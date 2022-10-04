ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Considerable changes to 2022-23 Duke roster

At one point on Wednesday, the official Duke basketball roster showed freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, an increase of two inches and 30 pounds from his listing shortly arriving on campus in June. Later in the day, GoDuke.com changed his height to 6-foot-7 but didn't ...
BlueDevilCountry

Darius Joiner would 'come off bench' in basketball

Duke football grad senior Darius Joiner grew up a Duke basketball fan and even earned the nickname "Duke" from his uncle. In other words, it's in his blood. But the 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back transferred to Duke from Western Illinois to play football in Durham this season for ...
247Sports

Seth Trimble - UNC Basketball Player Preview

The North Carolina freshman who will be counted on to receive extended minutes, contribute, and produce is Seth Trimble. The 247Sports Composite four-star prospect arrived at UNC in June and by November will be expected to step inï¿½
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: James Brown “Excited for visit to North Carolina”

After narrowing his recruitment down to 10 teams, four-star big man James Brown is excited about his upcoming visit to the UNC basketball program. The UNC basketball program received good news a few days ago, as four-star Class of 2024 prospect James Brown included the Tar Heels among the 10 finalists in his recruitment.
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
cbs17

3 local businesses moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Three local businesses are moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district. Officials said all three businesses—Heat Studios, New Anthem Beer Project, and HUSH Hair Lash Brow—are locally based. “The businesses, all local to North Carolina, will each offer Smoky Hollow patrons a unique experience for...
WRAL News

Here's how a guaranteed $600 per month is changing lives in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Tydricka Lewis is appreciative of the $600 she’s given each month as part of Durham’s guaranteed basic income program. “It has impacted my life tremendously, making it more efficient for me to be a mother [in] a single parent home,” Lewis said. “I’m able to provide reliable decent transportation for my children.”
yieldpro.com

FCP acquires 297-unit multifamily apartment community in Raleigh, NC for $48 million

FCP announces the $48.0 million acquisition of Grand Arbor Reserve, a 297-unit vintage apartment community at 2419 Wycliff Road, blocks from I-440 in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Grand Arbor Reserve is a well-located asset that provides residents quality housing near job centers, retail amenities and transportation corridors,” said FCP’s Michael Errichetti.
cbs17

1 stabbed in Durham, scene active, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed in Durham Wednesday evening, police said. On Wednesday shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Durham Police Department said one adult male was stabbed at 100 Core Street, which is the LC Brier Creek apartment complex. Police did not mention the extent of...
