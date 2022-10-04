Read full article on original website
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Seth Trimble - UNC Basketball Player Preview
The North Carolina freshman who will be counted on to receive extended minutes, contribute, and produce is Seth Trimble. The 247Sports Composite four-star prospect arrived at UNC in June and by November will be expected to step inï¿½
Former NC State QB gives praise to Drake Maye
Maye has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the country as the Tar Heels continue ACC play.
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: James Brown “Excited for visit to North Carolina”
After narrowing his recruitment down to 10 teams, four-star big man James Brown is excited about his upcoming visit to the UNC basketball program. The UNC basketball program received good news a few days ago, as four-star Class of 2024 prospect James Brown included the Tar Heels among the 10 finalists in his recruitment.
ACC Moves Baseball Tournament
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023. The 12-team tournament (...)
The Morning News: Double Murder Arrest, UNC Football
In today’s news: Orange County’s sheriff discusses the Lyric Woods/Devin Clark murder case; UNC football preps for Miami.
PNC Arena renovations and development moving forward, new report details next steps
A new consultant’s report lays out the next steps ahead of the renovation of PNC Arena and the development of the 80 acres around it. “Time is of the essence given the current lease situation,” the report states.
Beechwood Cemetery -- a historic public cemetery in Durham -- is quickly running out of space
A historic public cemetery in Durham is running out of space but work is underway to solve the problem.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win
RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
Meet Wake’s 2022 Principal of the Year. She’s shining a light on Black women in schools.
Annice Williams has been a finalist for Wake County Principal of the Year three times before.
Durham man arrested in shooting near UNC campus that left 1 dead, 2 injured
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — On Tuesday, officials arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one dead and two injured last week at University Gardens Condominiums in Chapel Hill. Michael Lee, 51, died in the shooting. It was the second time in just four weeks that someone...
3 local businesses moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Three local businesses are moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district. Officials said all three businesses—Heat Studios, New Anthem Beer Project, and HUSH Hair Lash Brow—are locally based. “The businesses, all local to North Carolina, will each offer Smoky Hollow patrons a unique experience for...
NC rapper, gang members sentenced for killing Durham boy. A breakdown of what happened
Three men convicted of federal crimes in 9-year-old Z’Yon Person’s murder were sentenced, closing a chapter of violence that shook the city of Durham. What happens next?
Here's how a guaranteed $600 per month is changing lives in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Tydricka Lewis is appreciative of the $600 she’s given each month as part of Durham’s guaranteed basic income program. “It has impacted my life tremendously, making it more efficient for me to be a mother [in] a single parent home,” Lewis said. “I’m able to provide reliable decent transportation for my children.”
FCP acquires 297-unit multifamily apartment community in Raleigh, NC for $48 million
FCP announces the $48.0 million acquisition of Grand Arbor Reserve, a 297-unit vintage apartment community at 2419 Wycliff Road, blocks from I-440 in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Grand Arbor Reserve is a well-located asset that provides residents quality housing near job centers, retail amenities and transportation corridors,” said FCP’s Michael Errichetti.
1 stabbed in Durham, scene active, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed in Durham Wednesday evening, police said. On Wednesday shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Durham Police Department said one adult male was stabbed at 100 Core Street, which is the LC Brier Creek apartment complex. Police did not mention the extent of...
Big mess: Amazon driver hits roof of parking deck at Raleigh apartments
RALEIGH, N.C. — An Amazon delivery van on Tuesday hit a sprinkler line inside a Raleigh parking deck, creating a big mess. The crash occurred before 9:30 p.m. in the parking deck at 616 at the Village Apartments near Village District. Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of...
