saybrook Rejects Big Y Gas Station, Citing Shift to Electric Vehicles
OLD SAYBROOK – After members discussed the declining need for gas stations due to the proliferation of electric vehicles, the Zoning Commission rejected a proposal Monday night that would have paved the way for a Big Y gas station on Spencer Plain Road. Since last year, Big Y has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Illegal trash dumping under investigation in Hamden
CT set a new record for bears entering homes. Yale New Haven Health acquiring Connecticut health systems. CT voters talk about morals and ethics ahead of Election Day. Closing arguments made in Alex Jones defamation trial.
hwy.co
See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital
Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
Waterbury business drops off 10K propane tanks in southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury business has stepped up to help relief efforts following Hurricane Ian’s destruction in southwest Florida. “The pictures didn’t do it justice,” said Chris Duncan, the transport manager of Pareco Gas. “A lot of devastation, heartaches. It’s an eerie feeling to go down streets that should be dark.” The company’s […]
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
Police: Fairfield vape shop sold marijuana to underage customers — even after previous arrest
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield vape shop that already had been busted for selling marijuana to underage customers has now been suspended by the Connecticut Department of Labor, according to Fairfield police. The move comes after an investigation into Rose Smoke and Vape Shop, which is located at 2035 Black Rock Trnpk. in Fairfield. […]
Amusing Planet
The Windham Frog Fight of 1754
Drive through the small town of Windham in Eastern Connecticut, United States, and you’ll wonder why the people here have a strange obsession with frogs. Many local businesses are named after frogs. You will see frogs in their logos, frogs graffiti painted on the walls and frog statues everywhere, including four large bronze pieces at the four corners of a bridge across the Willimantic River. Even the town’s official seal has a frog in it.
hk-now.com
Swing Bridge Closed to Marine Traffic Until Further Notice
Submitted by Sara Mendillo, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (October 6, 2022) —Due to additional issues encountered with the bridge, the swing span will not be opening for boat passage until further notice. There was a failure when attempting to raise the East barrier gate for the scheduled 10:00...
Renters, Homebuyers Get $4M Lifeline
Tatania Sellers was pregnant, in between jobs, and looking for some way to get herself and her kids into an apartment — not into a homeless shelter. Thanks to a newly launched city aid program, she and her family were able to move into a new home on Starr Street in her “time of need.”
Comments / 4